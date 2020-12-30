A mid-holiday week storm shattered a snowfall record and brought much-needed moisture to the Norfolk area.
The system — which was upgraded from a winter weather advisory to a winter storm warning by the National Weather Service early Tuesday morning — brought more moisture to Norfolk in its first 90 minutes than the city had seen all month.
Snowfall began before 4 a.m. Tuesday and by 5 a.m. had dropped .09 inches of precipitation. By comparison, the first 28 days of December had brought only .07 inches of moisture, which included the .05 inches that fell last Wednesday when blizzard conditions crippled travel in the northeast corner of the state.
Snow continued throughout the morning and midday Tuesday before becoming light and then moving out of the area by 3 p.m. Overcast skies remained until about midnight.
Tuesday’s system brought a total of .43 inches of precipitation, leaving 7.5 inches of snow on the ground and shattering the previous snowfall record of 1.8 inches for Dec. 29, which was recorded in 1979.
The National Weather Service said gusty northwest winds were expected to push across parts of eastern Nebraska through Wednesday, creating a strong potential for blowing snow in the northeast corner of the state.
And while a new weather system was expected to bring accumulating snow to the southeast corner of the state on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, no precipitation was expected in the Norfolk area.
The strong winter storm made its way across the Upper Midwest Tuesday, creating treacherous travel conditions, spurring warnings urging people to stay off the roads and closing coronavirus testing sites.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.
In western Nebraska, the storm arrived Monday night, and portions of Interstate 80 and Interstate 76 closed Tuesday morning. There were multiple crashes on I-80 from Ogallala to the Wyoming border and numerous slide-offs on I-76. Both later reopened.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to more than 200 weather-related incidents Tuesday, including 170 motorists needing help, said spokesman Cody Thomas.
Many government buildings and properties closed ahead of the storm, including COVID-19 testing sites in Norfolk, O’Neill, Nebraska City, Beatrice, Bassett and Auburn. Planned testing sites in Nebraska City, Cozad, York and Valentine will not open Wednesday. State officials urged Nebraskans to continue registering for testing, which is expected to resume Thursday.
Around the state, Omaha received 6.8 inches of snow Tuesday, based on readings at Eppley Airfield. That broke the previous daily record for that date of 1.4 inches. Other unofficial snowfall amounts by afternoon included about 6.5 inches in Lincoln, 7.5 inches near Nebraska City, 7 inches in Wayne and 2 to 5 inches in central Nebraska.
Heavy snowfall of up to a foot, and perhaps more in some spots, was forecast in parts of Iowa, where people were urged to delay travel plans. The state travel department’s road conditions map showed most highways in the western part of the state covered or partly covered with snow by midday Tuesday.
The Nebraska State Patrol started responding to weather-related incidents late Monday.
“Our troopers show dedication to public safety in countless ways, but days like today (Tuesday) demonstrate that work from border to border,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our team of troopers and dispatchers is always ready to help.”
Throughout the storm, troopers performed more than 170 motorist assists, which can involve stranded vehicles, slide-offs or other non-emergency events. Troopers also responded to 28 crashes — none of which were life-threatening, Bolduc said.
“We’d also like to salute the team at NDOT, local law enforcement agencies, tow truck operators, local public works crews and many others for their work on days like today,” Bolduc said. “Those crews have been working around the clock during the storm to keep the roads as clear as possible and keep traffic moving safely.”
The Norfolk Street Division’s snow plows went out at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday and were still working on clearing the streets throughout the day and into Wednesday morning, said an employee with the division. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, the city had called off the city-wide snow emergency.
As the winter weather season continues, the patrol urges motorists to always check forecasts before traveling. In the event of winter weather, the Nebraska 511 system provides road condition and closure information via the website or smartphone app.
Any motorist who becomes stranded while traveling can call the state patrol’s Highway Helpline at *55 on a cellphone or 800-525-5555 on any phone. Call 911 in any emergency.
The Nebraska State Patrol advises motorists to keep a winter weather survival kit in each vehicle.
* * *
Editor’s note: The Associated Press and World-Herald News Service contributed to this story.