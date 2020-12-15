Logan Strom started his collegiate athletic career as a Division I basketball player. Now he’s made the transition into Division I football.
The Norfolk High graduate has moved from school to school since graduating from Norfolk High in 2018, but the two-sport athlete in high school has found a landing spot as a redshirt sophomore on the Weber State football team.
"After sitting out for two years of redshirting in basketball, it became a long process, and at the time I felt like it wasn't for me," Strom said. "I was a little burnt out. I thought I was going to be done with sports in the entirety after UNO. I was just going to go to school and pursue my degree."
But Strom wasn't done.
Back in high school as a Panther, Strom had plenty of success on both the basketball court and the football field. Strom helped the Panthers to the state championship in 2018 on the hardwood while he lettered four years in football.
After receiving a combined 26 Division I football and basketball offers out of high school, Strom ended up going to the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) on a basketball scholarship.
Strom redshirted his first season at UC Davis before transferring to the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO).
Strom sat out his freshman year at UNO because of NCAA transfer rules, but before he could reach the court, Strom had made the decision to move on.
A year later, Strom got in contact with Shon King, and they started workouts for six months and got into football shape.
"We knew it was going to be a long process. If he was committed to what we were doing, I was going to put him through what he would do in the spring, to prepare for the future," Shon King said. "Football shape is different than being in basketball shape. We had to get him right physically to run and do the things football has you doing."
They worked on conditioning, footwork, speed and agility before they even got into route running and other wide receiver drills.
Once he got into shape, they started putting highlight videos together.
"The sky is the limit for Logan. He came in and has been putting in the work," King said. "He's already a phenomenal athlete, and he's always had that athletic skillset. He could have the opportunity to play beyond this level if he continues to pursue it."
Having played football in high school helped with having experience, but it had been a couple of years since he put on the pads.
"It was definitely different because basketball is high intensity, where in football you have to focus on doing everything individually right," Strom said. "It was a tough transition, but I've had some really good people around that were supportive and patient with me throughout the process."
Strom began sending out all of his highlight videos, not just from his high school football days but also from his basketball games.
"My basketball film back in high school and up until this past year really got me the football offers," Strom said. "I realized how much I missed competing and missed sports. I was working on my routes and everything football-wise. I really fell in love with competing again, and we started sending videos out to coaches. They gained some interest, then it became a possibility that I could go back and play football, now in college."
In 2020, Strom found a new home in Ogden, Utah, at Weber State University with a full-ride scholarship in football.
"The story of us signing him tells how we felt about him. We believed that he could make that transition back to football, and we like that he had that basketball background," said Skyler Ridley, Weber State’s tight ends coach. "He brings maturity, he's played a college sport, and that is one thing that is valuable to us. He's extremely intelligent, mature and knows what it takes to win.
“We're glad he reached out to us, and we're glad that we were able to make it happen."
Going from a forward on the basketball court to a tight end on the gridiron has been tough, but the coronavirus pandemic has allowed Strom to get acclimated to his new environment. The coronavirus has pushed the Weber State football season from the fall to the spring.
"He's made huge strides in a short amount of time. He's done a good job of transforming his body. He's lost 15 pounds, created lean body mass and he's moving a lot better. By the end of our fall practices, you could tell that he became more comfortable with our scheme and assignments. We're extremely happy with his progress in that short amount of time and now we expect big things from him," Ridley said. "We will probably travel three or even four tight ends with us this season, and he's currently right in the mix.
“The nice thing about competition is that it's all in his hands, how he performs and how he continues to develop, which will determine his role in the spring."
The Wildcats have high expectations moving forward as they are coming off of a semifinals appearance in the Division I FCS football playoffs last year.
"It's been an awesome experience because I get to go into a championship environment," Strom said. "The standards are high for any player in the program. Coming in right away, I was learning the playbook, getting into form and getting situated so that I'll have confidence when I get on the field.
“It was a little bit rough for a month there in the transition, but I really feel like I hit the ground running, and I've made some really good strides."
The past couple of years have been difficult at times for Strom, but he is thankful for the support he has received from everyone around him.
"My parents have been with me through all of this. Three colleges in three years for a kid is not normal. Having them stick by me and a lot of people in the community have been supportive ... has really helped," Strom said. "Moving forward, my parents really wanted to see me stride and be happy because after two years of sitting out in basketball coming from a successful high school career, I was expecting to step on the court.
“But when things didn't go that way for whatever reason, it was kind of hard. They stuck by me the whole time and allowed me to explore the options for what was the best for me."