Stop being a slave to the soup kettle

I was an adult before I had my first bowl of homemade soup.
If that shocks you, you are undoubtedly a person who grew up in this area — not the East Coast, which is where I spent my childhood.
My family rarely had soup of any kind, which can probably be explained by the fact that my mother didn’t make homemade soup — and store-bought soup … well, if you’ve ever had it, I need say no more.
My mother cooked, but it was relatively uncomplicated: Usually steaks or chicken with a tossed salad.
When I married and moved to this area, I was amazed by the many homemade “delicacies” available: Jell-O salads, casseroles, bars — and, of course, soups.
The other thing that has amazed me is how easy it is to make some — maybe most — of these items.
Although my mother made fairly plain meals, she did entertain guests on a regular basis and always made some intricate dessert. I remember, in particular, her chocolate mousse, which involved a double boiler and a huge investment of time on the phone with my grandmother, whose recipe it was.
My sister and I learned from these dinner parties not only that children should be seen but not heard (and sometimes not even seen) but also that anything that tasted good was difficult and time-consuming to make.
But when I moved to Nebraska, I found that wasn’t the case. Suddenly — and happily — I became acquainted with Rice Krispies bars. Yes, believe it or not, I’d never had those as a child, either.
There used to be an advertisement about Rice Krispies bars and how they were so good that people would think “you slaved over them all afternoon.” This ad, of course, furthered the idea that anything that tastes good must involve oodles of time. But nothing could be further from the truth.
And this truth is especially true when talking about soups.
Granted, many soups require a lot of time to make. And many others require a lot of simmering time so that the flavors will meld. But many others, after precooking one or more of the ingredients, go together in minutes and taste delicious immediately.
For a gathering this past weekend, I made two kinds of soups, and everyone raved about them. Of course, it might have been that they were just being nice, especially since it was my birthday, but I genuinely think that the compliments were genuine.
Please don’t think I’m being full of myself. I am not patting myself on the back for being a great cook. I am definitely not a great cook — but I can cook some great things.
That may seem like a paradox, but it’s not. A great cook is someone who understands food well, has a feel for flavors and flavor combinations, and can create fabulous dishes — and it doesn’t hurt to love cooking. Being able to cook great things simply means that a person knows where to find good recipes and can follow them. I fall into the latter category.
One of the recipes I chose required prebaking chicken; the other required prebaking potatoes and precooking bacon. I did those things earlier in the day, so the soups actually involved only about 15 minutes each to put together and warm, ready to serve.
With fall weather upon us, nothing is finer than a tasty bowl of homemade soup — especially one that your family will think you slaved over all afternoon.
* * *
