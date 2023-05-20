OMAHA – Wausa’s Addison Smith began his kick with the lead in the 800-meter run at Saturday’s Class D state track and field championships, and he knew that only achieving a season-long goal laid ahead of him.
Smith claimed a gold medal in a time of 1:59.11, the only person in the race to go sub-2:00.
“It felt great,” the senior said. “This is what the whole season was leading up to. I put in the work, and it just paid off. I was really happy with that.”
Smith entered as the top seed in the second “fast” heat. He looked like the favorite throughout his two laps around the track at Omaha Burke Stadium.
“The first half was a little quick, but it was what I needed,” he said. “I was trying to get out there. I was counting on my kick to win it.”
Smith said he stuck to his successful season-long strategy in the 800.
“For me, I like to coast the first half and get a 58 (second split) or so,” he said. “Then I start my kick at the 300 (meters left point) and I give everything I have at the 200, which has been working for me.”
Smith said once he began his kick, the gold medal was secured.
“I knew I was going to win it. I knew I was going to do it,” said Smith, who also finished seventh in the 1,600. “There was a lot of happiness because I wanted to do this all year.”
Wynot’s Chase Schroeder finished sixth in 2:01.61. He also placed seventh in the 400 (52.95).
Howells-Dodge’s Lance Brester was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles while Nathan Hegemann took sixth in the discus for the Jaguars. Cale Perrin, AIden Meyer, Hunter Luther and Brester finished third in the 4x400.
Creighton’s Matthew Johnson was fourth in the pole vault. Lyons-Decatur Northeast’s Caleb Schlichting was sixth in the 1,600. Winside’s Caden Hunt claimed eighth in the 300 hurdles.
AREA GIRLS came away with no golds from Saturday’s Class D events but did claim a good collection of medals.
Boyd County’s Paige Drueke nearly won the 800 out of the first heat. She finished in second place overall in 2:25.28. O’Neill St. Mary’s Lorissa Reiman was third (2:25.84) and Humphrey St. Francis’ Hannah Baumgart seventh (2:27.60).
St. Mary’s 4x100 team of Annabelle Barlow, Alissa Brabec, Hope Williamson and Mya Hedstrom placed fourth while Plainview’s Peighton Arlt, Keanu Johnson, Madelynn Dougherty and Teya Boyer came in sixth.
St. Mary’s also wrapped up the day with a third-place finish in the 4x400. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, Barlow, Williamson and Hedstrom comprised that relay. St. Francis added a seventh-place medal earned by Emma Baumgart, Anna Stricklin, Alexis Kuchar and Hannah Baumgart.
Sophie Dvorak of Howells-Dodge placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 37-4.25.
Plainview’s Abbie Kromarek finished seventh in the triple jump (34-1.25).