Hartington Cedar Catholic, with a hard-earned three-set sweep of Wausa, and Norfolk Catholic, which blew past over-matched Bloomfield in three sets, will meet in the D1-4 subdistrict final Tuesday evening at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center with first serve scheduled for 6 p.m.
Cedar Catholic is the No. 6-ranked team in Class D1, while the Knights hold the No. 3 spot.
Norfolk Catholic defeated the Trojans two sets to none on September 3rd and won again 3-1 on September 13th, providing Cedar Catholic with the opportunity to hope that–according to the competition adage that it is truly difficult to beat an opponent three times in a season.
“We’re glad and really excited that we get another chance at it,” Cedar Catholic coach Denae Buss said. “They’ve been studying hard to find that groove where we can improve from last time. When you have a team as good as Norfolk Catholic you’re going to have to come out and beat them.”
The Trojans faced a worthy opponent in Wausa, which entered the match with a 17-8 record, then battled to a 21-20 lead in each of the first two sets before big finishes by Cedar Catholic resulted in wins in both.
In set one, the Trojans had good fortune when a serve return by Annika Kuehn soared over the net and fell among Wausa’s defenders to tie the set, followed by a kill from Laney Kathol–in her first game back following an ankle injury that kept her out of the Mid-State Conference tournament–for a 23-21 lead.
Cedar Catholic overcame two service errors when Lauren Bernecker won a joust at the net established set point and Kathol sent a long tip to an undefended back left corner for the 25-23 win in set one.
Likewise, in the second set, the Trojans closed out the win with contributions from Lexi Eickhoff on a slide move, followed by a Kathol block of Wausa’s middle hitter Alexa Cunningham, before Eickhoff added a block. Back to back kills by Kathol closed out the 25-21 victory.
Cedar Catholic pulled away from a 5-5 tie in the third and final set to lead 20-11, then finished off the set and match 25-16.
“We really needed to concentrate on our game today, because Wausa had a really good season; they have a lot of wins and have a lot of threats at the net,” Buss said. “(Alexa Cunningham) and (Hunter West) got some really good swings on us tonight.”
With Kathol out during conference tournament play, Buss believes that her Cedar Catholic team realized the coaches’ message of the Trojans having more options was reality.
“I told them after the game that I didn’t feel like it was overwhelmingly one person tonight, it was our whole group together,” Buss said. “We’ve been telling them that they’re a special team, having that many girls that can do everything.”
In a battle of young teams, Bloomfield managed a five-set win over Osmond in the play-in game–25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, and 15-11–earning the chance to test the talent-laden Knights, but fell 25-7, 25-13, and 25-4.
Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said that her team’s play against Bloomfield was “a teachable moment.”
“We wanted to be able to perform at a high level, even though our opponent was younger and less experienced,” Bellar said. “We wanted to play our game.”
The Knights did just that, pulling away to large leads in the first and third sets, 8-0 and 7-0, respectively–maintaining focus and a quality effort on both offense and defense while winning those sets 25-7 and 25-4.
The Bees had their best performance in the second set, accumulating nine of their match-total of 16 kills, with three by Brooke Pinkelman, trailing 14-9 before a series of attack errors increased that deficit to 22-12. An ace serve by freshman Sidonia Wattier and another attack error by Bloomfield produced set point, which Channatee Robles provided in the Knights’ 25-13 win.
Robles paced a balanced Norfolk Catholic attack with 16 kills in the match, and the Knights totaled 10 ace serves led by Aubrey Barnes’ three.
Class D1-4 subdistrict
Bloomfield defeats Osmond: 25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 15-11
Hartington Cedar Catholic defeats Wausa: 25-23, 25-21, 25-16
Norfolk Catholic defeats Bloomfield: 25-7, 25-13, 25-4
Tuesday D1-4 subdistrict final
Norfolk Catholic vs Hartington Cedar Catholic