Starters back to lead LHNE/NC girls soccer

The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer roster consists of 21 athletes this season, with 12 of those returning players — including nine starters back from a year ago.
“As far as I remember, this is the biggest group we’ve ever had, and they are athletic,” coach Chad Miller said. “We lost just two girls to graduation, but those two were key players for us — our leading goal scorer and a midfielder — so now we have to have new people come in and fill those roles.”
Miller, who is also the coach of the Northeast Community College women’s squad, is in the second year of his second stint heading up the Eagles’ program, taking over once again after leaving when needed to briefly handle both the Hawks’ men’s and women’s teams.
Miller said he continued to follow the LHNE/NC team’s progress while away and, along with assistant coach Lauren Hirsch, is pleased with the number of girls now in the program — and the group’s potential.
“With nine starters back, that’s really great because there’s a good foundation built,” Miller said. “But we just have a number of girls we don’t know much about.
“We have five freshmen and also some girls who weren’t out for soccer before, so I don’t know anything about those players. So there’s going to be a learning curve for all of us as we get to know each other.”
Although the team is only a few days into spring practice, Miller said the four members of the defense and the Eagles’ goalkeeper are all back.
“Our four defenders were all freshmen last year. I was really impressed with how they handled everything,” Miller said. “We threw a lot at them, and we played some good competition, so as freshmen and girls who hadn’t played since they were 10 years old, I thought they did a fantastic job.”
Those defenders are Hannah Hoesing, Josie Spence, Aspen Fischer and Kayleigh Cattau.
The Eagles also return two-year starting goalkeeper Kealy Ranslem, who, Miller said, “did really well for us last year.”
Other girls who are returning starters from last season may see their roles change to build the squad.
“I’m excited about the defenders, but we’ll need to find a new goal-scoring leader and will need to control the midfield,” Miller said. “We’re going to have to be a little stronger in the midfield than we were last year. I believe midfield play can win games. I don’t know who’s going to do that.
“We’ll need to find some girls from the midfield who can carry the ball forward. So far we don’t have anyone who has stood out, but we’ll continue to look at various combinations.”
The Eagles were 5-6 last season, and the hope is to at least turn that around into a winning record this year.
“We’re in the same district as last year, where we won a game, then lost to Columbus Scotus, and they went on to state,” Miller said. “We’re with Scotus, Columbus Lakeview and Schuyler again. Scotus will be the team to beat in that group again.”
Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer roster
Seniors: Addison Corr, Shayla Raeside, Mia Wiederin and Avery Koeppe.
Juniors: Jacey Wolf, Hanna Brummer, Kealy Ranslem, Kadee Clinch and Delaney Rose.
Sophomores: Hannah Hoesing, Josie Spence, Aspen Fischer, McKenna Wasson, Kayleigh Cattau and Danielle Carney.
Freshmen: Mallory Wolf, Madison Gordon, Kenzie Arens, Hayden Brummer and Mia Cartela.