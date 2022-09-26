Hello once again, Norfolk Daily News readers. Summer is over, and school is back in session. You know what that means: 20 Below is back in session, as well. To start off the year, a story is in order. Summer always feels too short, so let's relive it.
Here is how my summer went:
Overall, my summer was busy. I went from my mom’s to my dad's house back and forth all summer with my sister, and I had lots of fun in both places. With my mom, I house-sat for a week in Yankton, South Dakota. We shopped, used the hot tub (with permission, of course) and went to the water park in town. I got sunburned but had a good time.
At my dad’s, I went to Omaha a lot and shopped. I also took some time to just hang out with him and his fiancé. It was nice.
Lastly, I went to the National Leadership Conference for FCCLA in San Diego as an officer on the Nebraska FCCLA team. It was amazing. The weather and beach were beautiful, and there were so many options for food and shops. I saw jellyfish and sand dollars in the ocean. We also got to go on a yacht cruise and the view was breathtaking. The macaroons were very tasty, as well.
I also got closer with my state FCCLA team and overall I had a blast. My team and I led meetings with everyone else from Nebraska FCCLA, and we spoke in front of hundreds of people. We really grew as a family. My summer was good. I also thought more about college and collected some things I will need for next fall. I can’t believe I am graduating this year.
Speaking of this year, let's talk more about the future of 20 Below this year. I am so excited to share my experiences with the newspaper's readership this year. And I hope you won't mind reading them. Getting to share and expand my views on current events and random topics is always a great experience. I hope to encourage others to join and continue the legacy when I graduate. It is good for experience, and I always love getting feedback from people like you all that read the paper. The differing perspectives are refreshing and evoke a degree of thoughtfulness from me, which I don’t often use in my day-to-day life. I am very excited to see what the future holds for 20 Below this year and what topics are ahead.
Well, that was my summer. It was exciting in my humble opinion. I spent quality time with lots of family and friends, made new experiences and created new core memories I will cherish. It was one for the books, for sure. I really am privileged that I am supported by so many people. My family, parents, teachers, advisers, school and last, but not least, all of you. I could not do what I do and have the experiences that I do without everyone’s support. I am so grateful for the people I have in my life and am truly lucky to have the opportunities that I do. So, thank you, everyone, and I can’t wait to see what this year will bring.