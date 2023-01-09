STANTON — A 35-year-old man will spend at least the next 3½ years incarcerated for sexually abusing three minors between 1999 and 2007.
District Judge James Kube on Monday sentenced Adam Reese of Stanton to 7 to 11 years in prison for two counts of felony child abuse and one count of third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor.
Reese pleaded no contest to the three crimes in October. He had faced three counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of child abuse prior to pleading no contest.
When Nebraska passed LB 605 in 2015, a bill aimed at slowing Nebraska’s prison population growth, reducing recidivism and increasing public safety, among other objectives, the maximum punishments for several felony and misdemeanor charges were made less severe.
The maximum punishment for Class 3A felonies — the classification of Reese’s child abuse convictions — had been 5 years in prison but was reduced to 3 years as part of LB 605. As part of the plea agreement in Reese’s case, attorneys agreed that Reese’s convictions would carry the possible penalties that existed prior to LB 605’s passing, meaning Reese faced up to an 11-year prison sentence.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation into Reese in 2018.
In a May 2018 interview with an employee at the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center, a girl said she was sexually assaulted by Reese during the summer months of 2003, when she was 3 to 4 years old. Reese was 16 years old at the time.
The girl had said that she was digitally penetrated by Reese five to seven times between the ages of 3 and 5, when Reese was 16 to 18 years old. An affidavit indicates that the sexual assaults occurred at an in-home daycare in Stanton.
William Tangeman, a special prosecutor with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, said that a medical examination at the time revealed that the girl had sustained injuries consistent with being sexually assaulted.
When the girl was 10 or 11 years old, she said, she learned that Reese had been involved in a separate sexual assault for which he was convicted and sentenced to prison. The girl said she was afraid at the time to come forward with allegations against Reese.
In April 2018, the victim said she had been experiencing emotional issues and told a family member what Reese had done to her, prompting an investigation.
During an investigation into the girl’s allegations against Reese, a sheriff’s deputy learned that a boy made allegations of sexual assault against Reese in 2011, when the boy was 16.
The second victim said that Reese sexually assaulted him on several occasions from 1999 to 2003, a period of time in which the victim was 4 to 7 years old and Reese was 13 to 16 years old.
The boy told a forensic interview specialist that Reese would ask him to come play video games in the basement at Reese’s home. It was learned through the interview that Reese performed sex acts on the boy at least 10 times.
Reese encountered the second victim and his father outside a Stanton business sometime within the past five years, according to the affidavit. Reese apparently apologized to the second victim, then in his early 20s, and the father for what had happened several years earlier.
A third victim was sexually assaulted by Reese between 2003 and 2005. Reese, then 16 to 18 years old, had taken the boy, then 8 to 10 years old, down to his bedroom and subjected him to sexual contact, according to Tangeman.
Charges against Reese were filed by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office toward the end of 2019, and Reese posted 10% of a $50,000 bond shortly thereafter and had remained out of jail since.
KUBE SAID it was his interpretation from reading the pre-sentence investigation report that Reese believed at least one of the victims was lying. Reese said he believed that the victim’s family has had an ax to grind with him, largely because of the separate sexual assaults Reese was convicted of. The prior victims are family members of at least one of the victims in Reese’s recent case.
“I know what I did to their one sibling; I took that punishment,” Reese said. “... If I did offend the victims, I would stand up here and tell you I deserve it. But I don't deserve this.”
Reese claimed that every time the victims’ family has an issue in their lives, he was the “black sheep.”
Tangeman said one aspect of the pre-sentence investigation that was “deeply concerning” was an assessment that indicated Reese is a moderate to high risk for recidivism, meaning he might reoffend.
The details with regard to what happened to each victim were very similar, Tangeman said. Reese would gain access to them and perform sexual acts against on them or rape them.
“That doesn’t go to holding some kind of grudge against the defendant,” Tangeman said.
Between the two victims in Reese’s prior sexual assault cases, the three victims in his most recent case and another girl who alleged Reese had asked her to perform oral sex on him, Reese had victimized six people, Tangeman said.
“Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, shame on you,” Tangeman said. “Fool me six times…”
Also concerning to Tangeman, he said, was that Reese’s victims were male and female, an indicator that Reese would sexually abuse any child he could gain access to.
Reese repeatedly shook his head in disagreement as Tangeman spoke.
Nate Stratton, Reese’s attorney, described his client as a family man, a hard worker and a good member of society.
Stratton, with a teary-eyed Reese next to him, said all of the crimes perpetrated by Reese were when he was 17 years old or younger. Reese had done considerable prison time, Stratton said, and had undergone the necessary sex offender treatment.
Reese hadn’t gotten himself into any legal trouble in the 12 years since his release from prison and had abided by all requirements of the Sex Offender Registration Act, Stratton said.
The Adam Reese standing in court on Monday was a rehabilitated man, Stratton said. As such, a probation term with waivable jail terms throughout would be suitable, and Reese could prove that he is able to live a crime-free life.
Stratton likened Reese’s case to that of Jose Rodriguez Jr., a 26-year-old man whom Kube sentenced to probation in September for felony child abuse and third-degree sexual assault. Rodriguez, who sexually assaulted a girl when he was 16, was charged about 10 years after his crimes.
Reese told Kube he was a changed man, and that he hadn’t done what was alleged against him. The 35-year-old asked the judge to consider his family in handing down his sentence.
Kube said while there are similarities in some cases, he has to take into account the different facts, damages done and peoples’ lives in each individual case. And while the judge said he does try to be consistent, Rodriguez’s case was different from Reese’s.
“I have no doubt that you, at this point in your life, are a good guy,” Kube told Reese. “... I appreciate the fact that you are a responsible citizen and that nothing has happened for some time. But simply because you may have changed and you may be responsible now doesn't necessarily mean that you shouldn’t be held accountable for acts you committed at a younger age.”
And while Reese denied committing the crimes he was convicted of, even at his sentencing, Kube said the bottom line was that Reese pleaded no contest, which, for purposes of sentencing, is a guilty plea. The judge told Reese he needed to be held responsible for what he pleaded no contest to.
Reese will be eligible for parole after serving 3½ years of his sentence. With good behavior, he will be released after serving 5½ years. He also must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Others appeared before Kube on the following charges:
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999) — two counts
— Seth Gatewood, 29, Reception and Treatment Center, was sentenced to 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and given credit for 4 days served, plus 24 months of postrelease supervision, $1,385 restitution and court costs.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Edgar Zavala, 22, 913 S. 14th Place, was ordered to serve a 10-day jail sanction beginning Wednesday.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
— Terry Schulz, 53, Howells, pleaded not guilty.
Delivery of marijuana
— Richard Brachle, 26, Randolph, pleaded guilty.
Possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding
— Kelsey Gray, 29, Omaha, pleaded guilty to each charge.
Driving during revocation, false reporting, muffler system violation
— Joshua Johnson, 29, West Point, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Matt Peyton, 47, Stanton, had his arraignment continued to February.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), possession of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Zachary Price, 36, 2018 Highway 35, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of marijuana — two counts
— Dalton E. Kolar, 24, Laurel, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Michael A. Paris, 35, 2000 W. Madison Ave., pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
— Victoria M. Watkins, 32, West Point, pleaded not guilty.