It might seem small at first — an aging HVAC system, a bathroom not quite up to code, peeling paint here or there — but maintenance needs can quickly pile up at a college or university.
After a higher education building boom in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, that pile has gradually become a heavy backlog of deferred maintenance projects at schools around the country, including Wayne State College.
The college has $26 million in deferred maintenance projects, said Paul Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System. But a measure in Nebraska’s newly signed two-year budget package has extended an existing agreement to help fund the backlog at Wayne State and other schools.
Legislative Bill 384 extended the funding for the State College Facilities Program, which began in 2006, to 2040, to address the backlog of $80 million in maintenance projects at the state college system, which includes Wayne State, Peru State and Chadron State.
Turman said Wayne State’s backlog has been around for a long time and is not unique to schools with state-funded buildings like traditional classrooms, libraries or academic halls.
“It's what you see in almost all higher education,” Turman said. “The 1960s to ’80s was not a great time for investing in maintenance and repairs. (Colleges) invested in new facilities and deferred a lot of the maintenance, so it accumulated dramatically.”
Some buildings across all three state colleges date back to the early 1900s and are in dire need of renovations.
Wayne State’s $26 million list includes a $12.5 million renovation that’s needed for the Brandenburg Education building, which was originally constructed in 1914. The facility houses education and behavioral science programs.
Turman said almost half of the renovation needed will be an HVAC upgrade, with the rest for remodeling. The goal is to change the nature of most classrooms and get the building up to code.
Another large chunk of the backlog list includes a $4.4 million HVAC upgrade in the Humanities building, which includes the language, literature and communication departments. It’s the oldest facility on campus at 109 years old.
“We have been slowly tackling HVAC upgrades and are actually doing geothermal HVAC systems, which significantly reduce utility cost for the institution,” Turman said about the projects.
The rest of the list includes changes under $1 million, such as new sprinkler systems and “typical things homeowners are doing” like replacing window seals, Turman said.
Wayne State’s backlog excludes revenue bond facilities, which are buildings like student centers and some residence halls. These are funded by the college’s revenue stream that is more fee-based and is external to tuition.
As part of the State College Facilities Program in LB384, the state college system board of trustees manages going out to the bond market to secure funding for specific projects. Members determine what project to tackle first based on priority for revenue.
Turman said there isn’t a definite timeline to resolving Wayne State’s backlog, but the college can’t complete all the projects at once. Funding will have to be secured as the projects can be completed.
“Every year you let this backlog increase, you see additional costs being incurred,” Turman said. “We get less out of the projects the longer we have to wait.”