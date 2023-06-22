When Aaron Sterup was offered his first teaching job at North Bend Central, there was one catch.
He also would have to fill the vacant position of assistant girls basketball coach.
That need-based decision by both sides looks really good in hindsight 23 years later.
Two years after becoming an assistant coach, Sterup took over the Tigers’ girls basketball program in 2002-03. Over his time as a head coach, North Bend has gone 397-107 and won the past four Class C1 state titles, the first school to accomplish that since Battle Creek won the first four championships in the class.
For his accomplishments, Sterup has been selected as the Daily News’ coach of the year.
Sterup didn’t take a direct route into coaching. After graduating from North Platte High School in 1994 and completing his freshman year at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, he received his first opportunity to help lead a team.
“The first summer after college, I went back to North Platte and coached Legion baseball there,” Sterup said. “So I kind of got the itch for coaching from that. I realized that I enjoyed that quite a bit.
“At that point, I wasn’t going to be a teacher, but later on in my process of going to college, I thought that if I become a teacher, that allows me to be a coach. I kind of switched gears from what I was doing before and went into teaching. I probably wasn’t thinking girls basketball at that time, but that’s what got me thinking along the lines of teacher and coach.”
The decision of getting into coaching girls basketball was partially made for him by North Bend Central administrators.
“I interviewed here, and basically part of the gig was they told me they need an assistant girls basketball coach,” Sterup said. “So if you want the job, we need you to do that. I agreed. I had obviously played basketball in high school — not a ton — and came in with very little experience coaching basketball and very little experience coaching girls, for sure.
“I just kind of learned under Jim Dodge, who was here, and they had a lot of success under him. In fact, in my first year here in ’01 as an assistant coach, we were state champs. I got to watch him with some really good players, and that got me on the path of girls basketball.”
Two years later, Sterup took over as head coach of a program that had won its first state titles in 1999 and 2001.
“It was daunting, for sure, because of all of the success,” Sterup said. “You have a lot of expectations. North Bend has always been a basketball community, especially in girls basketball. I certainly felt a lot of weight as far as the expectations and things like that.
“But the community just loves basketball, and when you have that support and you’ve got all these players coming in who have a basketball background, it makes this job a lot easier.”
NORTH BEND CENTRAL qualified for state in Sterup’s first year as head coach. There were three more trips in 2007, ’09 and ’19, but the Tigers never advanced past the first round in Lincoln.
The timing for Sterup and the Tigers to take things to a different level arrived in 2020.
“I’ve certainly changed over the years,” Sterup said. “I’ve mellowed out quite a bit from early on. Maybe some of that is old age or having kids or expectations or whatever, but I certainly think trying to keep a calm demeanor is important.
“We have high expectations, but we also try to have fun. We try to make it a fun experience for everybody and hopefully make it a positive experience for everyone coming through here. Win or lose, we want them to enjoy basketball.”
The past four years have seen a lot more winning than losing. North Bend Central has gone 106-8 while finishing each year celebrating a state championship.
“The girls have kind of taken us on a ride,” Sterup said. “There are a lot of really good coaches out there, and we’ve been lucky enough to have a bunch of groups of girls go through in a row who are really dedicated, obviously good basketball players, easy to coach and have a team mentality.
“When you have groups like that come in, it really makes the job we’re trying to do easier. It’s one of those things where they’ve taken us on a ride and given us a lot of things that as coaches you dream about.”
Along with that new level of success has come new challenges. There is navigating the pressure that comes with being a defending state champion … or two-time, three-time or four time state champion.
“We’ve really tried to have the mentality that we’re just trying to better ourselves,” Sterup said. “Each season is a new group, and that new group is trying to attain goals for themselves. They can’t worry about what past teams have done, so this is now your team. What do you want to accomplish?
“There’s always pressure of expectations and things like that, but we’ve tried to minimize that by saying whatever happens, we’re going to try to do the best that we can. When you have really good players with a team attitude, it makes it a lot easier.”
Sterup said the Tigers had benefited from a little luck along the way, and the positive aspects had snowballed the past four years.
BUT THIS PAST state tournament wasn’t an always positive time for Sterup. On the day off between the Tigers’ first-round and semifinal wins, his father unexpectedly died in North Platte.
Along with the help of his family, Sterup was supported through that tough time by his extended family — those girls whom he had spent countless hours coaching.
“It was kind of a blessing in disguise, to be honest,” Sterup said of the timing of his father’s death. “You’re always thinking about it, but (the state tournament) took some thoughts away from it so you could focus on something else and not focus on the negative.
“The kids were great. They treated it like any other situation, and they were motivated to make it as positive of a situation for me as they could. It hurt because my dad really loved watching basketball. He loved the team and loved following it. Of course, Lauren, my daughter, being on the team this year was special. I felt bad that he missed that part of it, but I also know he would have really enjoyed what happened.”
This was a different year for Sterup since his daughter was a freshman for the Tigers. Sterup said he tried to balance being a coach and being a dad to Lauren, who stepped into the starting lineup for the state tournament.
Coaching and athletics are a big part of the Sterup household. Aaron’s wife, Amy, is North Bend Central’s volleyball coach and led the Tigers to the Class C1 semifinals last fall. She is the daughter of Bill Mimick, who coached football for 47 years at Monroe, Lynch, Spencer-Naper, Newman Grove, Lindsay Holy Family and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
“She comes from a big coaching family, so it’s in her genes,” Sterup said. “It’s a lot of family conversations about sports and how teams work. When you have it in your house all the time, it does make it easier and you have an understanding about how coaching hours work and the stresses that come along with it.”
WHILE IT COULDN’T have been predicted 22 years ago when Sterup accepted an assistant coaching position to get the teaching role he wanted, he and North Bend Central have been a perfect fit for each other.
“I think this community loves sports in general but especially basketball,” he said. “I think we have a good understanding of this is what I like to do, and people understand these are what the expectations are. They understand that going in.
“You have to adapt as a coach to how the community feels about certain things, and they have to adapt to you. I think over the years when you’ve done it as long as I have, it all fits into place. You adapt to each other and, by the end, you are cohesive.”
And Sterup stresses that he hasn’t had this success on his own.
“I always think of coaching awards as a collective,” he said. “A lot of people have earned it. You can’t give away 20 or 30 or 40, so one person's name gets put on it.
“I feel super blessed that it gets to be my name at the top, but there’s a whole lot of people — assistant coaches who were great, players and parents, all those things that go into it. Coaching is one of those deals where a lot of people should be rewarded, but one guy gets the trophy.”
Previous honorees
2022: Mike Speirs, Howells-Dodge
2021: Bryan Reichmuth, Humphrey St. Francis
2020: Joe Anderson, Oakland-Craig
2019: Rob Sweetland, Wayne
2018: Jerry Cover, Norfolk High
2017: Tony Siske, Norfolk High
2016: Scott Kneifl, Wayne State College
2015: Matt Svehla, Northeast Community College
2014: Steve Wieseler, Wynot
2013: Jayne Arens, Crofton
2012: Kathy Gebhart, Lutheran High NE
2011: Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic
2010: Travis Friesen, Lindsay Holy Family
2009: Mark Brahmer, Pierce
2008: Kenny Loosvelt, Madison
2007: Brock Eichelberger, Ewing