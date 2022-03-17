Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family started the season as the No. 1 team in Class C in the first rankings. In the second rankings of the season, O’Neill St. Mary’s took the top spot from Humphrey St. Francis.
Neither team gave much reason to change that.
The Bulldogs won their first 24 games of the season, including an East Husker Conference tournament title and a win over Milford in the Heartland Hoops Classic. They took their first hit to the armor on Feb. 24 when they lost to a tough Norfolk Catholic team in their subdistrict final. HLHF bounced back to win its district final handily.
Then the fun started.
First it was a three-point win over Howells-Dodge in overtime, its third against the Jaguars this season and its fifth in the past two seasons. Then the Bulldogs avenged that loss to Norfolk Catholic in a 42-40 semifinal win. Two days later, they topped the defending champion of Class C2; Grand Island Central Catholic, in overtime 43-42 in one of the better games across the state this season.
“It's so much fun to compete against those guys. I wish we could play Grand Island (Central Catholic), Norfolk Catholic, Howells-Dodge more often,” coach Joe Hesse said. “I wish we could play those guys and just build a schedule where we play them a few times, because all the games would be fun, they’d all be back and forth and the kids would all have a good time.”
The Cardinals’ first month of the season saw losses on the road to a pair of C2 teams: Fremont Archbishop Bergan and GICC. After the latter, they would win 20 straight games — including a Niobrara Valley Conference title — en route to their third third straight state tournament and an appearance in the state championship for the first time since they won Class D1 in 2012.
It wasn’t enough to beat Lincoln Parkview Christian in the title game, but the foundation has been set for what coach Luke Bulau hopes to be a great culture at St. Mary’s.
“I’ve got a young son that loves watching these guys,” he said. “A lot of those little kids just love seeing these guys and coming and watching them. Anytime they can come down to the state tournament and get this experience and see this, it’s very important, especially winning like that.
“These six seniors and all 12 of these guys on our team have been playing together since they were in kindergarten at St. Mary’s. So that’s kind of a neat thing to say. It’s very important for the culture of St. Mary’s, and we hope to keep that tradition alive.”
This was a terrific state tournament, a long one to be sure, but still an amazing one. So many of the area’s best gave it everything they had in Lincoln and, regardless of the result, each of them has a lot to be proud of. From Pinnacle Bank and Devaney to all the city’s high schools that hosted, we’re going to look back on this past week as quite the experience.
I understand the need to put the girls and boys in one week with Pinnacle Bank hosting the Big Ten wrestling tournament, but in a normal year, I’d prefer the tournaments be separate weeks. That said, if there came a year where this format needed to happen again, I wouldn’t lose much sleep over it.
Without further ado, let’s get into the final rankings.
Second place was a bit tough in Class C, but I gave it to the only team to beat the Bulldogs in Norfolk Catholic. Howells-Dodge, which I think was a top-four team in C2, comes in at third followed by Wayne while Hartington Cedar Catholic and O’Neill stay put. However, Winnebago and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s first-round losses in subdistricts bump them out of the ratings. In go Lutheran High Northeast and Elkhorn Valley teams that finished strong to end the season.
In Class D, Wynot swapped with Ainsworth for No. 2 after the Bulldogs lost their subdistrict and district final while the Blue Devils made state. Elgin Public/Pope John swaps with Humphrey St. Francis after making the state tournament, and Walthill’s strong finish to the season puts the Blujays at No. 6 ahead of Wausa and Stuart.
CLASS C
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family left little doubt about where it stood in Class C2, even after being in D1 for so many years. It seemed like with every challenge presented throughout the state tournament, the Bulldogs responded well. Howells-Dodge goes on a run to take a lead late in the fourth? Make plays on defense. Norfolk Catholic’s defense gave them trouble? Get contact and get to the line. Two of your starters foul out against Grand Island Central Catholic? Next man up. Whatever the challenge, the Bulldogs got it done. It’s a testament to the experience they’ve gotten over the past four years, especially with this group of seniors. Was there any better way for them to get their 100th win?
Norfolk Catholic went from a team not many people saw coming to a legitimate title contender in the last weeks of the season. The Knights were competitive in every game they played, with none of their four losses coming by more than four points. I could make the argument that Norfolk Catholic’s defense was the best in C2. The Knights will lose their three biggest playmakers, but the rest of their core rotation will be back, including their two centers. After one of their most successful seasons in more than 10 years, many eyes will be on West Madison Avenue to see what’s next..
Howells-Dodge might have been the epitome of getting the short end of the stick this season. Even when it moved up to C2 and dominated, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family did so and dominated even more. Three of the Jaguars’ four losses came to the Bulldogs, including the state quarterfinals in overtime. It’s a shame this group couldn’t go any further than that as I believe they were much better than their No. 6 seed suggested. Blake Sindelar, R.J. Bayer and Gavin Nelson will be gone next year, but a strong core of juniors and sophomores remains and they could end up back in D1. Regardless, can they make the most of it?
Wayne looked great heading into the state tournament, but its offense didn’t have enough to keep up with Kearney Catholic in the quarterfinal — a team that the Blue Devils beat to start last year’s state tournament. The Blue Devils shot 41% from the field, including just 2 for 11 from 3-point range. It’s a tough way to end what was another great season at Wayne High. The Blue Devils will need to replace their top two offensive scorers in Tanner Walling and Brandon Bartos, but they bring back pretty much everyone else.
In a similar light, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s season came to an end with a 54-41 loss to Norfolk Catholic in the C2 quarterfinal. The Trojans had balance on both sides of the ball, helping them compete with anybody at their best. They'll need to replace three of their five starters, including top shooter Tate Thoene and inside presence Carter Arens, but I think they’ll be deep enough to remain competitive next winter.
O’Neill won its subdistrict but was no match for Wayne in their district final matchup, losing to the Blue Devils for the third time this year. Although the Eagles came up short, they showed that they’re a team on the rise. Not only does Landon Classen continue to improve, but now Drew Morrow has emerged as one of the better shooters in the area. The Eagles will need to replace the size of seniors Keaton Wattier and Brady Sisak down low, but the pieces are there to make serious noise in C1 next year.
I was quite impressed with Elkhorn Valley late in the season. The Falcons gave Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family everything it could handle before the Bulldogs pulled away in the subdistrict semifinal. Up until that game, their losses came by a combined 13 points. It’s unfortunate that a team like this didn’t get a wild card, but with all but three players coming back next year, there’s a lot to be excited about in Tilden.
Lutheran High Northeast wasn’t the biggest team, but the Eagles’ tenacity kept them competitive in almost every game. Keaton Ranslem and Cort McKeown were always reliable when it came to making plays, and there were times when it seemed Trystan Scott could make 3-pointers from Woodland Park. Like the Falcons, perhaps the Eagles get selected as a wild card if a few things go differently here and there. All three graduate as well as senior starter Mason Petersen, but seven sophomores now have the chance to prove themselves.
CLASS D
It was only three seasons ago that O’Neill St. Mary’s finished 9-11. Now the Cardinals celebrate a run to the state championship game for the first time in 10 years. Six of the Cardinals’ top eight scorers were seniors, who also make up half the team, so there’ll be quite a bit of production to replace. Still, coach Bulau seems confident on where the team is and where the program is headed.
Wynot stormed into the D2 tournament and looked really good in the first half of its quarterfinal but couldn’t keep it together in a 52-48 loss to Osceola. It’s a tough finish, but the Blue Devils have a lot of production returning next season, as they had only four seniors. I have a feeling that a result like that will serve as a springboard for a great future.
I said all season that Ainsworth had played a tough schedule. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs ran into a Nebraska City Lourdes team that played an even tougher one and had more experience to boot (all five of their starters were seniors compared to just two on Ainsworth). It showed in their district final loss and while their season was an impressive one, there’s still a bit more work to do if they want to get back to state. They’ll need to replace some depth pieces.
Elgin Public/Pope John rode all the way to its first state tournament in program history. Unfortunately, it ran into a Burwell team with more experience in the quarterfinals. Regardless, the Wolfpack had their best season since the co-op was formed and will lose only one senior in Colton Wright. Expect them to take a big step forward in 2022-23.
Humphrey St. Francis won five straight games to end the regular season, then lost to Parkview Christian in both the subdistrict semifinals and district final. There’s no shame in losing to the eventual state champions of Class D2. However, I see some questions going forward for the Flyers. With Tanner Pfeifer and Colton Wietfeld among four senior starters graduating, I wonder how much depth they have to withstand their departures. Time will tell.
Walthill gave everything it had in the last games of the season but ultimately fell short in its district final loss to Riverside. This is a team that can shoot well and will give 100% for all 32 minutes, allowing the Blujays to compete with anybody. However, they need to be a more physical team in some respects, especially when it comes to driving to the hoop and getting rebounds. There were no seniors on this year’s team, so everyone will be coming back. For that reason and more, I think the Blujays can be dangerous in D1 next year.
Wausa lost to Wynot in its subdistrict final and didn’t quite have a high enough wild-card rating to be selected for a district final. The Vikings bring back all but two of their players from this year. However, one of them was the 6-foot-4-inch Jon Nissen, who led the purple and gold in rebounds. Replacing his size and getting more out of the team to support Jaxon Claussen will be paramount to making sure this team improves, but the potential is there to improve come December.
Stuart was knocked off by St. Mary’s in its subdistrict final to complete a disappointing end to its season. After starting the season 13-3, the Broncos lost five of their last seven games, averaging just 44 points a game in that stretch. They return a good bit of production, including their first and third best individual scorers. However, they’ll need a better offense that can compete with some of the best in the Niobrara Valley Conference.