Something unique, in both origin and appearance, is making a limited appearance at the Norfolk Arts Center.
The outsider art of Rodney Bode made its debut Oct. 21. Bode is a painter and sculptor who lived most of his adult life in rural areas of Idaho and South Dakota. Bode was a horse breeder whose extensive body of work wasn’t discovered until 2021 when deteriorating mental health required the intervention of a health advocate. To his neighbors, Bode was known as a quiet man devoted to his wife and animals. It was his wife’s death that led to the unraveling of Bode’s world and subsequent diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder and vascular dementia.
That wasn’t the only thing that the advocate discovered. To the surprise of most who knew him, the advocate uncovered a collection of hundreds of paintings and sculptures representing decades of work. Art was everywhere — stacked against walls, tacked to rafters and painted on the walls themselves. Some 250 paintings, 50 sculptures and 40 handmade knives were found.
What makes this work unique is that Bode had no formal art training. His art was created for himself, as a way of expressing his inner self. Unlike traditional artists, Bode’s art education was self-taught or gained through books, particularly Cezanne and Picasso, whose influence can be seen in his paintings and sculpture. Now in his early 80s, Bode’s work remained unseen by the public until his recent health crisis. His advocate, upon discovering his artwork, contacted an area art gallery. They were astonished by the quality and volume of Bode’s work. It was his first introduction to the art world. His paintings have since traveled as far as New York. Sales of his work fund his health care.
The term outsider art was coined by sculptor Jean Dubuffet. Outsider art is sometimes called naïve art because it is created by self-taught artists with little contact with art world conventions. It’s not uncommon for outsider artists to suffer from mental illness, but that is not considered a characteristic of the art. Frequently, outsider art illustrates fantasy or unconventional ideas. Bode’s work is a reflection of his interests, such as spirituality, and illustrates his inner turmoil.
Bode’s work is featured in the Norfolk Art Center’s atrium gallery as well as a specially-built temporary gallery in the board room. The temporary gallery was built by students in the Northeast Community College building construction class.
Bode’s collection will be on display until Wednesday, Nov. 23. Admission to the NAC is free and open to the public.