The One Book One Nebraska selection for 2020 is “All the Gallant Men” by Donald Stratton with Ken Gire.
Stratton originally hailed from Red Cloud, and he was one of the survivors of the Pearl Harbor bombing of the U.S.S. Arizona.
Until very recently, he was one of a handful of survivors still with us, but, sadly, Stratton passed away recently. I’m so grateful he took the time a few years ago to collaborate with Gire to share his story before it was too late.
What a read! I couldn’t put it down.
Nonfiction isn’t my go-to reading choice, and when I do happen to read a nonfiction book, it can be a bit of slog for me to get through it. So, when I say that I couldn’t put this book down, that means it was truly great — in fact, it was so great that it had me riveted to my seat the two days I spent reading it.
During that time, I often got up to share a segment with my boyfriend because he has been to the memorial in Pearl Harbor. Finally, I simply told him that he’d have to read it when I was done because it was such a great read. He did, and, just as I had done while reading it, he shed some tears. When you read it, and I certainly hope you do, have a few tissues handy.
Stratton shares his personal opinions about things that happened prior to the bombing and during the United States’ involvement in the war afterwards. I enjoyed the perspective of someone who was so intimately touched by so many aspects of World War II. He was severely burned in the bombing and had to convalesce for a long time; afterwards, he returned to Red Cloud as a civilian but soon re-enlisted and saw a lot of action at sea, including the Japan’s surrender.
His life after the war was eventful and interesting, too, and he spent time working as a deep-sea diver in different capacities and in various locales.
He also married and had a family, and he spent his retirement years living in Colorado. He wrote that his final resting spot will be back in Red Cloud and not in the U.S.S. Arizona where other survivors have opted to be interred after their deaths.
The photos and the map of Pearl Harbor that are included in the book really helped me to visualize and better understand the strategic mistakes that led up to bombing.
After years of hearing about what happened in Hawaii on that fateful day in 1941, I finally have a much better grasp of what transpired there and why. This book would make for an excellent teaching tool in history classes because it puts the reader right in the action, but it also humanizes everything and paints a very poignant portrait of loss and the impact that loss has on those left to mourn it.
Read this book, and savor every little bit of it — the Prologue, the quotes that begin each chapter, the Writer’s Postscript, the photographs, the heart-wrenching journal entries of a sister who lost a brother on the ship, the transcripts of some military communications, the story itself, and so much more. This particular One Book One Nebraska selection is a book not just for this state but for the entire country.
Next months’ reading selection is East of Eden by John Steinbeck.