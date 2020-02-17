Stay on top of responsibilities

Time is winding down until we seniors are going to be walking across the stage accepting our diplomas. We are about to be sent off to college and have to be on our own.
Before any of us can make it to graduation, we have to start filling out college and scholarship applications. Trust me, it can be a stressful time trying to make sure that everything is turned in on time and done neatly.
College is expensive and in order to help pay for it, seniors are filling out as many scholarship applications that they possibly can. Some people might fill out 40 different scholarships.
As well as trying to finish all of the scholarship applications, we still have to keep up with all of our other classes and our extracurricular activities.
I can find it difficult to keep up with everything. I’m a perfectionist too, so I like to make sure everything is exactly how it is supposed to be. I want to make sure that my essays for my scholarships are perfect and that takes time.
I found that once I started getting into the process more and getting the hang of things, it started to became a little easier. It is still a very stressful process because all the applications I fill out will affect my future.
If I would have to give some advice, it would be to stay on top of things. Don’t wait until the last minute to start the essay or to ask a teacher to write a letter of recommendation. Make sure you manage your time wisely.
It is all manageable as long as you don’t procrastinate. I like to have all the requirements for a scholarship done and turned in a couple of days before it is due.