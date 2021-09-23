Call Stuart "the little school that could."
While many of its Niobrara Valley Conference rivals have opted for co-op programs or consolidations, Stuart has stubbornly held onto its own identity and, this year, the Broncos have the smallest enrollment of any of the 57 schools and co-ops in the Daily News coverage area.
In assigning volleyball classifications, the Nebraska School Activities Association counts the female enrollment in grades nine, 10 and 11 from the previous year. Stuart's number: 16, one of the state's 10 smallest.
"Luckily, we do have 20 girls out," Stuart coach Sandy Miller said. "We have almost every girl out in high school. We have nine freshmen who are out, and they give all of our upperclassmen everything they've got."
After 16 matches, the Broncos have a record of 13 wins, 3 losses — each of which has come to a Class C school: Columbus Scouts, Ord and Amherst.
"I've always enjoyed taking on those bigger schools," Miller said. “That competition is only going to make you better at the end of the season. I always tell our (athletic director), 'Give us those games.' That's the only way we're going to build as a team.”
Four years into her tenure at her alma mater, Miller said her players have bought in more than in the past and that it's starting to pay off. "They're learning the system and are starting to believe in themselves," she said. "Where before, we'd get to a certain point, we might be leading in a set, then have our little downfall and we'd end up losing it."
In the last week, Stuart opened some eyes across the state with a pair of signature wins. On Saturday, the Broncos posted a two sets to one win over the defending Class D1 state champion, Pleasanton.
Then, on Tuesday the girls from western Holt County knocked off previously once-beaten Fullerton. "We were pretty excited about that Fullerton win," Miller said. "They have two girls that are over 6-foot in the middle for them and, if they get that ball set perfect to them, it's almost a downright kill."
Miller said she was especially pleased with her team's defense. "We got the ball dug up quite a bit. We just never let them get into their system at all. So, they weren't able to get that ball set up to that middle as much and they had to go to the outside."
The Broncos' top threat is senior outside Lexi Schroder, who leads the team in kills, blocks and digs, and is No. 2 in ace serves.
"We're asking a lot of her, but she's really stepping up to the plate," Miller said. "She's a great kid. We've got some great kids on there and that's what it's been taking, a team effort from a lot of them."
Miller said she also leans on a couple of other seniors. "Cadence Kramer comes in and plays middle for us. She's one of our lead blockers, and we've got Taya Schmaderer, who's only about 5-foot-something, but man, that girl plays some great defense. She really digs up the ball."
Miller said junior Sydney Estill kind of plays what she called the whole gambit. "She sets, she hits, she's one of our top servers, also. She's a good floor leader," Miller said.
The Broncos also rely on talented juniors. "Chiana Tubbs and Trenadi Dodds play in the back row and then I have Sarah Wallinger who plays in the front row and she's a steady player."
Sophomore Lacey Paxton also gets quality floor time. "She plays all around for us on the outside. I even have some freshmen that come off the bench and help us out."
The Broncos' schedule is difficult and includes Class C sides Valentine, Ainsworth, North Central and West Holt.
"Our defense is coming along," Miller said. "We need to make improvements in every area, but I like where our team is going."
Class D
The top seven spots on the Class D ratings chart remained unchanged from last week. Howells-Dodge continued to widen the space between it and the rest of the field with victories over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Lutheran High Northeast.
Humphrey St. Francis is still second after a straight-sets win over a good Riverside outfit, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family maintained its hold of third after a 6-1 week, which included straight-set wins over Class C1 sides, LVSS and West Point-Beemer.
No. 4 Stuart recorded a pair of signature wins over the past week with triumphs over defending Class D1 state champ Pleasanton and previously once-beaten Fullerton.
Wynot had a fairly quiet week. The Blue Devils stayed in the No. 5 slot after a straight-sets win over Hartington-Newcastle.
No. 6 Bloomfield had to take that same Hartington-Newcastle side to five sets, and Wausa stayed seventh after flexing its muscles in victories over a pair of Lewis & Clark Conference foes.
The eighth spot constituted the only change on the Class D ratings ladder. Last week's No. 8, Boyd County suffered a pair of losses on its home court to North Central and O'Neill St. Mary's and tumbled to the ranks of the honorably mentioned.
St. Mary's was one of the candidates for the new No. 8 along with Osmond. Both of the sides are deserving, but Osmond received the nod because of its early-season victory over Wynot.
St. Mary's is at the top of the honorable-mention list along with Boyd County, Creighton, Elgin Public/Pope John and Santee.
Class C
There's parity at the top of chart for the area's Class C1 and C2 teams. Sorting everything out was difficult as there are multiple instances in which team A defeated team B, team B defeated team C and team C defeated team A.
But at the end of the day, one cannot ignore what Oakland-Craig has done in the last week. The Class C2 Knights knocked off the Omaha World-Herald's top-ranked Class C1 squad and defending C1 state champion, Wahoo, then whipped No. 5 and previously unbeaten Broken Bow.
In fact, Oakland-Craig — which vaulted its way from No. 7 to No. 1 — is 7-2 in its last nine matches with the only losses coming at the hands of Columbus Lakeview and Lincoln Lutheran, both Class C1 teams with a combined record of 28-1.
The Knights were to have faced No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday. The Bluejays remained in that second slot after taking care of business with two victories over the last week.
Pierce continues to impress. The area's other batch of Bluejays burst onto the chart at No. 5 last week and moved up two notches to No. 3 this week after a pair of Mid-State Conference victories.
Last week's No. 3, Wisner-Pilger, dropped a four-setter to North Bend Central and fell to fourth. Previous No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh checked in at No. 5 after falling for the first time this season in the final of the Stanton Invitational to Battle Creek.
Norfolk Catholic tumbled from fourth to sixth after a four-set loss on the road to Wayne and, after a one-week absence, North Bend Central's impressive win over Wisner-Pilger moved the Tigers back onto the ratings ladder at No. 7.
Finally, Battle Creek remained No. 8. The Bravettes won the Stanton Invitational in between straight-sets losses to Class C1 sides, Columbus Lakeview and Columbus Scotus.
Lutheran High Northeast played a pair of five-set thrillers in the last week, defeating Wayne and falling to Howells-Dodge. The Eagles head this week's list of honorably mentioned but will have ample opportunities to move back on chart with matchups against Pierce on Thursday and Norfolk Catholic and Crofton on Tuesday.
Honorable mention honors also go to Ainsworth, Crofton, Ponca and Wayne.
Class A
Norfolk High improved to 11-3 on Tuesday with a three sets to one victory over visiting Lincoln Northeast. Coach Dave Hepner's Panthers will be tested in the next week with road contests against perennial powers Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday and Fremont on Thursday.
Top matches this week
Thursday: Norfolk at Lincoln Pius X; Lutheran High Northeast at Pierce; Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Oakland-Craig; Burwell at Ainsworth; Humphrey St. Francis at Bloomfield; Wausa at Creighton; Crofton and Wisner-Pilger at Battle Creek.
Saturday: Elkhorn Valley Invitational (Battle Creek, Boyd County, St. Paul, O'Neill, Elkhorn Valley, Randolph, West Point-Beemer and Fremont Bergan); Wisner-Pilger September Classic (Humphrey St. Francis, Madison, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Wayne, Wisner-Pilger, Homer, Pierce and CWC).
Tuesday: Norfolk at Fremont; Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast at Crofton; Pierce at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Clarkson/Leigh at Fremont Bergan; Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Wahoo Neumann; Wynot and Tri County Northeast at Ponca; Wausa and Hartington-Newcastle at Wakefield; Central Valley, Osmond and Elgin Public/Pope John at Pope John; Howells-Dodge and BRLD at Wisner-Pilger.