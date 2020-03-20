Staying in touch: Going the distance

“You seem so close,” said Diane, my friend from Maryland, the other day when we were talking on the phone.
“I do?” I asked.
“Yes,” she said. “Our phone connection is so clear.”
Ah. The phone connection is what she was talking about. Yes, the phone connection was exceptionally exceptional — a surprising occurrence considering that the reception between my landline in a rural area and cellphones, which is what most people have anymore, usually has static, is muffled or hit-and-miss in terms of sounds coming through in their entirety.
When Diane made her comment about how I seemed so close, I was initially confused because I was thinking in terms of literal distance. There are more than 1,300 miles between my home and Diane’s home. In the 37 years since I moved from the East Coast to the Sandhills, though, I have never really felt far away from Diane — certainly not in terms of the heart (she was one of my dearest friends as I was growing up and still is one of my dearest friends) but also not in terms of distance because regardless of how frequently or infrequently I have traveled to Maryland, the ability to do so has always been there.
That feeling about literal distance has changed recently. The miles between Maryland and Nebraska seem insurmountable now that COVID-19 makes travel virtually impossible or, at the least, completely ill-advised.
Suddenly, I feel cut off in a way that I never have before because I can’t see Diane in person — and don’t know when I’ll be able to do so.
This is not only true of Diane. It is also true of other friends and relatives, but it’s particularly scary in terms of my elderly loved ones.
My mom, who lives in Maryland, turned 87 on Thursday. I also have an aunt who lives in Maryland; she will be 89 this fall. My stepmother, who recently turned 80, lives in Florida.
In other words, I have a lot of elderly relatives, and all of them live many states away.
The duration of COVID-19 is still undetermined. Currently, we have instituted social distancing; the future could hold some type of lockdown orders. Who knows how long the pandemic will last?
Suddenly, something I took for granted — being able to travel anytime I wanted — is no longer a viable option. In any event, travel is not a responsible option in terms of seeing elderly relatives who might then be exposed to the coronavirus. And this means something that I don’t really want to think about but must: Will I ever see my elderly relatives again?
I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer about this. I’m simply being realistic. More than that, though, I’m writing this as a reminder to myself and any others who need the reminder to appreciate what you have when you have it.
It’s funny how a person — well, I don’t know about you, but this is true of me — often tends to notice when something is bad or wrong but not notice when something is good or perfect. Things that are good or perfect seem normal and expected and thus perhaps unworthy of conscious notice. But things that are less than perfect capture our attention and inspire our complaint reflex.
Clearly, this is true of me and the phone situation. And true of the travel situation, too.
And so, if nothing else good comes out of this pandemic, maybe what will come is an appreciation for living in the moment — and appreciating that moment in its entirety.
Readers may contact Sheila at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.