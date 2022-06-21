Fishers across the nation are able to catch some great fish, all thanks to a 16-year-old student from Pierce.
Trever Montgomery, a student from Pierce Public Schools, runs a business called TMBaits, which supplies fishing lures to 34 states in America as well as Canada through his online shop. He also sells his lures in stores across Nebraska.
It all started in 2020 during his freshman year of high school, Montgomery said.
At the end of the year, FFA students apply what they have learned in the classroom to a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) project. Montgomery said he was having trouble creating his SAE when his ag teacher suggested producing fishing lures.
What started as a school project has blossomed into a growing business.
“It just kind of happened to fall in with me going into my freshman year of high school and going into my ag class,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery said he uses a product called Plastisol to create the lures. He heats up the Plastisol in the microwave before adding the dyes, glitters and scents. Then he injects the newly “decorated” liquid into aluminum molds using an injector.
“Then after they cooled down for a little bit, you can take them out of the molds,” Montgomery said. “They still have to cure for at least 48 hours. But after they cure, you have a finished product.”
But creating fishing lures requires more than just an artistic mind — it also needs extensive knowledge of fishing.
Montgomery, who is an avid fisherman himself, said he had learned a lot through creating lures.
“It's crazy, I've been learning a lot of new things. It's kind of a learning experience as I go on,” Montgomery said.
Fishing lures are common among anglers for their ability to attract certain kinds of fish. Montgomery said his uncle, who fishes all the time, gave him tips on colors and different styles of lures.
“But also just in the process of making these, I found out what's worked and what hasn't worked and water temperature, water clarity and how all those things can affect it,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery said he’s also learned a lot about creating a business over the years.
In the beginning, he had help from his parents with the financial side of it. However, now he runs the business basically by himself.
“Both my husband and I have been super proud of him to see him develop something from an idea to actually now selling his product across the United States and into Canada,” said Cindy Montgomery, Trever’s mother.
Montgomery said he plans on eventually entering the natural resources field after completing college. However, he also plans on continuing his business.
“This isn’t just a one-month thing that he wanted to do,” Cindy Montgomery said. “We see him doing this well and in the future.”