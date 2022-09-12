My name is Nejla Muminovic, and I am a senior at Norfolk Senior High School. My passion for writing comes from my aspiration to become a journalist, an industry where strong writing skills are important. In journalism, you also get to witness history firsthand, all while informing the public with exceptional storytelling skills.

Throughout my life, I’ve had a fair share of historic experiences.

First, my family came to the United States in the late 1990s after surviving the Bosnian genocide, which is highly regarded as Europe’s worst atrocity since World War II. In the 2020s, I, like many of my peers, have continued to witness historic events, which include: the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been the deadliest pandemic in American history; the 2020 election, which saw record high voter turnout; and inflation, which hasn’t been this high since the 1970s.

It’s safe to say that life has been nothing short of eventful.

With 20 Below, I plan on continuing to witness some of the world’s most important and historic issues, all while sharing fresh, new perspectives on each through writing.

Tags

In other news

Students hope to express themselves through 20 Below

Hello, my name is Addison Sporleder, and I am a senior this year at Pierce Junior/Senior High School. I am involved in journalism, FCCLA and the National Honor Society at my school. Outside of school, I am involved with Hands For Christ and youth group. I also work part time at Subway in town.

Student aspires to become a journalist

My name is Nejla Muminovic, and I am a senior at Norfolk Senior High School. My passion for writing comes from my aspiration to become a journalist, an industry where strong writing skills are important. In journalism, you also get to witness history firsthand, all while informing the public…

Student enjoys last summer in high school

The summer of 2022 was eventful for me to say the least. Since I am a senior, this was my last summer participating in school-sanctioned sports. It honestly felt like a relief knowing that I will be able to actually enjoy my summer next year — well, as much as I can considering I’ll be worki…

Wildcat volleyball remains unbeaten

Wildcat volleyball remains unbeaten

WAYNE — After a huge night playing against the No. 3 team in the country, the Wayne State volleyball team took care of business in a Saturday afternoon match with the biggest school in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with a 3-0 sweep as it positioned itself for a rise in this wee…