Stanton looks strong, scores 54 points in blowout win

After an 11-1 record last season, with the one loss coming in the semifinal round in the Class D1 state playoffs to champion Clarkson/Leigh, Stanton is high on returning starters and got off to a strong beginning to the season with a 54-12 win over Riverside.
Stanton, now its 10th season with coach David Stoddard, has had good success the past three seasons and has a good junior and senior core to build upon the success of recent years to make a run at the state championship this season.
After leading Riverside 22-12 with 8:55 remaining in the second quarter, the Mustangs pulled away.
"That was a huge start for us," Stoddard said. "Riverside is a very good football team. They are well-coached. They have got a lot of speed. We knew it was going to be a tough game.
“It was kind of back-and-forth in the first quarter, and then we were able to make some plays throughout to help secure the win. Our goal is to get a win and perform well as a team, and I think we are very excited to be able to have success and defeat a ranked team that is very good."
The strong core on offense includes junior quarterback Barrett Wilke, junior running back Becker Pohlman, junior running back Jordan Claussen, senior tight end Mitchell Hupp and senior fullback Parker Wiedeman.
The Mustangs prefer to establish the running game and then hit play-action passes. They were able to do that against Riverside, needing only two passing plays.
Wilke had a big game with 181 rushing yards, and Pohlman had 144.
"They have become powerful runners," Stoddard said. "They have speed. They can make moves in space. We had really good blocking up front.
“It’s just a collective thing to where we have a really good line up front. It is a log of unselfish play. Guys know that they need to be physical with the point of attack, and then we have got backs that are able to make people miss and run through tackles."
With Pohlman, Claussen, Hupp, Wiedeman and Wilke as offensive weapons, Stoddard said the offense could pass or run, so it is just a matter of what the defense presents on what to go to.
Riverside was able to score in the first and early in the second quarter to keep the game close at first, but Stanton's defense held Riverside down for the remainder of the game to allow for the big win.
"It's tough to duplicate Riverside's speed in practice, and I think it took a little bit of adjustment in the first quarter," Stoddard said. "But we were able to fly around to our assignments and to our keys and play physical to the point of attack. (I was) very happy with that and the defensive unit overall. I thought they stepped up and got stops throughout the game from the second quarter on."
Stoddard said he knows his team has a tough task with Elkhorn Valley this Friday. Elkhorn Valley won its opener against Pender 20-14.
"Elkhorn Valley is very good," Stoddard said. "They can spread you out and run the ball. They have some power-run formations. They can throw it; they are aggressive on defense. (Elkhorn Valley is) just a very good overall team with seven starters returning back on both sides of the football. We are expecting a great game from Elkhorn Valley.
"(Our players) feel great getting that first win. I think even though we lost in the semifinals, overall, we had a tremendous season. We had our third-best finish in school history, and that really drove the kids into the summer. They just continued to work hard and do things that they needed to do to prepare for the season."
It remains to be seen if Stanton can continue to build on the success this week against Elkhorn Valley.
RATINGS
Boone Central, Stanton and Ainsworth each stay at the top of the ratings with blowout wins. But adjustments were made for other teams that lost last week, including a replacement in Class D2.
CLASS C
No. 2 Norfolk Catholic had an impressive 42-27 home win against No. 5 Oakland-Craig. There were questions about Norfolk Catholic heading into the season with the top running back and wide receivers gone from last year, but Norfolk Catholic showed it is still a state championship caliber team. No. 1 Boone Central had an easier week with Broken Bow, winning 48-0.
No. 3 Battle Creek had an impressive 51-7 win against Archbishop Bergan. With senior standout running back Trent Uhlir and junior quarterback Jaxon Mettler in his second year as starter, it was known heading into the season that the Braves could have a really good offense.
It was kind of up in the air how good No. 4 Pierce was going to be this year after replacing most of its starters from last year’s Class C1 state championship team. The Bluejays lost 23-6 to a good, experienced Wahoo team. It will be seen if Pierce gets better and starts to win this week.
Oakland-Craig kept close to Norfolk Catholic in the first half as it only trailed 15-14 at halftime. But Norfolk Catholic had too many weapons and pulled away. The loss dropped Oakland-Craig down in the rankings, but it played against a tough opponent.
CLASS D1
Stanton looked great in a 54-12 win over Riverside. Without a doubt, the Mustangs belong as No.1 still.
Plainview entered the season with a lot of returning experience. The two main aspects of possible weakness for Plainview were making improvements on defense and replacing the quarterback position after losing Tanner Frahm. And the Pirates appeared to not have much of an issue, defeating Wakefield 48-12. It was a promising first game, and with Clarkson/Leigh and Neligh-Oakdale losing, it was enough to move up to No. 2.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge had a solid team coming into the season with good returning experience after a 9-1 record last season. The Bears got off to a decent start, defeating Guardian Angels Central Catholic 26-13 to move up from No. 5 to No. 3.
Neligh-Oakdale had a challenging matchup to open the season and lost 42-32 at home to Class D2 No. 3 Howells-Dodge. Neligh-Oakdale has a lot of potential but was hurt by multiple turnovers. There is great potential with seniors Chase Furstenau and Colson Krebs at wide receiver to go along with quarterback Bryson Gadeken's running ability, but the Warriors have areas for improvement, which is why they dropped to No. 4. But it is still important to be on the watch for Neligh-Oakdale, especially after the Warriors made the Class D1 state championship game after losing the opener to Howells-Dodge last year.
No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh is coming off a disappointing 58-38 road loss to Exeter-Milligan/Friend. The Patriots can still have a great season, as they expect to be competitive. But the loss of great leadership and talent might have been a factor in the week one loss.
CLASS D2
Ainsworth came into this season with a loaded team with state expectations, and it lived up to it, cruising to a 68-12 win over North Central. That is certainly enough to remain at No. 1. It will be seen if Ainsworth can continue a high level of play.
With senior standout running back Wiley Ziegler, Bloomfield has a high ceiling on offense. And the Bees displayed that in a 72-20 win over Winside. It was a promising first game for the Bees.
Howells-Dodge had an impressive comeback road win over Neligh-Oakdale. Howells-Dodge trailed 20-6 in the first quarter, but its defense found ways to get pressure on Neligh-Oakdale quarterback Bryson Gadeken to force multiple interceptions. and the Jaguars controlled the second half to win 42-32. With young talent on the roster that stood out, including sophomore running back Hunter Luther, big things could be in store like usual.
No. 4 Wynot had an impressive 50-26 home win over Hartington-Newcastle. With the depth Wynot has this season at the skills position, the big win really comes as no surprise.
After defeating Elgin Public/Pope John convincingly 40-12, Humphrey St. Francis slides into the No. 5 spot that the Wolfpack held going into the matchup. Humphrey St. Francis sophomore quarterback Carson Wessel scored two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Humphrey St. Francis got out in front early to lead 28-6 at halftime.