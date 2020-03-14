State basketball — without the fans

LINCOLN — To keep the novel coronavirus from spreading, NSAA officials limited the fans who could attend the boys state basketball tournament this weekend to immediate family members.
This decision came after a student who attended the previous weekend’s girls state basketball tournament tested presumptive positive for the virus.
As the daughter of an Osmond school administrator, I was one of the few who were allowed to attend the Osmond vs. Southern Valley game on Thursday. I guess this is one of the few and far between perks that come along with having a school principal as a father (my favorite of which is being the first to know about snow days).
The NSAA’s decision came as a shock to many members of the Osmond community. Supporting the boys basketball team is a big part of the culture in Osmond, and many fans and players alike were upset to learn that some fans who had been supporting the team all season wouldn’t be allowed to attend the state games.
Jill Heimstra, who is a parent to Osmond senior Zachary Alderson and was able to attend the game, said, “It was hard knowing there were a lot of people that wanted to be there and could not.”
Jennifer Gansebom, parent to Osmond senior Joshua Gansebom, said, “I felt bad that some of the basketball fans had to miss out when they have traveled to every single game the boys had this year.”
Some fans believe the smaller crowd affected how the boys played (No. 6 Southern Valley upset No. 3 Osmond 50-49).
The team’s large following traveled to state games in 2018 and 2019, and many contributed to a proposed bond in Osmond that would have led to a larger gym for the team to play in. The boys may not have been used to having to feed off a smaller crowd.
Madeline Huwaldt, a senior at Osmond High School and a brother to Osmond player Zachary Huwaldt, said, “It (the limiting of fans) definitely affected the boys and the fans that were able to come.”
I stood in a makeshift student section with Huwaldt and less than a dozen other kids, and we both noticed that it felt like we needed to be cheering the entire time to keep the gym from growing quiet.
However, despite only immediate family members being in attendance, the gym the game was held in still felt fairly full. Heimstra commented that the gym at Lincoln East, where the game was held, had sections that could be closed off to make the gym feel less empty, and “the crowds did their best to make up for the lack of numbers with enthusiasm and by being loud.”