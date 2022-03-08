LINCOLN — For the second-straight year, a lower-seeded Wayne team looked to play spoiler to a higher-seeded Kearney Catholic squad in the Class C1 quarterfinals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
But this time around, it was the No. 3 Stars which used a 10-2 run that seeped into the second half and eventually took a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in ending the No. 6 Blue Devils' season 47-40 on Tuesday afternoon.
"It was almost like a flip-flop of games from this year to last year," Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said in comparing the two state-tournament meetings. "They got the lead, and we kept trying to get back in it, and we couldn't quite do it. They made their free throws."
Most coaches try not to bring up revenge or talking about the past. Not so with Kearney Catholic and coach Bob Langan.
"That entered the conversation," he said. "Last year, we didn't do a great job in certain things defensively. ... Our guys have played so much basketball and we've seen about everybody in C1. That (Wayne) was one team that we had not seen, so it helps seeing a team a second time."
This time around, Kearney Catholic used its big size advantage with all five starters at 6-foot-2 or taller. It parlayed that into winning the rebounding category 25-8. In addition, the Stars were 44.8% (13 of 29) from the field and 18 of 27 at the free-throw line.
Turner Plugge led the Stars' balanced attack with 12 points, including 7 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter, while Garret Schmaderer and Dylan Merz each scored 10 points and Brett Mahony chipped in nine.
"I really don't know that there was a whole lot different (from last year)," Sweetland said. "They're still big, they're still physical, they're still athletic."
Langan said the game plan was to shut down Brandon Bartos, who hurt the Stars last year. Senior Tanner Walling finished with 12 points, while Alex Phelps finished with 10 and Bartos had nine. Wayne was 43.2% (16 of 37) from the field and attempted only eight free throws, making six.
"The Bartos kid kind of took it to us last year," Langan said. "I thought we did a good job of taking him away."
After a slow start, both teams picked up the pace offensively. Both teams combined to make their first eight shots from the field in the second quarter, but it was Wayne taking advantage of a turnover and an and-one opportunity to snatch the lead.
Daniel Judd got a nice drive inside, then Walling stole the ball and went coastal for a layup, and later, it was Judd's sideways dish to Phelps who converted a behind-the-back layup and hit the ensuing free throw for a 15-14 lead with 4:55 left in the half.
From there, Wayne went cold, going 1 for 5 the rest of the second quarter, while Kearney Catholic took advantage with a 10-2 run capped by Mahony's 3 to start the second half.
That spurt, Sweetland said, changed the complexion of the game.
"You can't have those droughts of three or four minutes where you don't score," he said. "They were covering up our shooters — that was obvious — and they were sagging off of the guys that they knew they could help off of. It made it to the point where we had to try to pound it inside and, if a double came, cut, and we did that to get the lead. It just went away, whether they stopped doubling or covered up the cut or we were one-on-one and just didn't finish. That was that spurt where we kind of lost it."
Kearney Catholic took full control in the third quarter and early in the fourth, holding Wayne without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes and outscoring the Blue Devils 11-2 to build a 35-21 lead with 6:45 to play. The Stars again led 41-27 with 3:17 left until Wayne outscored Kearney Catholic 13-6 over the final 2:50, a stretch that included 3-pointers from Phelps and Bartos.
Game notes
* It marked the beginning of Wayne's third-straight trip to state, the first time since 1958-60 that the Blue Devils made it three years in a row. All three of those times, however, resulted in first-round losses. That accomplishment, particularly by senior starters Walling and Bartos, was not lost.
"Most players would be happy to get down here once, and they got to experience it three times," Sweetland said.
* It was the second-straight year that the schools were matched up in the Class C1 boys basketball quarterfinals. In 2021, the seventh-seeded Blue Devils surprised the second-seeded Stars 59-52.
* Of the eight schools in the Class C1 field, only Wahoo (40) had more state-tournament appearances than Wayne's 31. Additionally, the Blue Devils were one of four returnees to the Class C1 field. Along with Kearney Catholic, both Omaha Concordia and Auburn made their way back to Lincoln.
Class C1 boys quarterfinals
Wayne 4 13 4 19 — 40
KC 7 14 11 15 — 47
WAYNE (24-4): Alex Phelps 4-5 1-1 10, Brandon Bartos 4-10 0-1 9, Tanner Walling 5-6 2-2 12, Sedjro Agoumba 2-6 0-0 4, Daniel Judd 1-5 0-0 2, Carter Junck 0-3 3-4 3, Colson Nelsen 0-1 0-0 0, Camron Weaselhead 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-37 6-8 40.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC (26-1): Garret Schmaderer 3-6 4-4 10, Turner Plugge 2-3 7-10 12, Mason Mandernach 1-3 3-4 6, Dylan Merz 4-6 2-5 10, Brett Mahony 3-8 2-4 9, Jaden Seier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-29 18-27 47.