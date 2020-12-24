The clock is ticking for area artists to submit their work for the Norfolk Arts Center’s Sweet ‘R Art 2021.
For the past 12e years, the Norfolk Arts Center has hosted Soup R’ Art, an annual fundraising event featuring an artists’ market, soup and dessert competition, and live entertainment. Donations are crucial to helping the center achieve its mission of enriching our community with the arts. Soup ‘R Art has served as both a means of bringing the arts into the community and raising funds to ensure the center can continue its mission.
With public safety foremost in mind, Soup ‘R Art has changed its format this year. Now called Sweet ‘R Art, the event will still feature art and food, but the delivery method is different. For those who enjoyed the culinary aspect of the event, the dessert challenge among chefs will continue. Please contact the center to learn how to try out all of the treats and vote for your favorite.
The artists market will be held virtually. The center is currently seeking artists to participate in the online event.
Artists may contribute up to 10 pieces of work, which will be featured on an interactive event website.
Traditionally, artists chosen to participate in Soup R’ Art incur a fundraising fee to participate in the market. This year, to help offset the cost of the virtual marketplace and to raise funds for the NAC, artists can choose between an entry fee or offering a commission on each sale of their work via the event. Artists wishing to participate should contact Sara Putters at the Norfolk Arts Center soon. All work intended for display needs to be at the NAC by Dec. 30 to allow time for photography and the setup of the online market. Artists of all experience levels and mediums are encouraged to join. Types of work from past participants include painting, jewelry, sculpture, printmaking and wood carving.
The change in the format of Sweet ‘R Art isn’t the only thing new at the center. The east, west and atrium galleries all feature new exhibits. The main gallery space, divided into east and west, features the works of artists Patricia Hollins and Morgan Ford Willingham.
Hollins was the winner of last year’s Juried Show. Her vibrant works are often inspired by doorways and architecture. Ford Willingham’s exhibit “Beautify” is a series of self-portraits informed by the classic female Renaissance portrait. In her work, she examines the role of advertising media in relation to women’s natural beauty.
Butch Rohrschneider’s abstract photography is the focus of the atrium gallery. In his work, he sought to create an abstract painting through the lens of his camera.
The Norfolk Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.