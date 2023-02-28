CENTRAL CITY — When two teams play tough defense on both ends, the game will come down to who makes the key plays at the end.
Central City had that advantage in the fourth quarter and was able to bounce back from a six-point halftime deficit and hang on for a 43-38 win over Wayne to claim the C1-6 district championship Monday night at the Bison Dome.
The Bison ended a 76-year run of missing the state basketball tournament thanks to some key plays down the stretch by Ayden Zikmund and Kenai Kearney, both of whom hit key fourth-quarter shots to keep Wayne from coming back.
“They made the shots and we didn’t and that’s kind of the way the second half went,” coach Rob Sweetland said after the Wayne boys ended their season 18-9. “They made some tough shots and we had some good looks and didn’t get them to go. Players make plays, and they just made a few more.”
Wayne trailed 13-9 after one period, but started banging the ball inside to seniors Daniel Judd and Sedjro Agoumba to take a six-point lead into the locker room.
Wayne trailed 18-14 when it went on a 6-0 run to take its first lead of the game at 20-18. Gavin Redden stole a pass and scored, Judd followed on the next possession to tie the game and Alex Phelps hit two free throws to give Wayne its first lead of the game.
Agoumba followed a Central City free throw with a basket to make it 22-19 and Carter Junck drained a trey from the top of the key in the final minute to give the visiting Blue Devils a 25-19 halftime advantage.
Central City came out of the halftime break and quickly tied the game thanks to a 3-pointer and two free throws by Ashton Gragg. A Kearney basket off a Wayne turnover gave Central City the lead back at 27-25 with 6:21 to go in the third, forcing Wayne to take a timeout.
Agoumba sandwiched two baskets around a Gragg layup to tie the game at 29-29, but the Bison outscored Wayne 8-3 in the final three minutes to take the lead for good at 35-32.
Zikmund opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to give Central City its biggest lead of the game, but Judd scored twice and Alex Phelps scored with 32.7 seconds to go in regulation to make it 41-38. Central City hit two free throws in the final second to seal the win and its first trip to state since 1947.
Judd scored 12 points and Agoumba had 10 for Wayne. Junck added six points, Phelps had five, Colson Nelsen scored three and Redden added two.
Gragg scored 12 and Kearney and Zikmund both had 11 for the winners.
Wayne 9 16 7 6 — 38
Central City 13 6 16 8 — 43
WAYNE — Phelps 5, Junck 6, Nelsen 3, Agoumba 10, Judd 12, Redden 2.
CENTRAL CITY — Gragg 12, Zikmund 11, Brown 3, Pfeifer 6, Kearney 11.