Student aspires to become a journalist

My name is Nejla Muminovic, and I am a senior at Norfolk Senior High School. My passion for writing comes from my aspiration to become a journalist, an industry where strong writing skills are important. In journalism, you also get to witness history firsthand, all while informing the public with exceptional storytelling skills.
Throughout my life, I’ve had a fair share of historic experiences.
First, my family came to the United States in the late 1990s after surviving the Bosnian genocide, which is highly regarded as Europe’s worst atrocity since World War II. In the 2020s, I, like many of my peers, have continued to witness historic events, which include: the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been the deadliest pandemic in American history; the 2020 election, which saw record high voter turnout; and inflation, which hasn’t been this high since the 1970s.
It’s safe to say that life has been nothing short of eventful.
With 20 Below, I plan on continuing to witness some of the world’s most important and historic issues, all while sharing fresh, new perspectives on each through writing.