State champion Knights, Jaguars finish as area's No. 1s

Going into subdistricts, Class C Oakland-Craig and Class D Howells-Dodge occupied the top spots on their respective ratings charts among teams in the Daily News’ coverage area. And after the state tournament, which ended on Saturday, both East Husker powers proved they were worthy of their lofty statuses.
Oakland-Craig swept Sutton for the C2 state title while Howells-Dodge took four sets to down Fremont Bergan for the Class D1 gold.
Today, both the Knights and Jaguars can add final No. 1 rankings in Northeast and North Central Nebraska to their lengthy list of accomplishments for 2021.
Oakland-Craig finished 31-6 with 15 straight wins to end the season with not just the school's first state volleyball championship, but also the first state championship of any kind for a Knight girls team.
O-C coach Becky Rennerfeldt said going into Saturday's championship match with Sutton, she had the feeling her team was going to do it.
"Just the way that our mental stability was at that time, and when you come to this point of the season and the state championship game, it really goes down to whoever can handle those big moments, and I just felt we were really prepared for that.
"You would never know that we haven't been here since 1992. We really have been calm and collected the whole way, and I'm so proud of our team for being able to handle these big moments and playing our game."
Meanwhile, Howells-Dodge boss Taryn Janke said she felt the pressure of being a No. 1 seed and playing against perennial power Fremont Bergan for the state title. "It was a little overwhelming," Janke said. "There was a lot of pressure coming in, just knowing this team could do it.
"I was praying they wouldn't give up on me, just like I wasn't going to give up on them, and I'm very happy that we pulled it through."
Both the Knights and Jaguars had relatively young teams in 2021 so both should be in the hunt for repeat success in 2022.
Oakland-Craig loses two seniors, Arkansas State recruit Bailey Helzer and Kiley Arlt, who worked hard in practice but saw limited playing time.
Everyone else is back for the Knights, including three freshmen — Adi Rennerfeldt, Brandi Helzer and Gretchen Seagren — who saw extensive playing time this season.
"They don't play like freshmen, they play like upperclassmen," Bailey Helzer said.
"I think that's going to help them in the future, the fact that they got to play really early, and the balance really helped out because we are all related some way," she said with a laugh.
Meanwhile, Howells-Dodge will say goodbye to setter and outside hitter Ellie Baumert, who, a year from now, will be setting for Texas Tech, as well as libero Morgan Gall and middle Brooklyn Macholan.
Ellie's sister, Grace Baumert, said next season would come down to how far the team pushes itself. "The freshman class, I'm not for sure what's coming in but I think with what we have, if we push hard, I think we can go as far as we want.
"It's up to us. It's definitely a mindset thing. We're obviously going to miss our seniors. They have a lot of talent, but I do think we can push ourselves and have a very successful season next year."
CLASS C
The final Class C ratings are almost identical to the last chart that was published on Oct. 21, just before subdistricts.
Of course, Oakland-Craig maintained its hold on No. 1 with its run to the Class C2 state title. No. 2 Pierce's memorable season ended with a trip to the Class C1 tourney, where the Bluejays ran into eventual state runner-up Kearney Catholic.
Pierce got the nod for second ahead of No. 3 Wisner-Pilger due to the Bluejays' head-to-head victory over the Gators in the Wisner-Pilger September Classic on Sept. 25.
Wisner-Pilger lost a five-set heartbreaker to Sutton in the Class C2 semifinals and then showed great character the next day by rebounding to sweep a good Superior team in the third-place match.
The Gators earned the third spot ahead of No. 4 Battle Creek based on the their victory over the Bravettes in a Sept. 23 triangular. Battle Creek was the area's second-best Class C1 team and finished its season on a 12-2 run, with the only losses coming at the hands of Pierce.
West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic maintained its hold on the No. 5 spot despite suffering a bitter loss to Hastings St. Cecilia in the district final. The Bluejays opened subdistrict play with a victory over Clarkson/Leigh before falling to Wisner-Pilger in the final. GACC then earned a district final spot as a wild card.
Sixth-ranked North Bend Central won its subdistrict before falling to eventual Class C1 state champion Lincoln Lutheran in the district final, while Clarkson/Leigh remained seventh after another memorable campaign.
The Patriots rebounded from their subdistrict loss by earning a wild card and then defeating Thayer Central of Hebron in the district final before suffering an agonizing five-set loss to eventual Class C2 runner-up Sutton in the opening round of the state tournament.
The only change on the Class C chart has Norfolk Catholic replacing Wayne at No. 8. The Knights defeated the Blue Devils in the Mid-State Conference's fifth-place match, then went on to win their subdistrict final over Lutheran High Northeast and district final over Yutan, both in five sets. Wisner-Pilger then brought the Knights' season to an end in the opening round of the state tournament.
Wayne heads the list of the honorably mentioned along with Lutheran High Northeast, Crofton, Ainsworth, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Ponca and Wakefield.
CLASS D
Howells-Dodge went from the beginning of the season to the end as the area's No. 1 Class D team and proved worthy of the distinction by winning the Class D1 state tournament. The Jaguars’ three losses this season came at the hands of Class C2 state tourney teams: Clarkson/Leigh, Wisner-Pilger and Oakland-Craig.
Humphrey St. Francis retained the No. 2 spot after falling in the Class D2 state championship match to Falls City Sacred Heart.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family jumped from fourth to third. The Bulldogs just missed out on a wild card after falling to Howells-Dodge in the subdistrict final. Seven of their 10 losses came to Class C1 and C2 schools.
Wynot ended the regular season at No. 5 and moved up to fourth after defeating previous No. 3 Stuart in both the subdistrict final and the first round of the state tournament. The Class D2 Blue Devils weren't afraid to take on bigger schools and went 1-5 in a pair of tournaments in Wisner and Clarkson.
But taking that step up in competition proved valuable as the Blue Devils rebounded to win the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament by defeating Class C2 Ponca in the final and eventually qualifying for their fourth consecutive state tournament.
Stuart fell from third to fifth. It was a special year for coach Sandy Miller and the Broncos that culminated with the school's ninth trip to the state tournament.
Elgin Public/Pope John also had a memorable campaign that included a Niobrara Valley Conference tournament title. The Wolfpack ended its season after running into Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the semifinals of a loaded subdistrict that included eventual state champ Howells-Dodge.
Newcomer Hartington Cedar Catholic finished the season at No. 7. Don't let the Trojans' 10-23 record fool you. They play a schedule against mostly Class C1 and C2 teams and compete in the rugged Mid-State Conference. The Trojans played just eight matches against Class D1 and D2 teams.
Cedar proved it belonged among the area's Class D best by winning its subdistrict with victories over Osmond and Wausa before falling to Mead in the district final.
Finally, Wausa fell from seventh to eighth after dropping its district final match to Cedar Catholic. The Vikings claimed the final spot among the area's elite eight in Class D ahead of O'Neill St. Mary's, Bloomfield and Creighton. The latter three make up the list of honorably mentioned.
NOTE
We published our notes and quotes column from the state tournament on Monday and we'd like to add one more. For whatever reason, Pierce senior outside hitter Kennedy Warneke's name was left off the official state tournament program.
Since she is a senior, she won't have another chance to play at state so we mention the oversight here so that she can insert this press clipping into the program to show her children and grandchildren that she was indeed a part of this special Bluejay team.
FINAL THOUGHTS
That puts a wrap on the 2021 volleyball season. Thanks to all of the players, coaches and fans who made it so memorable.
Coaches, you should have received all-area forms via email just before the state tournament. For those who have filled them out and returned them, thank you very much. Otherwise, please do so as soon as possible.
And if you have one or more players you feel warrant first-team status in either Class C or Class D, please include a high-resolution photo of each.
If for some reason, you did not receive a form, please let me know via email — phughes@norfolkdailynews.com — and I'll send one out to you immediately.