For a three-time state cross country meet medalist, qualifying for a fourth time would usually generate a level of excitement that wouldn’t rate much higher than “tempered.”
But Kolter Van Pelt hasn’t faced a typical senior season.
Stanton’s three-time Class D state medalist faced a major hurdle when he needed an appendectomy in early September.
That caused him to miss the first three races of the season and put his condition when the district meet rolled around into doubt.
“I had discussed with my coach, and we were originally thinking about not running any races until districts — just focus on being healthy enough for districts,” Van Pelt said. “I didn’t really think I was going to be in a physical shape to qualify for state, but I was determined and was able to make that happen.”
Van Pelt beat that timeline, returning for his final home meet on Sept. 29 where he placed seventh.
He followed that up by taking fourth in the East Husker Conference meet and duplicated that performance in the all-important District 2 competition in Pender to secure that fourth trip to state.
“He’s just running on not a whole lot of fitness,” Stanton coach David Ernesti said. “We ran all summer, so that helps him out a lot.
“If he didn’t run all summer, he’d be in worse shape than he is at the moment. He’s still a little behind the eight ball, but he feels pretty good.”
How far behind is Van Pelt compared to where he would normally be at this point of the season?
“Normally I’d be running about 8 miles a day,” he said. “Unfortunately, I’m running about 3 miles a day at the moment. I’m not near where I’d be without that surgery.
“But in a physical form, I’m not doing too bad. I don’t hurt when I run anymore so that’s good. I just need to get the cardio training that I missed out on.”
Van Pelt would have time to get that training in if Ernesti’s dream of a state meet in mid-November were a reality. But it isn’t.
His coach said he’s still dealing with typically early-season issues like sore calves from wearing spikes for the first time of the year.
He’s still adjusting to pushing himself hard and “discovering your red line,” Ernesti said.
And that red line is not where Van Pelt is accustomed to it residing.
“He had to handle the fact that he was preparing to and was probably going to run sub-17:00 races a couple of weeks ago, and now, through that surgery, we’re not running quite those times,” Ernesti said. “That could take a toll.”
In ways, the mental adjustment can be as challenging as the physical comeback after surgery. Ernesti said Van Pelt could battle his own mind, which wants him to complete the 3.1-mile course in his usual times in the low 17:00s or high 16:00s.
But he physically isn’t capable of that yet.
Ernesti said when the Class D boys race leads off Friday’s state meet at noon at the Kearney Country Club, Van Pelt needs to make sure he feels good in the first mile.
Then he can push things more over the second and third miles, making the last stretch hurt since it’s his final cross country race.
Van Pelt will focus on one step at a time.
“I want to really go out and try finding people I’ve previously raced, stay around their shoulder and when I can overtake them, I’ll take them when I can and then find the next person,” he said.
Van Pelt finished 12th as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and eighth last October.
If he can place in the top 20 to earn a fourth medal, it will be an accomplishment that takes on greater significance than it would have a couple of months ago.
“Medaling is going to be the biggest (goal) because coming from a surgery such as an appendectomy to becoming a state medalist is huge,” Van Pelt said. “There’s never been a runner at Stanton who has become a state medalist all four years. I’ll be really impressed with myself if I can make that happen.”
Ernesti said Van Pelt’s hard work had paid off for him throughout his high school cross country career — and he hopes Van Pelt is rewarded for that one more time even though he is now facing increased odds.
“For him to qualify, it was not something that was given when we started the season,” Ernesti said. “If he gets a medal at the state meet, that would be great for him as a senior. But I also think there’s a possibility unlike in past years where he’s not quite in the shape that he was.
“We’re hoping he can still run sub-18:00 and give himself a chance to be up there. But it’s not like last year where I knew he should medal. If he doesn’t, I’m just happy he was able to run this season.”