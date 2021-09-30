OSMOND - Stuart let a match point slip away in the fourth set, then rebounded to dominate in the fifth and recorded a 22-25, 25-12, 25-15, 24-26, 15-5 victory over Osmond on Thursday at the Osmond High School gymnasium.
"We're a good team but we fall back into that position where we can have a four- or five-point lead and the next you know, we give up six points in a row basically on our own unforced errors," Stuart coach Sandy Miller said.
It took awhile for Miller's Broncos to shake off the cobwebs from an hour-and-a-half bus ride. Stuart led early, but Macy Aschoff's kill put Osmond on top 14-13 and the Tigers never trailed after that.
Aschoff ended it with a kill off the block to put Osmond up one set to none.
But Stuart showed, in the next two sets, why it came into Thursday's match with a record of 17-3. The Broncos trailed for just a single point in sets two and three combined.
Stuart's serves constantly forced the Tigers out of system and the Broncos routinely took advantage on the other side of the net.
In the second set, Stuart turned a 13-6 lead into 21-7, an 8-1 run that counted on kills by Lacey Paxton and Sarah Wallinger, as well as six Osmond errors.
"We need to control our errors a little bit," Osmond coach Jennifer Wiseley said. "We have to keep our confidence up and keep fighting."
The Broncos cruised in the second set and picked up where they left off in the third. Aschoff's block gave the Tigers their only lead of the third set, 13-12 before Stuart took off on a 12-0 run.
Bronco outside hitter, Lexi Schroder led the way in that stretch with a block and seven kills.
"She just finds the spot on the court all the time that's open," Miler said. "She's just a smart volleyball player. She's not tall but she's athletic."
Schroder's kill gave the Broncos a set point at 24-14. The Tigers fought it off with Grace Gansebom kill, but an Osmond net violation on the next point brought the set to a close and Stuart led two sets to one.
The Broncos appeared as if they would end the match in four. Cadence Kramer's block and an Osmond attack error had Stuart on top 14-9.
But the Tigers would not go quietly into that good night and followed with a 4-0 run. Bailey Schmit's kill cut the Stuart lead to 14-13.
Osmond continued to scratch and claw like Tigers they are, but fell behind, 20-16. That triggered a 5-0 run that included two Aschoff service aces as well as kills by Gansebom and Schmit, that put the Tigers in front 21-20.
Stuart would tie the the set at 21, 22, 23 and 24 but the Broncos could not regain the lead.
Cali Gutz found an empty spot on the Stuart side of the net to give the Tigers a 25-24 advantage before Aschoff ended it with a kill off the block to take the match to a fifth set.
"I definitely think our team could have pulled it off in four," Schroder said. "We always get down into grooves that we eventually pull it out, but I think we need to get out of that and start finishing the game."
Finish it, the Broncos did.
Stuart took advantage of three Schroder kills and six Osmond errors to go up 9-3. Then, it looked as if it were going to be the Broncos' night when, on the next point, setter Taya Schmaderer set the ball for Kramer, who had slipped.
Kramer was able to get to her feet in the nick of time and send over what would have normally been a tip. But it found an empty spot on the floor and the Broncos had a 10-3 lead.
After the Tigers scored the next two points, Kramer put on a show, scoring on four consecutive kills for a 14-5 lead and a match point.
"She's one of those ones that out-of-system balls, she's not the strongest with," Miller said of Kramer. "And so tonight, in that fifth set, we got some nice balls to her and she put them down."
Lacey Paxton then brought the match to an end with an ace serve for a Bronco victory.
Miller described her team's performance as "gutty." "I don't know how many times they're going to put me through this but they figure out a way to win," she said. "We played a good team tonight. We've just got to stop making the mistakes."
On the other side of the net, Wiseley was proud of how her team went down swinging. "We have some things we can work on, but it was good to see them take them all the way to five."
For Schroder and the other seniors on the Bronco squad, this season has been a long time in coming. "We finally have come together over these years and we finally decided that we want to win," she said.
Schroder paced the Broncos with 19 kills while Aschoff and Kiera Moes had 11 each for the Tigers.
Both teams have the weekend off. Osmond is back in action on Monday in Wausa while Stuart hosts Ainsworth on Tuesday.
STUART DEF. OSMOND 22-25, 25-12, 25-15, 24-26, 15-5
STUART (18-3): Cadence Kramer 10k, 1b; Taya Schmaderer 22s; Grace Alder 2k, 1s; Lacey Paxton 7k, 2a; Trinadi Dodds 1s; Reagan Stracke 1s, 1a; Sydney Estill 9k, 16s, 6a; Lexi Schroder 19k, 3s, 1a, 2b; Sarah Wallinger 2k, 2s.
OSMOND (8-6): Cali Gutz 3k, 17s, 1a; Grace Gansebom 9k, 19s; 1a; Lillie Gansebom 1a; Kiera Moes 11k, 1s, 3a; Callie Hoffman 2k; Bailey Schmit 6k; Macy Aschoff 11k, 2a, 1b.