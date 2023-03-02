LINCOLN — In the last two seasons, the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays entered the Nebraska Class C2 girls state basketball championship as a top-three seed. In the last two seasons, they’ve lost in the first round.
On Thursday afternoon, the third time was the charm as the Bluejays, rated No. 3 in this year’s bracket, fought off a strong rally to beat the Southern Valley Eagles 67-46 in the quarterfinals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The win was GACC’s first at state since 2017, the year it last won the state championship.
“It’s always nice to get this first win,” Bluejays coach Jerry Stracke said. “I’m happy for the girls. I thought they came out really well and played hard. (Southern Valley) went on a little run there in the second half and I thought we handled it really well and kept our composure.”
The Bluejays led by 12 at halftime, but Southern Valley came out of the break on a 9-0 run to make it 32-29 with 4:53 left in the third quarter.
That’s when Kelsey Steffen, who had scored two points in the first half, found her groove.
It started with a drive for a basket followed by a 3 just in front of the GACC bench. Jocelynn Skoda added a layup to wrap up a 7-0 run by the Bluejays to go up 39-29.
Steffen went on to score 15 of her team-high 18 points in the third quarter.
“I just came out with better confidence in the second half,” Steffen said of her late surge. “I had my teammates hyping me up in the locker room, told me I could get through it and I did.”
Brynn Baily got a layup to go in response, but Steffen answered with two free throws and a basket. The junior forward hit a 3 with 28 seconds left to cap off her strong third quarter.
Steffen stayed hot in the fourth with a basket followed by another from Isabel Hass. Ann Bose made two free throws, and Victoria Bose made a two to try to get the Eagles going, but a 3 by Baumert, her team-leading fourth of the day, put the game out of reach.
Baumert was second on the Bluejays with 16 points.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic came into Thursday allowing just 35.2 points per game. Only five teams had scored more than 40 on the Bluejays all season.
Southern Valley became the fifth with its performance, but Stracke said he still felt the defense made the plays it needed to when it needed to.
“I thought we stepped up and caused a lot of turnovers and got them a little frustrated,” he said.
The Falcons turned it over 18 times.
The teams went back and forth to start the game, making it 5-5 with 5:44 left in the first quarter. Baumert’s second 3 of the day put GACC ahead by three, but Victoria Bose scored in response.
The Bluejays then went on a 7-0 run before Victoria Bose made another layup with 55 seconds left.
Baskets by Reese Throener and Steffen kept the Bluejays humming to start the second quarter. Adeline Hunt got back-to-back layups for the Falcons, then Victoria Bose hit a 3 to make it 23-16 with 4:45 to go in favor of the Bluejays.
Southern Valley was held without a field goal the rest of the period. Meanwhile, GACC used a 9-4 run to take a 32-20 lead into halftime.
Perhaps one of the biggest keys for the Bluejays defensively was their ability to take away Ann Bose as a scoring threat. The junior guard came in averaging 19.8 points per game but ended the day with just seven points on 1 for 12 shooting from the field.
“They did a good job of taking the ball out of (Ann’s) hands, and a lot of our offense goes through her,” Southern Valley coach Richard McDonald said. “We didn’t do a great job of getting the ball back to our scorer in a scoring position. A lot of times when she did get it, it was a bailout or a throw over the top.”
GACC’s win also guarantees that the winner of Class C2 will come from Northeast Nebraska. Semifinalists include Crofton, Oakland-Craig and Pender, whom the Bluejays face in their semifinal on Friday at 3:15 p.m. at the Devaney Center.
“That tells you how strong basketball is in our area,” Stracke said. “There’s a lot of teams in that area that are really good.
“It’s great being in that area and having the chance to play those teams,” he went on. “It makes it a lot more fun.”
Southern Valley 9 11 15 11 — 46
GACC 15 17 20 15 — 67
SOUTHERN VALLEY (21-4): Ann Bose, 1-12 4-4 7; Brecklyn Hammond, 1-3 0-0 2; Adeline Hunt, 4-7 5-7 14; Victoria Bose, 7-10 0-0 15; Jessica Lambert, 0-1 2-2 2; Brynn Baily, 3-4 0-0 6. Totals, 16-37 11-13 46.
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (21-4): Abigail Toline, 0-1 0-0 0; Ava Nixon, 0-1 0-2 0; Isabel Hass, 2-13 0-2 4; Israeia Kreikemeier, 1-3 1-2 3; Adyson Luebbert, 1-2 0-0 2; Charlie Dinslage, 0-1 0-2 0; Jocelynn Skoda, 3-4 0-1 6; Reese Throener, 5-10 3-3 13; Leah Jansen, 1-2 2-2 4; Kennedy Baumert, 0-1 1-2 1; Brynn Baumert, 5-10 2-3 16; Kelsey Steffen, 7-13 2-4 18. Totals, 25-61 11-23 67.