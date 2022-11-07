Voting rights and responsibilities have become a major topic in the past few years. Recently steps have been made to increase security because of supposed voter fraud, happening in many counties, including local and state election places.
A recent idea has been to force people to show their ID when going to vote to prove that they are a legal citizen and have the right to vote in an effort to remove the potential of voter fraud.
However, many people have brought up that this idea of voter registration could be the same as enforcing a poll tax, which was eliminated in the 24th Amendment in the U.S. Constitution. Others have argued that this has made voting more difficult, and they believe that it should remain easier.
At this point in time, I am not a registered voter, as I am only 17 years old. However, at this time next year, I’ll be able to vote in the upcoming election and all of my classmates will be able to vote in the presidential election. With a wave of upcoming voters in the next few years, many educational institutions and government programs have been trying to encourage students to vote as polling numbers have decreased for most of Generation Z and many millennials.
When asked why they are not voting, students have stated that it is too much work to vote and they just do not care.
New efforts have aimed to target these students and encourage them to participate in their civic and democratic responsibilities. These measures include having programs in schools that teach students about the government and using popular social media platforms, which will have notifications to register for the upcoming election from October all the way up until the end of election month.
Another effort that has been made is to reach out to influencers that many young generations follow and have them stress the importance of voting. Political officials and government agencies believe that if young people’s favorite celebrity is telling them that it is important to vote, then they will go and vote. Although this is a great idea in theory, it only creates a sense of if you do it, then I’ll do it.
Instead of encouraging our young generations to vote by tricking them, we need to educate them about the importance of voting. Although it may be boring, having students learn about their civic responsibilities in classes in institutions will teach them about political and governmental matters, ultimately increasing the rate of young voters.
If you are at all involved in the political or governmental world, you will hear the phrase, “The next generation will determine the future of our country.” Although this phrase is true, many factors play into this. At this point in time, young voters have helped pass important laws and make changes throughout the government that show the changing ideas in modern society. Despite their influence, there are not many young people in important positions as they do not know much about how to be in this position or what it takes to be a popular figure.
Instead of asking, ‘Should we make voting easier or harder, or create measures in ballots to stop voter fraud?’ we should be asking ourselves, ‘How can we contribute to the next generation of voters? What can we do as democratic individuals to encourage up-and-coming generations to determine and help guide the future of our country?’ ”