The 2023 Stock Car Dirt Crown Series began its summer season at Off Road Speedway Saturday night.
The series kicked off its West Division points championships as an early special event at the track, drawing 47 stock cars from throughout the region–whittled down through five heats along with “B” and “C” features to a field of 24 cars that competed for a purse that included $2,000 to the winner.
In the “A” feature, Jeff Ware of Columbus took advantage of a starting position on the pole to secure the immediate lead, then held off a pair of primary challengers–Dan Nelson and Jordan Grabouski–while leading all 35 laps to secure the win.
Nelson, who started on the outside in the front row, chased Ware for 13 laps–which included restarts following three of the race’s six cautions–but, despite getting the nose of his car to the rear panel of Ware’s No. 83 car on multiple occasions as the cars sped into turns three and four, Ware promptly re-established his lead on the straightaways.
Nelson, of Homesville, also incorporated a dramatic slide job maneuver entering turn four as the pair entered turn three with 27 laps remaining, crossing in front of Ware’s path ever so briefly, but as the two exited turn four Ware once again returned to the front.
Grabouski took over the chase from Nelson two cautions later, passing Nelson as the pair entered the backstretch following a caution and restart.
Grabouski, a Beatrice driver, continued his pursuit of Ware for the final 22 laps but, like Nelson, could never find an opening to make the pass.
Ware took first place in the “A” feature, while Grabouski finished second.
Meanwhile, Austin Brauner of Platte Center took advantage of Nelson’s unfortunate slide up the track in turn two during a single file restart with 10 laps left to grab third place, then held off Nelson to earn third place.
Also racing as part of Saturday night’s program at Off Road Speedway were the IMCA Hobby Stock cars.
Thirty-one entries established a 16-car “A” feature that was won by Norfolk’s Lance Mielke, with Wyatt Lehman and Nate Buck taking second and third place.
Mielke, who started on the outside of row two, got his chance at the lead when race leader Shannon Pospisil of Norfolk slid up high on the track coming out of turn two with 11 of the race’s 18 laps remaining.
Mielke then established an advantage of several car lengths while securing the win.
Lehman, also of Norfolk, was also able to pass Pospisil, who again had difficulty in turn two, and finished out the final eight laps for a second-place finish.
Third place went to Buck, a Neligh driver who passed not only Pospisil but also got past Battle Creek’s Mark Arduser, who had made his way from the back of the field into contention after earning a spot in the main feature with a victory in the first of two qualifying “B” features.
Next up at Off Road Speedway is the season’s opening night featuring the track’s regular classes of racing, including the IMCA Late Models, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks, and IMCA Stock Cars.
(All results)
DIRT CROWN SERIES IMCA STOCK CAR:(24 cars) (A Feature): 1. Jeff Ware, Columbus; 2. Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice; 3. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 4. Dan Nelson, Homesville, 5. Lance Borgman, Beatrice; 6. Tyler Frye, Belleville KS; 7. Dusty Blake, Hebron; 8. Elijah Zevenbergen, Ocheyedan IA; 9. Shane Stutzman, Milford; 10. Greg Taylor, Sioux City IA; 11. Jesse Vanlaningham, Beatrice; 12. Nate DeSive, O’Neill; 13. Justin Addison, Meadow Grove; 14. Dillon Richards, Beatrice; 15. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 16. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 17. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 18. Tim Drake, Louisville; 19. Austin Carter, Jamestown KS; 20. Trey Duensing, Byron; 21. Ryan Harris, Homer; 22. Benji Legg, Beatrice; 23. Eric Haase, Norfolk; 24. Tanner Pettitt, Norfolk. (B Feature) 1. Taylor, 2. Stutzman, 3. Zevenbergen. (C Feature) 1. Mielke, 2. Bruegman, 3. Huffaker. (Heat 1) 1. Frye, 2. Grabouski. (Heat 2) 1. Haase, 2. Pettitt. (Heat 3) 1. Carter, 2. Nelson. (Heat 4) 1. Ware, 2. Brauner. (Heat 5) 1. Addison, 2. Vanlaningham.
IMCA HOBBY STOCK:(16 Cars) (A Feature): 1. Lance Mielke, Norfolk; 2. Wyatt Lehman, Norfolk; 3. Nate Buck, Neligh; 4. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 5. Tanner Uehling, Norfolk; 6. Les Lundquist, Sioux City IA; 7. Taylor Huss, Fairbury; 8. Dustin Jackson, O’Neill; 9. Shannon Pospisil, Norfolk; 10. Kevin Bruck, Dunlap IA; 11. Tim Pritchett, Beemer; 12. Trevor Frisch, Norfolk; 13. Anthony Nelson, Plainview; 14. Tyler Gray, Clarinda IA; 15. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 16. Kalyb Brunssen, Le Mars IA; 17. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 18. Travis Landauer, Albion; 19. Jordan Uehling, Norfolk; 20. Lowell Janssen, Yankton SD. (B Feature1) 1. Arduser, 2. Brunssen. (B Feature 2) 1. Nelson, 2. Janssen. (Heat 1) 1. Buck, 2. Lundquist. (Heat 2) 1. Mielke, 2. Spann. (Heat 3) 1. Bruck, 2. Tanner Uehling. (Heat 4) 1. Pospisil, 2. Lehman.