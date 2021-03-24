Brenda Larabee has never had to cope with suddenly canceled tournaments, virtual meets or face mask protocols in her 33 years of coaching speech.
But COVID-19 challenges still didn’t stop her team at Stuart High School from recently winning the Class D2 Nebraska School Activities Association State Speech Championships — for the first time since 2014.
Several parts of the state competition changed this year because of the pandemic. The championships couldn’t be hosted at the University of Nebraska at Kearney because the college didn’t have a spring break. Instead, classes were broken up among different buildings within the Kearney Public Schools district.
Larabee said the new location actually made the tournament go smoother because students didn’t have to scramble between buildings to perform in different events.
“Once we were in the auditorium for the awards, due to the restrictions being in place, students were instructed where to sit, where to stand and how to pick up and put their own medals around their necks,” she said. “Although this looked different, the excitement was still the same.”
Larabee said she knew this year’s state tournament was going to be special when everyone made it through a tough first round of competition. There are always two preliminary rounds and one final round to get through before placing.
“Oftentimes after the first round, you can get a rank that would basically say it's not possible to get into finals mathematically,” she said. “So I told them I was very pleased and proud of them because they were all still players at that point.”
The top six contestants make it into the final round. Stuart had eight students with 10 events, and nine of the events made it to finals, Larabee said.
At the end of the final round, Stuart had several runner-up awards and two state champions in individual events. Larabee said the results didn’t surprise her because her team consistently brought home trophies throughout the speech season.
“I think (our success) was the hunger of the team to actually get to that level,” Larabee said. “Their consistent hard work to push themselves and (the fact) that they didn’t want to take the easy way out.”