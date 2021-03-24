STANTON — Two cases related to a 12-year-old Stanton girl accused of stabbing another girl were taken up Tuesday in Stanton County Juvenile Court.
The girl, who is not being named because of her age, appeared with her parents before Judge Michael Long on Tuesday afternoon.
Also appearing with the girl was her attorney, Bradley Ewalt of Norfolk, and a guardian ad litem, Mark Albin of Norfolk. The guardian ad litem provides additional legal representation to protect the interests of the juvenile and may be looked upon by the court as a parent to the proceedings.
The girl has been charged with assault in the first degree and use of a weapon to commit a felony. If she were in adult court, both charges would be considered felonies.
Judge Long explained the procedures for juvenile court, including that there are no pleas of guilty or not guilty. Her options included remaining silent, admitting to the charges or denying them. Ewalt said she denies them.
A pretrial date has been set for Tuesday, May 11. There are no jury trials in juvenile court. There are only bench trials, or cases before a judge.
Before her case, the court took up what is known as a “3A” case, alleging the juvenile has been placed in a dangerous situation. The parents denied the allegations.
A pretrial for the parents also was set for May 11. All prior arrangements between the parents and the girl, who is in protective custody, remain in place.
According to earlier news accounts, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a stabbing at the west city park in Stanton on March 5, just before 8 p.m. Law enforcement said they found a 12-year-old girl suffering from five stab wounds to her back and arm.
The injured girl was stabilized by medical personnel at the scene and then flown by medical helicopter to Sioux City. A 12-year-old girl also was taken into custody several blocks from the park and was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
ALSO DURING Stanton County Court on Tuesday:
— Sherri Jensen, 49, Blair, was given 30 days in jail following her conviction for driving while intoxicated-second offense. Jensen was arrested in November by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and tested nearly four times the legal limit at the time of her arrest. She was stopped for erratic driving and was found to be en route to an alcohol treatment center in O’Neill at the time of her arrest.
— Desiree Casey, 39, Norfolk, was sentenced to nine days in jail for reckless driving and an alcohol violation. She was arrested last year by the sheriff’s office near Stanton and later arrested on an arrest warrant after failing to appear in court.
— Gerald Uehling, 77, Pierce, was sentenced to 21 days in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of a protection order violation. Uehling was arrested more than seven times in the past six months by the sheriff’s office for violating a protection order in Stanton against a protected female party. The other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
— Justis Calkins, 23, Norfolk, was sentenced to 11 days in jail and a $175 fine, following his conviction for driving during suspension and speeding. He was arrested earlier this year, just east of Norfolk by the sheriff’s office.
— Tanner Pinkston, 37, Stanton, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for driving during suspension and no proof of insurance. He also has felony drug and weapons charges pending from a January arrest in Stanton by the sheriff’s office when he was found hiding in his residence during the service of an arrest warrant on him for the above charges.