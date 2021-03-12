State abbreviations and illiteracy

The image of a child just learning to read came to mind when I was on the phone several days ago with a customer service person, trying to place an order.
A child just learning to read sounds out the individual sounds of each letter, stiltedly trying to make the whole come together. The first attempts are not quite right. Sometimes not even close.
As I gave my street address and ZIP code to the customer service person, she typed the information into her computer. My ZIP code automatically pulled up my town and state on her screen. She then dutifully read aloud — or tried to read aloud — what showed up. “Bassett” did not give her any real problem.
What gave her pause was the state, and the reason this was so problematic for her was that only the two-letter abbreviation for Nebraska showed up — and she had no idea what “NE” stood for.
This was not the first time that a person taking a phone order from me had stuttered and stumbled over — and needed my help to figure out — the abbreviation of Nebraska.
Would I have been able to ace a test on postal abbreviations of states if I hadn’t just looked up the list to write this column? Perhaps not — but I don’t work in a job whose main feature entails transcribing address information all day. What do these employees learn in training if not the two-letter abbreviations of states?
I do recognize that the abbreviations span a spectrum of difficulty.
On the easy end of the spectrum are Florida (FL), Georgia (GA), Hawaii (HI), Louisiana (LA), Rhode Island (RI) and Utah (UT). After all, these states—and their abbreviations — are the only ones that begin with their respective letter.
Some states, although they are not the only ones beginning with their initial letter, would be difficult to confuse with another state. For example, Arizona (AZ) is the only state containing a Z, and New Jersey (NJ) is the only state with a J.
In contrast, some states are on the challenging end of the spectrum — in particular, those beginning with M. There are eight of them, and the abbreviations can be baffling. After all, we have MS, which could, if reason were our guide, stand for either Mississippi or Missouri. In fact, it stands for Mississippi. Missouri is MO, which could reasonably be ascribed to Montana, although Montana is MT.
There are also eight states that begin with N, but these are not nearly as formidable as the M states. Of the eight N states, six are easy because they are composed of two words, with the abbreviation made up of the first letter from the first word (N, obviously) and the first letter from the second word: New Hampshire (NH), New Jersey (NJ), New Mexico (NM), New York (NY), North Carolina (NC) and North Dakota (ND). That leaves just two N states to potentially confuse with each other: Nevada (NV) and Nebraska (NE).
I would like to think that maybe the phone staff were just born too late. From 1874 to 1969, Nebraska’s postal abbreviation was, at various times, “Nebr.,” “NEB,” and “NB.” Surely, then, they wouldn’t have had trouble figuring it out, right?
Yes, NE is a difficult initialism, to be sure. But is the problem really one of literacy? Or is it geography?
No, no, let’s not go there. I want to give these people the benefit of the doubt and presume that the problem is not that they don’t know there is a state called Nebraska.
