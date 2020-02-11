Still not making any sense

A drone is an aircraft that can be navigated without a human pilot on board the aerial vehicle, which pretty much means the aircraft can be flown from the ground on a remote or phone. Some drones have the specialty of cameras to be able to see at different heights and some are just for the pleasure of flying.

There have been sightings of these aircrafts throughout Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming. You may ask “what are they for?” Well, no one is for sure. Personally, I don’t have an explanation for the mysterious drone sightings, but after doing some research, there are many theories that people have publicized about it.

Theories that include: teenagers just messing around, alien invasions, military equipment, Iran spying on us and just some potentially dangerous incidents.

Even after doing research, I still can’t pick what I believe is the reason for these unknown flyers.

