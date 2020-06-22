Brian Osantowski’s journey to the checkered flag was a bit longer than most of his IMCA SportMods competitors, but what matters is that he got there.
Starting on the inside of the sixth of eight rows of cars in the 16-car field, Osantowski didn’t get to the front until the race’s third caution, with four of the original 16 laps remaining. That came after Genoa’s James Roebuck — who had led the race from the beginning — ended up against the wall in turn two.
Osantowski then held off bids from two Norfolk drivers who also started near the back — Kyle Prauner, who finished second after winning last week, and Colby Langenberg, who added a third-place finish to a win and second-place finish the first two weeks of the season — to secure the “A” feature win.
“I had a good point average, so I had to start in the back,” Osantowski said. “You’ve just got to pick your line; my car’s been working really good right now through the center where the traffic’s not at, so I can pick them off where they’re not racing — go where they’re not.”
“That’s how I made it forward when I needed to; I just went where they weren’t, and that got me up to the front where I could work with the leader,” he said.
Osantowski, who farms near Columbus, has been racing at Off Road Speedway for the past five seasons and earned his first win at the track in 2015.
Scheduling his racing around farming responsibilities meant that he began this season in February with competition in Arizona.
“There was nothing going on on the farm, so I started off in Arizona, and the car was really good; we picked up two wins down there on the Arizona Dirt Tour,” Osantowski said. “It’s six nights of racing; they run at three or four different tracks with a couple nights at each track. We won opening night and then won on the second night of racing at the second track.”
Returning to the area meant adjusting the car’s setup to the makeup of local tracks during the past few weeks.
“We came back home and just needed some weekly shows to get (the car) dialed in again back here,” he said. “I won Columbus last week, and I went over to Britt, Iowa, (Hancock County Speedway) last Tuesday and led a big $2,500-to-win show for a while before finishing second. The car’s running well.”
Because farming causes him to occasionally miss some nights of racing, Osantowski said, his emphasis is on wins and not competing for points championships.
“I don’t really ‘points race.’ I’m more of a wins guy,” he said.
Norfolk’s Justin Addison chased Wakefield’s Chad Bruns for 11 laps in the IMCA Stock Cars feature before building momentum and making the pass on the inside of turn four.
But Addison’s work wasn’t completed until he held off not only Bruns, but also a hard-charging effort and repeated pass attempts from Neligh’s Cameron Wilkinson, who finished second ahead of his brother Kyle, also of Neligh.
Cam and Kyle’s dad, Neligh’s Jason Wilkinson, also grabbed another victory, after moving immediately into contention from deep in the pack through the midst of the 16-car field. He went on to win his third straight IMCA Hobby Stocks feature at Off Road Speedway.
That move, following a caution during the race’s first lap, provided Wilkinson with an opportunity to take the lead just three laps into the 15-lap event and hold it while cars battled for position behind him.
Norfolk’s Gage Koch won that competition, taking second just ahead of Albion’s Ryan Fajman.
Eric Vanosdall of Hoskins won a caution-free IMCA Late Models feature, grabbing the lead five laps in and running away from the pack into lapped traffic during the last 20 laps to finish well ahead of Cory Dumpert of York and Newman Grove’s Alex Banks, who took third.
LATE MODELS: (17 cars) (A feature) 1. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 2. Cory Dumpert, York; 3. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 4. Zach Zentner, Cedar Rapids; 5. Chase Osborne, Norfolk; 6. Robert Osborne, Norfolk; 7. Blake Andersen, Omaha; 8. Ben Sukup, Norfolk; 9. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 10. Jim Johnson, Plainview; 11. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 12. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 13. Denton Duncan, Ravenna; 14. Kaleb Jasperson, Pierce; 15. Jon Haase, Plainview; 16. Dean Wilkinson, Neligh; 17. Junior Coover, Norfolk. (Lap leaders) Vanosdall 20, Banks 5. (Heat 1) 1. Dumpert; 2. Devin Johnson. (Heat 2) 1. Robert Osborne; 2. Vollbrecht. (Heat 3) 1. Zentner; 2. Banks.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (20 cars) (A feature) 1. Brian Osantowski, Columbus; 2. Kyle Prauner, Norfolk; 3. Colby Langenberg, Norfolk; 4. Joey Haase, Norfolk; 5. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 6. Jacob Anson, Albion; 7. Tyler Afrank, Norfolk; 8. David Johnson, Columbus; 9. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 10. Jeremy Gnat, Battle Creek; 11. Logan Fernau, Creighton; 12. Stephen Ives, Verdigre; 13. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden; 14. James Roebuck, Genoa; 15. Shawn Kelley, Albion; 16. Cole Haddix, Elgin. (Lap leaders) Roebuck 14, Osantowski 6. (B feature) 1. Johnson; 2. Meyer; 3. Kelley; 4. Fernau. (Heat 1) 1. Haase; 2. Gnat. (Heat 2) 1. Roebuck; 2. Prauner. (Heat 3) 1. Osantowski; 2. Anson.
IMCA STOCK CARS: (17 cars) (A feature) 1. Justin Addison, Norfolk; 2. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 4. Chad Bruns, Wakefield; 5. Shawn Primrose, Norfolk; 6. Ron Pettitt, Norfolk; 7. Jeremy Hoskinson, Norfolk; 8. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 9. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 10. TeJay Mielke, Norfolk; 11. Fred DeSive, O'Neill; 12. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 13. Eric Haase, Norfolk; 14. Allen Zimmerman, Central City; 15. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 16. Troy Bruns, Wayne; 17. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce. (Lap leaders) Addison 9, Chad Bruns 9. (Heat 1) 1. Addison; 2. Kyle Wilkinson; (Heat 2) 1. Chad Bruns; 2. Brauner.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS: (29 cars) (A feature) 1. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Gage Koch, Norfolk; 3. Ryan Fajman, Albion; 4. Wyatt Lehman, Norfolk; 5. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 6. Nate DeSive, O'Neill; 7. Colby Kaspar, Columbus; 8. Shannon Pospisil, Norfolk; 9. Nate Buck, Neligh; 10. Tanner Uehling, Norfolk; 11. Lance Mielke, Norfolk; 12. Dawson Poessnecker, Ames; 13. Parker Vollbrecht, Stanton; 14. Jim Kimmel, Norfolk; 15. Trent Johnson, Bloomfield; 16. Anthony Nelson, Randolph. (Lap leaders) Wilkinson 12, Poessnecker 3. (B feature 1) 1. DeSive; 2. Vollbrecht. (B feature 2) 1. Buck; 2. Mielke.