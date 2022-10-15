PENDER — The first quarter was close, but Stanton got into a groove and remained unbeaten heading into the playoffs with a 66-25 win over Pender on Friday.
The Pendragons put up a fight in the opening 12 minutes and a field goal with a minute left in the first quarter gave them a 17-16 lead. But the Mustangs took the lead for good with two touchdowns in the first 25 seconds of the second quarter and pulled away from there.
"I was really happy the way we responded to their scores early," Stanton coach Dave Stoddard said. "We made some mistakes early and they took advantage of them, but after the mistakes we came back and took care of what we needed to."
Pender scored first on a 2-yard blast from Quinton Heineman after Trent Hansen recovered a Stanton fumble for Pender at the Mustangs’ 15.
Heineman kicked the extra point and the Pendragons led 7-0.
"We knew we had to start fast to stay with these guys," Pender coach Dave Volk said. "And for a while we did. They are just a really, really good football team."
It took the Mustangs less than a minute to respond.
Their ensuing possession began at midfield, and it took just three plays to get into the end zone with Barrett Wilke doing the honors from the 4.
Becker Pohlman ran in the conversion and Stanton was up 8-7 with 7:34 left in the first quarter.
It took Pender even less time to answer as it had a 65-yard pass play from Braxton Volk to Heineman after the kickoff. The conversion run failed and the Pendragons were up 14-7.
"I was really happy the way we overcame some adversity in the first quarter," Stoddard said. "We kind of went back and forth with them for a while."
Stanton did just that with a long run from Wilke and a Wilke conversion run to put his team back on top 16-14.
A Pender drive stalled deep in Mustang territory late in the first quarter and Heineman booted a 23-yard field goal with just over a minute left in the period and the Pendragons grabbed their last lead of the night 17-16.
The second quarter was all Stanton as the Mustangs exploded for 38 points before the intermission.
"They just took it to us, and we didn't have any answers,” Volk said.
Wilke scored twice in the quarter, from 12 yards out after Stanton recovered a Pender fumble and from the 4 with 5:33 left.
"We kind of started slow. We've been doing that and we need to get over that," Wilke said. "Once we got going, we really took control. I just followed my guys."
Becker Pohlman also scored a couple of times in the period from 4 and 7 yards away and Jason Claussen rambled 38 yards for another Stanton score.
The five touchdowns and four successful conversions accounted for the 38 points and the 35-point rule with a continuous clock was set for the second half.
"I was happy with the way we kept after it when we started having some success," Stoddard said. "We split the season into three sections, pre-district games, district games and the playoffs — we've won the first two segments, now it's on to the third."
The Mustangs sandwiched a couple of scores in the second half around a Pender touchdown and the final score was set.
"We'll take it one game at a time from here," Stoddard said. "We can't take anyone for granted. We need to keep grinding away."
Stanton (8-0) 16 38 12 0 — 66
Pender (4-4) 17 0 8 0 — 25
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
P: Quinton Heineman 2 run (Heineman kick), 8:04.
S: Barrett Wilke 4 run (Becker Pohlman run), 7:34.
P: Heineman 65 pass from Braxton Volk (Heineman kick), 7:18.
S: Wilke 43 run (Wilke run), 5:33.
P: Heineman 23 field goal, 1:20.
SECOND QUARTER
S: Pohlman 4 run (Wilke run), 11:46.
S: Wilke 12 run (Wilke run), 11:35.
S: Jason Claussen 38 run (Owen Vogel pass from Joseph Butterfield), 5:54.
S: Wilke 4 run (Pohlman run), 4:25.
S: Pohlman 7 run (Run failed), 0:57.
THIRD QUARTER
S: Wilke 5 run (Pass failed), 5:10.
P: Nate Sanderson 17 pass from Jake Schuster (Brandon Smith run), 4:09.
S" Kaden Kment 42 run (Run failed), 2:36.