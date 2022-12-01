Man. That was a fun state championship slate.
Days like we had last Monday and Tuesday are why you get into this business. Seeing all four of those games was a great experience for anybody lucky enough to watch, whether from at home or at Memorial Stadium. All of the stories there were great ones to tell, for those who lost and those who won.
This year marked the first time since 2010 that Northeast and North Central Nebraska had three state football champions. That year, Norfolk Catholic, Howells and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic took home titles. The area had six teams in total competing in the C1, C2, D1 and D2 title games.
Perhaps the only downside to that kind of stretch for the area is that it makes it harder to rate those teams at the top. We see this most prominently in Class C.
Pierce and Norfolk Catholic both make a compelling case for being the No. 1 team. Both are state champions, both handled most of their opponents and both have talented rosters and great head coaches. All year, I’ve gone with Pierce and Norfolk Catholic at 1-2 and I’ve got to stick with that here.
Cedar Catholic comes in third as a state finalist. I put Boone Central over Battle Creek for No. 4 based on how dominant the Cardinals were in the postseason, especially the state quarterfinals. I had a hard time leaving Oakland-Craig off the rankings, but it’ll be right back in the conversation next year, maybe then some.
Clarkson/Leigh takes the No. 1 spot in D1 as its champion followed by Neligh-Oakdale as its runner-up and Stanton as a semifinalist. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Crofton round out the rankings with the Bears’ 22-0 win over the Warriors putting them ahead. Wisner-Pilger and Summerland also received consideration.
Howells-Dodge remains at the top of Class D2 as its state runner-up. Bloomfield is second as a semifinalist and jumps Wynot, which the Bees defeated in the quarterfinals to get there. Ainsworth’s overall record puts it above Humphrey St. Francis. Both teams advanced to the round of 16.
CLASS C
Pierce’s fourth straight finals appearance resulted in its second state title in three years as it beat Aurora 42-14. In his final game as a Bluejay, Ben Brahmer picked up a Nebraska 11-man playoff record 249 yards on 11 catches to go with three touchdowns. Abram Scholting went 15 of 19 for 273 yards.
It was a day when the black and blue had the best player on the field, not to mention the defense made key adjustments late to run away from the Huskies. Both Brahmer and Scholting are part of that. The hope is that, like their predecessors, they’ve helped the classes behind them to grow and keep the success going.
Norfolk Catholic took home its first Class C2 state championship, beating Hartington Cedar Catholic 23-0. The Knights ran for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Karter Kerkman and Kanyon Talton each had 67 yards and a touchdown to lead the way. It was the defense’s second shutout of the season, both of which came against the Trojans.
It was just four years ago when the Knights were an uncharacteristic 3-6, back when the current seniors were freshmen. Since then, they’ve made it back to the top largely because of their contributions on and off the field. It’ll be a hard group to replace, but there are pieces coming back that could keep Norfolk Catholic in title contention next year.
Hartington Cedar Catholic was held to 147 total yards in its loss to Norfolk Catholic. Carson Arens had a 39-yard run that was enough to lead the team. Grant Arens caught five passes for 31 yards.
I’m really impressed with the effort the Trojans put in late in the season. This was a team that had to start six different running backs because it was so banged up to the point where its starting quarterback took over the role of running back at the end of the year. The senior-laden defense deserves its props, too, as it was one of the best in the class.
Boone Central reached the state semifinals for the first time since 2017 before bowing out to Aurora. The Cardinals’ run included two dominant wins, including a 48-0 rout of Minden and a 41-15 win over Ashland-Greenwood on the road in the quarterfinals.
The Cardinals began to play like the team they were capable of being as the season went on. Their playmakers began to really get things clicking as well, especially in the playoffs. The team will need to replace a lot of that talent, but its junior varsity team has had a lot of success in recent years.
Battle Creek got off to a hot start in the playoffs, beating Gordon-Rushville by 28 on the road before knocking off undefeated Hastings St. Cecilia. The Braves then were beaten by Cedar Catholic at home 6-0 in the state semifinals.The Braves were without Trent Uhlir on offense in that game because of injury.
The Fightin’ River had one of the more athletic and talented teams in the entire state for the whole year, and it showed when it was at its best. Eli Hintz and Jacob Ottis will leave holes on the offensive and defensive lines, but with Uhlir and quarterback Jaxon Mettler coming back, there’s reason to believe it can be right back in November in 2023.
CLASS D1
Clarkson/Leigh took home its first state championship in program history after beating Neligh-Oakdale 48-20. The Patriots never attempted a pass, but they didn’t have to with Kyle Kasik running for 320 yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries. The senior running back accounted for all of Clarkson/Leigh’s points.
This title was a long time coming for the Patriots. It seemed like for years they had the talent to win a title, but said talent couldn’t stay healthy. This year, it did and we saw what it could really do. That toughness and physicality the Patriots showed all year ended up being enough to finally bring home a title.
Neligh-Oakdale was held to 256 total yards in the loss to the Patriots. Aiden Kuester ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in his final game while throwing for 107 yards. Bryson Gadeken had five catches for 82 yards and ran in a touchdown.
Kuester will go down as one of the better football players the state of Nebraska has ever seen. He’ll graduate holding the Nebraska all-time and national eight-man records for most total yards in a career. That said, it shouldn’t overshadow how great the team was when it needed to be. From the coaching to the defensive stops and the toughness shown in the playoffs, this team played hard to the end.
Stanton rolled through the first three rounds of the playoffs before getting knocked off by Clarkson/Leigh at home in the state semifinals 54-12. The Mustangs were held to a season-low 76 rushing yards in the contest while allowing a season-high 401.
This was a tough pill to swallow for a team that rolled through most of its season until that semifinal. However, there are plenty of pieces coming back next year, including top rushers Becker Pohlman and Barrett Wilke. From there, can they create the kind of toughness that shows itself late in seasons?
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Mead to start the playoffs but fell to Weeping Water in the round of 16. The Bears had four turnovers in the game while allowing 176 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Despite the result, this was perhaps the best season the Bears have had in program history. They won nine games for the first time ever and were the No. 2 seed in D1 after reseeding following the first round. Sutton Ehlers will be tough to replace on defense along with top rusher Daniel Puppe and receiver Jake Rath.
Crofton topped Freeman at home in the first round, then fell to Clarkson/Leigh on the road 22-14. The Warriors were actually trailing 22-0 before rallying to make it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter.
If you’re a Crofton supporter, I think you’ve got to be pretty impressed with how the team did this year. In its first year playing eight-man football since the 1950s, Crofton had a winning record and reached the second round of the playoffs. I have a feeling that now that the team has gotten its feet wet at this level, it can get even better.
CLASS D2
Howells-Dodge rolled all the way to the state championship game for the second straight year. However, it lost there to Hitchcock County 22-12. The Jaguars were up 12-8 at halftime, but a touchdown by the Falcons on their first drive of the third quarter and a stout defense kept the black and green from retaking control at any point.
It was still a great season for Howells-Dodge, and it’s been an incredible two-year stretch as well. It saw the program reach heights not seen since Howells and Dodge were separate schools. Unlike last year, however, there won’t be quite as much talent coming back into the fold, especially on defense, where Lance Brester, Jestin Bayer and Aandy Dominguez have all played their last games.
Bloomfield had an impressive playoff run, beating Osceola at home and Wynot on the road to reach the state semifinals. Once there, however, it was beaten by Hitchcock County 48-0.
That’s never how you want to end the season, but the Bees showed what they’re capable of in this postseason. They were able to win in different types of ways in games where their backs were against the wall. With most of the roster coming back, there’s reason to believe the Bees can be title contenders next year.
Wynot beat Winside and Twin Loup at home before losing to Bloomfield. Dylan Heine completed 27 of 55 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns in that game. Carson Wieseler caught 13 of those passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
The Blue Devils showed a lot of improvement with largely the same core of players they had last year. They not only got better throwing the ball, but got better running it and on defense as well. Much of that core is coming back next year, including Heine.
Ainsworth beat Loomis for its first playoff win in school history in the first round, then lost to Elm Creek in the round of 16. This was the most wins Ainsworth has had in a season and the first time it went undefeated in the regular season.
A historic year is officially in the books for the Bulldogs. The next step will be to build off of it, as most of the roster, including Carter Nelson and Trey Appelt, will be back next season.
Humphrey St. Francis picked up a win over longtime rival Falls City Sacred Heart to start its playoff run, then lost to Hitchcock County in the next round.
I had questions about the Flyers’ depth this season with just 18 players on the roster. They’ve since answered them impressively. Carson Wessel did a great job starting at quarterback as a freshman. That combined with the fact that 13 of those players mentioned, including starter Mason Geilenkircken, will be returning shows a lot of promise for next year and maybe beyond.