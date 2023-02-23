SANTEE — The Stuart Broncos and the Santee Warriors played twice this season before Thursday night; once on Jan. 20 and once in the Niobrara Valley Conference semifinals on Feb. 3. Santee won both games by a combined seven points.
This time, with the subdistrict D2-5 championship on the line, Stuart came out on top, winning a back-and-forth, double-overtime thriller 91-87.
“I’m really, really proud of our kids,” Stuart coach John Miller said. “There were some big momentum swings that went against us, but we just kind of stayed the course and kept plugging away.”
One of those swings was an 8-0 run by the Warriors to go up 68-59 with three minutes, three seconds remaining. The Broncos answered with an 11-2 run capped off by Schuyler Mustin.
With Stuart down three with mere seconds left in the fourth quarter, Mustin drove for two, got the basket to go and made the ensuing free throw to force overtime.
Mustin finished with a team-high 45 points on 18-for-30 shooting, all of which were two-pointers. The senior’s success came from heeding his coach’s advice.
“Coach always says ‘go up strong’, ” Mustin said. “Going into the game, I knew that I had to go up strong because, last few times, they haven’t called a lot.”
Santee used a three and a two from Brad Strickland to start a 7-2 run and take a 78-73 lead with 2:01 left in the first overtime. However, Stuart answered with a run that involved a key play.
With 1:13 to go and Santee leading by three with the ball, Austyn Saul was called for an offensive foul that allowed the Broncos to take over. It was Saul’s fifth of the day, resulting in disqualification.
As he left for the bench, Saul had some choice words for the opposition and was given a technical foul. This allowed Mustin to make two free throws and make it a one-point game.
Saul, who finished with 20 points, was one of four players, and three starters, to foul out for Santee late in the game.
As a result, many players who traditionally play junior varsity were asked to step up. Despite the end result, Santee coach Waylon LaPlante was pleased with their performance given the circumstances.
“Our JV squad really stepped up and played the game for us and kept it close. I was real proud of that,” he said. “They worked hard all season just like the varsity squad, so this moment did help out for them to step in and take over.”
Those players had a chance to put the game away late with the score tied at 79. With under 10 seconds left, TaSunka Starlin caught a pass at the top of the key, drove a few steps and let a shot go. It hit the backboard, but was rebounded by Christian Torrez, whose mid-range jumper was short, forcing another overtime.
Each team got two points to start the second overtime, then a two by Kellen Medina and a three by Nunpa Torrez put Santee ahead 86-81 with 2:08 remaining.
Once again, Stuart stormed its way back, this time using a 5-0 run to tie the game. Medina added a free throw to put the Warriors up by one with 1:03 to go.
That lead held until there were 15 seconds left.
That’s when the Warriors turned the ball over, allowing Kayden Ramm to score the go-ahead layup with 12.6 seconds to go. Santee’s ensuing possession came up empty, Mustin hit two more free throws, and the Broncos escaped with the win.
“Anytime you play (Santee), it’s just such a game of runs,” Miller said. “It’s just crazy. It’s a wild game, it’s a fun game.”
When Santee’s four players fouled out, a lot of the team’s length left with them. That combined with many players feeling shell shocked after the ongoing comebacks is something LaPlante felt did them in.
“We’re a lot smaller when we start losing our starting five and so rebounding was tough for us,” he added. “Getting Mustin controlled was tough.”
After Santee got out to a 4-2 lead 49 seconds into the game, each team had players go on a tear. Mustin scored each of Stuart’s next 10 points, all on two pointers. Marquis Tuttle scored each of Santee’s next nine points, all on three pointers.
The teams continued to trade blows throughout the first quarter, then Ramm made a layup with 27 seconds left to put Stuart ahead by two. Saul made a free throw five seconds later, then drove to the hoop for two with 12 seconds left to put Santee on top after one.
Stuart got out on an 8-0 run to take a 28-20 lead with 5:06 left in the second. Starlin then scored each of Santee’s next eight points, including a three to tie it with 2:42 remaining.
Saul, put the Warriors up again on a two, then added a three to give them breathing room. It helped his team go into halftime up 33-30.
The Broncos had 12 turnovers in the first half. Miller felt that the Broncos, at times, were sloppy and lazy with the ball, something one can ill afford against a team like Santee.
“You’ve got to secure and chin it every single time with every pass,” he said. “Because they have exceptionally quick hands and they’ll knock it away from you.”
Stuart had 12 turnovers the rest of the game.
The Warriors got out to a 43-36 lead with 5:01 left in the third quarter. Stuart made it 50-49 with 35.9 seconds left, but Medina made it 52-49 heading into the fourth with a two pointer.
Santee had an 8-3 run to start the fourth, then Stuart had a 7-0 run to make it a one-point game with 4:51 remaining before Santee’s 8-0 tear.
With the win, the Broncos will play in a district final for the first time since 2019, when they lost to Loomis.
“I’m just excited that we were able to get to a district final,” Mustin said. “It’s been a few years, so it’s exciting that it was this team that was able to do it.”
Santee was rated No. 5 in the Class D2 power ratings heading into the game and will more than likely play in its first district final since 1988.
After coming out on the losing end of a high-stakes roller coaster, LaPlante’s message to the Warriors is the same as it has been all season; stay focused.
“My guys are down right now, but they’ll snap out of it in the morning,” he said. “They’ll be ready to go again and they’ll be wanting to shoot the ball. We’re prepared.”
Pairings, dates, times and locations for boys district finals will be released either late Friday evening or early Saturday morning. Games will be played on either Monday or Tuesday.
BOYS D2-5 SUBDISTRICT FINAL
Stuart 20 10 19 22 8 12 — 91
Santee 21 12 19 19 8 8 — 87
STUART (17-7): Kayden Ramm, 6-13 0-0 13; Schuyler Mustin, 18-30 9-18 45; Drew Schmaderer, 1-6 1-3 3; Hunter Tubbs, 3-10 1-5 7; Ben Paxton, 4-9 4-8 12- Anthony Heiser, 5-13 0-1 11; Totals, 37-81 15-35 91.
SANTEE (14-5): Kellen Medina, 6-17 2-6 15; Justus Denney, 2-6 0-2 4; Austyn Saul, 8-14 3-8 20; TaSunka Starlin, 6-15 0-0 15; Nunpa Torrez, 2-4 0-0 5; Marquis Tuttle, 8-18 0-0 21; Brad Strickland, 3-8 0-3 7; Totals, 35-82 5-19 87.