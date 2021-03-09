STANTON — A 31-year-old Stanton man received six months in jail on Tuesday for unlawfully video recording a woman without her permission.
Jesse Weis, 31, Stanton, was sentenced to six months in jail in Stanton County Court following his conviction for attempt of a Class I misdemeanor and possession of marijuana.
Weis, who was represented by Norfolk attorney Brad Montag, said the defendant was remorseful.
“Jesse has never denied anything,” Montag said. “He has been upfront about everything.”
Montag said Weis was active military and had performed multiple deployments. He is getting treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Montag said.
Weis was arrested last fall in Stanton after a search warrant was executed at his residence by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into him unlawfully video recording a woman in the residence without her permission.
He also was charged in Colfax County as a result of this investigation and received two years of probation for similar charges there.
Montag said Weis understands the anger of the victim.
“He doesn’t know what to do to make that right,” Montag said. “He wishes he could.”
Stanton County Deputy Attorney Cory Locke said the pre-sentence investigation revealed it wasn’t an impulsive decision.
“He thought through this to commit this act and did it multiple times,” Locke said.
If this had been his daughter, Locke said he would be upset as well.
Weis said he is getting treated for PTSD, and he hasn’t always managed it the best. He was misusing alcohol and drugs, which in turn led to bad decisions, he said.
Judge Michael Long said the State of Nebraska calls for a sentence of zero to 60 days for a Class I misdemeanor. Had the video been distributed, it would have been a felony, the judge said.
“This is not a zero case,” Long said. “I don’t know what happened in Colfax County. I’m not that judge.”
The same woman was victimized in Colfax County, and Weis received two years of probation for it.
The victim has been hurt, Long said, and this type of action is just a keystroke away from being put on the internet forever. And he had done it repeatedly, the judge said.
“I’m going to try to deter you and others from doing this,” he said.
Weis was given credit for three days of his six months in jail. He also was fined $300 for possession of marijuana.
ALSO ON TUESDAY, Lance Pfeifer, 33, Howells, was sentenced to one year in jail following his conviction for driving while intoxicated-third offense.
He was arrested late last year by the sheriff’s office following a traffic stop near Pilger. He also had his driver’s license revoked for 15 years and received $1,300 in fines and costs.
Pfeifer and his attorney had sought probation. He also is a military veteran and suffers from PTSD.
Pfeifer said it has not been easy adapting to civilian life and he knows he has “a problem.”
Judge Long said this is actually his fifth DUI. Pfeifer represents a danger to society and needs to get help, he said
“It’s a big sentence,” Long told Pfeifer. “It hurts. You will live through it. Make something good come out of this thing.”
Other sentencings included:
— Marlin Clemons, 39, Norfolk, was sentenced to 90 days in jail for possession of more than a half-pound of marijuana. He was arrested last year by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a high-speed chase on Highway 275 and a county road east of Norfolk. The driver of the vehicle, Martrail Edwards, also has pleaded guilty to marijuana possession and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 90 days in jail on marijuana possession, 90 days for operating a motor vehicles to avoid arrest and loss of license.
— Jesse Prather, 32, Madison, was sentenced to 60 days in jail following his conviction for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was arrested by the sheriff’s office in 2019 following a high-speed pursuit on Highway 35 and county roads near Woodland Park on a motorcycle that had been reported stolen at the time. The pursuit ended when he crashed and suffered leg injuries.