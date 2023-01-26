Strong fourth quarter leads Crofton over Pierce

CROFTON - Crofton overcame a sluggish offensive performance to defeat Pierce 39-33 in a defensive battle between a couple of front runners in the Mid-State Conference as the teams head into the conference tournament this weekend.
First-year Warrior coach, Maggie Moon, the former Maggie Schulte from Wynot, guided her team to through a somewhat bad offensive performance to turn back the stubborn Bluejays, who also struggled on the offensive end of the court.
In fact, the Bluejay's first possession was a foreshadowing of the game.
Pierce had five shots at the bucket in its opening possession without scoring a point.
"We had a lot of good looks here tonight, but just couldn't get things to come together," Bluejay coach Darren Sindelar said. "We had second and third chances and couldn't convert - you need to take advantage of those opportunities when you play a good team."
The game was extremely tight throughout with Pierce taking an 11-10 lead after the first quarter and the teams deadlocked 18-18 at the intermission.
The Warriors gained a little momentum late in the third when Caitlin Guenther stepped through the Pierce defense and scored inside to make it 27-23 with 26.3 seconds left kin the period.
The Bluejays missed a shot at the buzzer and Crofton scored the first points of the third when Guenther was fouled after an offensive rebound, converted both free throws and put her team up by six, 29-23.
"It seemed like we missed a couple of shots and turned the ball over and that gave them an edge," Sindelar said. "You can't give up anything to a team like Crofton - we did that tonight."
Pierce battled back when hit a pair of foul shots with 5:16 left in the game then drove through the middle of the Warrior defense 30 seconds later to get her team back within a bucket, 29-27.
Ellie Tramp stole the ball off the Crofton press and scored with just over four minutes remaining to push the lead to four and scored again on a drive to the basket with 3:29 left.
Pierce missed the front end of a one-and-one with 3:03 left and Jaida Allen nailed a dagger from beyond the arc with 2:49 left to give the Warriors the largest lead of the evening, 36-27.
Skylar Scholting scored on an offensive rebound with 2:16 on the clock and made two charity tosses with 44.9 seconds left to bring the Bluejays back to within five at 36-31.
The Warriors sealed it from the line as Guenther, who finished with 10 points, hit two free throws and Tramp, who had a team-high 11, made one-of-two foul shots with 24 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Scholting paced the Bluejays with 14.
P 11 7 5 10 - 33
C 10 8 9 12 - 39
PIERCE (12-6): Hadley Wragge 2 0-2 4; Aubrey Hanson 1 0-0 2; Abbie Cone 2 0-2 4; Ava Knox 1 0-0 2; Morgan Moeller 2 2-4 7; Skylar Scholting 4 5-8 14.
CROFTON (16-1): Cassie Allen 1 0-1 3; Sammie Allen 1 4-6 6; Lexi Wiebelhaus 1 0-0 2; Jaida Allen 1 2-2 5; Caitlin Guenther 3 4-4 10; Ellie Tramp 5 1-4 11; Kaylee Mauch 1 0-0 2.