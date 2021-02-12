MADISON — A Stanton woman was sentenced for delivery of a controlled substance in district court on Thursday.
Logan Wegner, 19, appeared before Judge James Kube on Thursday with her attorney, Chelsey Hartner.
Wegner was arrested last May after she admitted to police that she had sold lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) to a minor.
In late May, Norfolk police responded to a report of a 17-year-old male who had attempted to jump onto a moving vehicle on Victory Road. Once police arrived, the boy advised that he had taken LSD the night before.
Later that same day, the boy told police where the remainder of the substance was and also provided Wegner’s first name, according to the pre-sentence investigation report. The transaction took place at an eastern Norfolk business parking lot in which Wegner was employed.
Wegner, who was 18 at the time, was taken into custody two days after the drug sale.
Madison County Deputy Attorney Matthew Kiernan said the juvenile to whom Wegner sold the LSD was “pretty messed up” by the incident.
Wegner spent about a month in jail after her arrest and then enrolled in multiple treatment programs at the Norfolk Rescue Mission.
Roxann Fox, director of women’s ministries at the rescue mission, testified Thursday on Wegner’s behalf.
“Logan’s done very well in our New Life Program. She attends classes, is well-liked, respected, and she’s always focused and on campus 24/7. She’s got a great support system all around her, and I admire how she’s transformed.”
Fox also noted that Wegner is enrolled in 15 classes per week at the rescue mission and has utilized the tools she’s been given to put her past behind her.
Kube stated that Wegner had begun drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana at age 13, the latter of which she used daily. She’s also used methamphetamine on multiple occasions.
“It’s one thing to be an addict and use, and it’s another to start delivering,” Kube told Wegner. “We don’t see too many people in here your age for delivery of LSD. That right there is a red flag.”
But Kube acknowledged that Wegner is still young and has an opportune chance to continue turning her life around.
“You’re a testament to someone who’s changed,” Kube said. “It seems like you have made some mistakes, but you’re on the right road, and I’m proud of you.”
Kube then sentenced Wegner to 24 months’ probation and court costs.
“You know the euphoria that comes from intravenous use of methamphetamine,” he said. “That’s something you’ll probably never forget for the rest of your life. It’s up to you to resist those triggers.”
A NORFOLK WOMAN with an extensive criminal history was sentenced to prison Thursday for possession of methamphetamine.
Lisa Tower, 55, was arrested in mid-February 2020 after employees at a downtown restaurant had reported her as uncooperative and possibly under the influence of drugs.
When police confronted Tower at the business, she was nervous and confused why police were called to the restaurant, according to the pre-sentence investigation report.
After police managed to guide Tower away from a gaming machine, the owner of the business approached an officer with a baggie found where Tower had been standing that contained a white substance and tested positive for methamphetamine.
Tower, who has a teenage son, had been receiving counseling and outpatient services before sentencing, said Hartner, Tower’s defense attorney.
“I’m tired of going through this; I’m tired of hurting myself and my family,” Tower told Kube. “I have a house and my son to take care of, and I started hanging around someone I shouldn’t have. I have a hard time picking up the phone and asking for help. I would like to say that I truly apologize for embarrassing myself and hurting my family, and I’ve apologized to the business owner and am welcome back there.”
Tower had begun drinking when she was 16 years old and used methamphetamine and cocaine almost daily for nearly a decade, according to the pre-sentence investigation report. Kube said Tower had tried essentially every hard drug except heroin.
Tower then told Kube that she had spent a five-year period sober since she first began using drugs in the 1990s and, given another chance, she’d show she can stay clean.
But Kube also pointed to Tower’s numerous law enforcement run-ins, which made it difficult to find her suitable for probation, he said.
Tower’s convictions include 37 traffic offenses, seven thefts, six bad checks, three false information offenses, two DUIs, one concealed weapon violation and multiple failures to appear in court.
“You have a very long criminal history,” Kube told Tower. “You were on probation, but you didn’t utilize the tools you were taught during probation. That, coupled with your criminal history, presents a substantial risk of you using again.”
Kube then sentenced Tower to a two-year term in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 12 months’ probation and court costs.
Kube sentenced others for the following offenses Thursday:
Possession of burglar’s tools
— Steve Simonson, 48, 900 S. 16th St., Apt. 1, 10 days in jail, 15 months’ probation extended to 21 months, costs.
Possession of a controlled substance
— Xzavier Altamirano, 23, 1705 Hilltop Drive, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before probation ends with credit for 48 days served, costs.
Driving while license revoked from DUI
— Gwen R. Howard, 48, 910 W. Park Ave., 24 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before probation ends, license revoked for 15 years, costs.