Dark team coach Bryan Reichmuth wasn’t surprised by the performance of his team’s most valuable player during Friday’s Northeast Nebraska all-star girls basketball game.
He had seen it for the past four years.
Humphrey St. Francis’ Kaylee Stricklin put up 14 points and 10 rebounds battling inside as a 5-foot-9 post, much like she had for Reichmuth and the Flyers during her high school career.
Her MVP outing included six points in a key third quarter that saw the Dark team hit the offensive boards hard to expand a two-point halftime lead to 14.
The Light team battled back in the fourth, but the Dark held on for a 78-72 win at Northeast Community College.
“It felt really good,” Stricklin said. “To finish as the MVP, that’s a good feeling.”
She was especially happy to get one final win with Reichmuth, something that was a regular occurrence during her career that saw St. Francis win a D2 state title and finish as runner-up twice.
“I’ve played for him for the past four years, and he’s been a great coach for me,” Stricklin said. “He’s helped me a lot, and I really enjoyed it.”
Reichmuth was happy for Stricklin’s MVP-worthy performance.
“I’m so proud of her,” he said. “She has worked so hard, and her quickness underneath came through. She’s certainly not the biggest post on the floor, but her big heart and desire are what I’ve seen for four years.
“I knew she had this capability, and I would have liked to have seen her go on and play basketball, but she’s just ready to be a school kid (at the University of Nebraska at Kearney). I knew she could play at this level.”
BRLD’s Jordan Snyder scored the first 10 points for the Light team to help it take an early 10-5 lead.
The Dark team used an 11-0 run to go up 26-21 in the second quarter, and Elkhorn Valley’s Carney Black hit a late 3-pointer to put the Dark team ahead 39-37 at halftime.
Then the Dark team controlled the third period inside. Stricklin and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Addison Schneider combined for 10 points in the quarter to expand the advantage to 65-51.
“We talked at halftime a little bit about how we have to work on our rebounding,” said Stricklin, who will play her final game on Thursday during an all-star game at Central Community College-Columbus. “We knew we could get them with our tempo a little bit and get them tired, so we just pushed the ball and ran.”
Reichmuth said the Dark team played well after halftime.
“We just kind of settled down a little bit,” Reichmuth said. “We were getting to the paint whether we scored in the paint or got a good kick. I thought when we hit the paint, we normally scored.”
The Light team came storming back in the fourth. Behind team MVP Maycee Zimmerer of Creighton, the Light team closed to within 76-72 with 1:11 left. That was a result of Zimmerer’s 3-pointer, the final of her game-high 21 points.
But the Dark team held the Light team scoreless from there, and North Bend Central’s Sydney Emanuel — who knows a few things about closing out games as a three-time Class C1 state champion — helped shut the door with a pair of free throws.
Zimmerer had 12 of her points in the second half.
“We knocked down a few 3s, which helped a lot,” she said. “We went in and out a lot, and that opened up our outside shots.”
Zimmerer impressed Light team coach Rod Peters of BRLD, who wasn’t familiar with her play.
“I had never watched her on film,” he said. “I saw her Tuesday in practice, and I really like how hard she plays. She can play inside, she can play outside.
“She turned the ball over later in the game, and she told me, ‘I’m not a point guard.’ She told me she could play every other position, but maybe not point guard.”
Peters said the third quarter was a key stretch in the loss for the Light team.
“I thought we gave up way too many offensive rebounds and we had costly turnovers,” he said. “If you box out and they don’t get those second-chance points, it’s a different game. But it was a lot of fun, and they are good kids.”
Zimmerer said she enjoyed the experience.
“It was fun getting coached by different coaches and seeing their style,” Zimmerer said. “It was also fun meeting the girls. They were all super chill. Meeting them and learning how they play was also super fun.”
It was her final competitive basketball game before she focuses on academics only at Wayne State.
“It kind of makes me regret my decision,” Zimmerer said with a laugh. “I want to play now. But I’m going to focus on school. I will miss it a lot, though.”
Schneider, Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr and Osmond’s Kiera Moes all finished with nine points for the Dark team.
For the Light team, Snyder had 15 while Crofton’s Ella Wragge and Lutheran Nigh Northeast’s Mia Furst added eight.
Peters said it was a game that showed the talent in Northeast Nebraska and was also a celebration of the sport.
“Because they were out for basketball, I think they’ll be better prepared for what’s next for them,” Peters said.
Northeast Nebraska all-star girls basketball game
Dark 22 17 26 13 — 78
Light 21 16 14 21 — 72
DARK: Brielle Bussinger (North Central) 2 1-2 5; Payten Simmons (Pierce) 1 2-2 5; Lexi Schroder (Stuart) 3 0-0 7; Jordyn Carr (Tri County Northeast) 3 2-4 9; Kinsey Hall (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) 1 1-2 4; Jenna Hallock (North Central) 1 2-4 4; Carney Black (Elkhorn Valley) 1 0-1 3; Sydney Emanuel (North Bend Central) 2 3-6 7; Karley Heimes (Wynot) 1 0-0 2; Kaylee Stricklin (Humphrey St. Francis) 6 2-6 14; Addison Schneider (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family) 4 1-2 9; Kiera Moes (Osmond) 3 2-2 9.. Totals 28 16-33 78.
LIGHT: Alexis Folkers (Crofton) 2 0-0 6; Kennedy Settje (Clarkson/Leigh) 0 2-2 2; Ella Wragge (Crofton) 3 0-0 8; Mia Furst (Lutheran High Northeast) 2 2-2 8; Alexandra Eisenhauer (Bloomfield) 1 0-0 2; Livia Hunke (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 0 0-0 0; Paytyn Taake (Battle Creek) 1 1-2 3; Maycee Zimmerer (Creighton) 8 2-2 21; Erin Schwanebeck (Norfolk) 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Buchholz (BRLD) 2 1-2 5; Jordan Snyder (BRLD) 6 1-1 15. Totals 26 9-11 72.