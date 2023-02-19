OMAHA -- Elkhorn Valley used a strong performance in the consolation bracket on Saturday morning to run away from everyone in the Class D state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center -- everyone except David City Aquinas Catholic -- to take the second-place team hardware back to Tilden in the evening.
The Monarchs outdistanced the Falcons by 50 points and Elkhorn Valley outdistanced third-place Mullen 112.5-76 for the runner-up trophy.
"We wrestled really well here this morning," Falcons coach Joey Tegeler said. "We struggled some in the finals, but we wrestled well enough to get away from everyone else."
After vaulting into second on Friday evening with a strong showing, the Falcons continued the momentum Saturday morning with a couple of third-place finishes by Mason Nitz at 126 pounds and Nathan Halsey at 138, a pair of fifth-place showings from Owen Vondra at 120 and Trevis Halsey at 160 and a sixth from Isaac Eckert at 132 to secure second.
The struggle in the finals occurred when both Falcon semifinalists fell, Mavrick Hagemann at 145 and Tristan Smith at 152.
"Both of those guys came in nervous. They didn't wrestle bad, but they didn't wrestle like they needed to to win a state championship," Tegeler said. "We need to learn to manage our nerves better and stay focused."
To be fair, the competition would cause a lot of people a case of the nerves.
Hagemann went up against Aquinas Catholic's Kelby Coufal, who showed up with a 44-3 record.
Tegeler's reference to nervousness was supported by the fact Coufal jumped out on top of Hagemann, taking a 2-0 lead in the first period on a takedown, added a point on an escape early in the second then took the Falcon junior down again later in the second to take a 5-0 lead heading into the final two minutes.
Hagemann scored a reversal in the third, but Coufal got away again and the match ended in a 6-2 final score.
Smith wrestled Tanner Frahm of Plainview even in the first period. Frahm was 50-1 coming into the bout and had won a state title for the Pirates last season.
After the 0-0 first, Frahm got away from Smith to open the second period then added a couple of points on a near fall with about a minute left. By the end of the match, Frahm was up 6-0.
"We are a young team this year and should be better next year," Tegeler said. "We have two quality seniors we will be losing but we left some kids at home who will be better next season. We hope to get back."
Frahm was one of two Pirates who stood on top of the podium Saturday night.
He completed his senior campaign 51-1 and his second straight state title after winning at 145 pounds last season.
"Ever since I was a little kid, I have wanted to be here," Frahm said. "I have been blessed to do it twice. There are so many people who helped me get here and I couldn't be more grateful."
The Dakota Wesleyan University of Mitchell, South Dakota, football recruit passed along some advice to the younger prospective wrestlers.
"Go out for wrestling," he said. "It was the best choice I have ever made in my life and you will never regret it."
Joining Frahm on the podium for Plainview was teammate Kyler Moser at 138 pounds.
Mosel completed a 53-0 season with his first state title and third state medal with a 9-6 decision over another Aquinas wrestler, Jakob Kavan, after a tight match throughout.
"He's a great wrestler and we share the same stamina in a match," Mosel said. "In the end, I just decided I wanted it more and once I got him on his back, I knew I had it."
Mosel finished just short last year at the same weight class and sixth back in 2021 at 126.
"The coaching over my career in Plainview has been the best," Mosel said. "It goes way beyond wrestling. I've been fortunate to have been coached by the best."
Neligh-Oakdale also grabbed a couple of golds before heading out west on Highway 275.
Aiden Kuester earned his second state title and fourth medal overall in his career with a 12-2 major decision over undefeated Gunner Mumford of Thayer Central at 172.
Kuester also won a title back in 2021 at 160 pounds, placed fourth last season at 160 last year and landed third in 2020 at 152.
"This is no excuse, but I was pretty beat up by state last year and if you come down here injured, someone is going to take advantage of it," Kuester said. "I am completely healthy this season and am so happy to get another gold. The coaches set up a great game plan and I went out and did my best to execute it. I'm so happy."
His joy was apparent as he found his mom and sister as he exited the CHI Health Center after his match.
"They have been two of my biggest supporters over the years," Kuester said. "I wanted to share the love with them."
Before he greeted his family, he tried to describe the feeling of winning the title.
"I really don't know what to say," Kuester said. "My body feels just numb. I am just so excited."
Kuester followed Warrior teammate Levi Drueke at 160 where Drueke improved to 46-4 with an 11-2 major decision over Wyatt Urkoski of High Plains Community.
"I love this so much, I want to enjoy every minute of it," Drueke said. "I started wrestling since I was four to get me to this place. I've been grinding trying to get better ever since."
After a couple of silver medals at 182 last season and 170 back in 2021, Howells-Dodge senior Jestin Bayer broke through to win a gold with a 6-3 decision over Brett Bridger of Fullerton in this season's Class D 182-pound final.
The gold medal and the win over Bridger put the Jaguar at 150 career wins in his last season.
"I really don't care that much about the 150 wins. Maybe I will when I get older," Bayer said. "Right now, winning a gold feels really, really great."
His coach talked about the way Bayer, although very successful, still sacrificed some statistics to get better down the road.
"Jestin likes to pin people when he gets on the mat. We wanted him to have more in his arsenal than go after an opponent and put him on his back," Howells-Dodge coach Brian Jones said. "We taught him a new move to use for this tournament."
Bayer tried the move in a couple of technical falls in round one and two and a major decision in the semifinals.
"We told him it's a quick move and when applied correctly you will end up on top and score some quick points," Jones said. "He tried at the end of a period tonight and ended up on top and scored two points just before the whistle."
Jones said it is the kind of person Bayer is and why he is so successful at everything he does.
"We told him it was his last chance to get over the hump for a gold," Jones said. "He did that here tonight."
Wisner-Pilger got its fifth different state champion in 126-pounder Braxton Siebrandt.
After winning a huge match on Friday night in the semifinals against an opponent that denied the Gator junior a title last year, Siebrandt took care of his business and used a 6-2 decision over Zander Kavan of Aquinas and grab a gold.
"Braxton's best attribute is his attitude and mind-set," said his coach, Craig Dennis. "He's very humble and he deserves everything he gets. He worked hard for it."
Although his coach described him as humble, he also said he has become a great leader for his teammates.
"They all see how hard he works and they genuinely like him, so they work harder," Dennis said. "He's a better person than he is a wrestler, and he's a state champion."