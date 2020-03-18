OSMOND — The water that inundated the south end of this town of around 750 residents has long since flowed back to where it belongs.
Most of the residents whose homes were affected have removed the muck from their basements, installed new furnaces and water heaters and repaired other damage.
Businesses, too, have completed necessary repairs and are operating.
Thousands of cornstalks that washed in with the water have been hauled out of yards, streets and the city park.
But it will be a while before the people of Osmond forget March 2019 when the North Fork of the Elkhorn River that runs through town went out of its banks and spewed across town.
Forty to 50 residences were damaged, as was almost every business, said Jim Bessmer, the town’s mayor. The water was 18 inches deep on the north end of the flooded area “and got deeper the further south,” he said.
Bessmer operates Tiger Town Food Center in downtown Osmond. His business was spared, mostly because his building doesn’t have a basement. Those businesses that do have basements had water in them, Bessmer said. Businesses located along Highway 20 were especially vulnerable because the river runs right along the road.
As was the case in most towns, volunteers and donations poured into town, and the Salvation Army came armed with food and water, Bessmer said.
Missy Hoppe, a longtime active community volunteer, spearheaded the relief efforts by finding out what people needed and finding a way to fill those needs.
“Donations came in from all over,” she said. “People passing through dropped off goods. It was very humbling.”
In addition to food, clothing and cleaning supplies, enough monetary donations came in to provide furnaces and water heaters to those who needed them, Hoppe said.
“That was a priority,” she said.
Donations also helped clean up and repair the city park, Bessmer said.
Despite the progress, the town hasn’t fully recovered.
“There was a lot of street damage ... and the storm sewer was damaged,” Bessmer said. “We’re still dealing with FEMA on that.”
Plus, a few houses are irreparable, and families have either relocated or are still displaced, Bessmer said.
While no one wants a repeat of last year’s events, it was a learning experience, Hoppe said.
“We know what we need to do ... what worked and what didn’t,” she said.
City officials are also talking about a flood control levee with the Lower Elkhorn NRD, Bessmer said.
“It wouldn’t break my heart to not have to do this again,” he said.
* * *
