The final No. 1-ranked teams for the 2021-22 girls basketball season took paths to the top that were more similar than one might expect at first glance.
Both Class C No. 1 North Bend Central and Class D No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family sat atop the ratings for much of the season until suffering a hiccup — or three — during the conference tournament portion of the season.
But both recovered nicely. North Bend Central went on to claim its third consecutive Class C1 state championship while Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family broke through for its first D1 crown.
North Bend Central’s hiccup was a minor one. The Tigers were edged by Oakland-Craig 53-52 in the East Husker Conference final on Feb. 5. The was the second and final loss of the season for North Bend Central.
It won its final eight games and rallied from five points down in the fourth quarter to edge Lincoln Lutheran in overtime for the three-peat.
“They worked together not just this year but the last three or four years,” NBC coach Aaron Sterup said. “They had goals in mind. A lot of work on their part has gone into this, so I’m happy and proud that they got to experience this.”
Senior Sydney Emanuel said going out as three-time state champions is amazing for her class.
“It’s been a true blessing to play with as many good teammates as I had and come down here and make the runs like we have the last three years,” she said. “It’s definitely something we can look way back to the teams ahead of us who won state championships and try to do that and set up a culture for the future as well.”
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family hit a tougher stretch in early February. The Bulldogs lost to Oakland-Craig 81-55 and Pender 74-49 in East Husker tournament play, then suffered a third consecutive loss to Crofton 69-52.
But HLHF shook off those defeats to C2 opponents to end the championship season on a seven-game winning streak. A 45-39 win over Overton in the district final proved to be the closest call in the postseason for the Bulldogs, who won their state tournament games by 15, 15 and eight points. They also finished 12-0 against D1 competition.
Senior leadership played a huge role in the team’s championship run.
“We worked so hard for it,” said senior guard Lexi Frauendorfer, who had a double-double in the championship game. “We just kind of led the underclassmen and pushed them to reach what they could do, too.”
CLASS C
North Bend Central jumped up from No. 3 in the final regular-season ratings to No. 1, and there was minor shuffling behind the Tigers for a group that sent seven teams to the C1 or C2 state tournament.
Oakland-Craig went from unrated to No. 2 in those final regular-season ratings after beating three highly regarded teams in the East Husker Conference tournament. That accomplishment looks even more impressive in hindsight for the Knights, who solidified their spot at No. 2 by finishing third in Class C2
Those teams that Oakland-Craig defeated in a span of six days to win the conference title? D1 state champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, C1 state qualifier BRLD and C1 state champion North Bend Central.
With Oakland-Craig having no seniors on this year’s team, which lost to Bridgeport in the semifinal, those two teams may be the odds-on favorites to be a preview of next year’s C2 championship game.
Oakland-Craig’s impressive list of late-season victims included No. 3 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, which held the top spot at the end of the regular season. The Bluejays put together a stellar 25-2 record but couldn’t get past the Knights in the first round of the C2 state tournament.
Crofton remains at No. 4 after finishing fourth in Class C2. The Warriors lost to eventual champion Hastings St. Cecilia in the semifinals and Oakland-Craig in the consolation game by three points each.
Ponca ended the season 24-2 to remain at No. 5. The Indians went 1-2 against Crofton this season, including a three-point loss to the Warriors in the opening round of the state tournament.
BRLD reenters the final ratings at No. 6 after earning a trip to the C1 state tournament with an impressive road win over Wahoo in a district final. The Wolverines gave eventual runner-up Lincoln Lutheran all it could handle in the first round before being edged 33-32.
Elkhorn Valley moved up one spot to No. 7 after earning a spot in the C2 state tournament, where the Falcons fell to eventual champion Hastings St. Cecilia 47-23 in the opener.
Pender drops one spot to No. 8. The Pendragons had an impressive win over Oakland-Craig in a subdistrict final but lost to Ponca 57-41 to fall one win short of the state tournament.
CLASS D
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Humphrey St. Francis occupied the top two spots in the Class D rankings all season, and there was no need to change that up following the state tournament.
The teams did flip-flop positions after Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family won a D1 title and St. Francis had a runner-up finish in D2.
O’Neill St. Mary’s remained No. 3 after placing fourth in D2. The Cardinals may have started three sophomores and had only four players on the bench, but they looked like a program that will continue to be a title contender in future years. St. Mary’s was edged by St. Francis 40-37 in the semifinals.
Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up to No. 4 after proving again to be a team whose record needs to be disregarded in the postseason. The Trojans finished 14-17 — and fourth in Class D1.
Hartington Cedar Catholic didn’t lose to a Class D team until falling to runner-up Shelton in the semifinals. That included knocking off top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock in the first round.
Niobrara/Verdigre slips back one spot and was also a state tournament victim of Shelton.
Wynot remains at No. 6 after falling to D2 state champion Falls City Sacred Heart in the first round. The Blue Devils have faced the Irish during each of their last eight trips to the state tournament.
Elgin Public/Pope John holds onto the No. 7 spot after falling agonizingly short of a state tournament berth. Expect to find a hungry and motivated Wolfpack next season after a 24-point lead in the third quarter of a district final against BDS evaporated in an overtime loss.
Plainview reenters at No. 8 for the final spot. The Pirates gave second-seeded Archbishop Bergan a fight before falling by 12 points in a district final.