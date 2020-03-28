MADISON — A Stanton man was sentenced for enticement by an electronic communication device, attempted possession of child pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Elton Brown, 26, appeared before Judge Mark Johnson in Madison County District Court here Friday morning.
Brown had received nude and sexually explicit photos and videos from three 15-year-old girls. In return, he provided the victims with alcohol, marijuana and vaping products, according to court documents.
The amount and type of marijuana or vape products would vary. Brown would give the victims different options of what the photos and videos could depict and give them a corresponding amount of marijuana or vape products, according to the documents.
None of the victims admitted they had any physical sexual contact with Brown. Accounts from the victims suggest he attempted to get them to perform sexual acts with him, though, according to court documents.
“These are the very definition of the actions of a sexual predator, in my opinion,” said Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney.
Brown’s attorney, Patrick Carney, noted that there was no proven physical sexual assault between Brown and the victims and no harm was intended.
“What you got here is inappropriate activity,” Carney said. “None of these ladies are acknowledging any harm. This was inappropriate but not designed to injure or harm.”
Because of this, Brown’s lack of criminal history and his steady employment, Carney asked that the court consider giving Brown probation.
“This is a young man who made a mistake,” Carney said. “Elton (Brown) is not some monster.”
Johnson ruled out probation as an option.
“You were 25 years of age at the time this occurred, and these underage females were in high school,” Johnson said. “You use only the fact that you were using drugs as an excuse for your activities. The court finds that you are a predator.”
Johnson sentenced Brown to 72 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 15 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision and costs.
Johnson sentenced others on the following charges:
Third-degree assault
— Justin Mendenhall, 30, Battle Creek, disturbing the peace, 18 months’ probation, $500 fine, 90 days in jail with credit for 2 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Theft
— Ashley Martin Menard, Lincoln, 35, theft by receiving, possession of methamphetamine, 36 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 5 days served, costs.
— Michael Buzbee, 38, 311 Sherwood Lane, theft by deception ($5,000 or more), 6 to 10 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 114 days served.