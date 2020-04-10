STANTON — Rick Tiedtke easily could’ve explained away his symptoms of COVID-19.
The 66-year-old farmer — who was Stanton County’s first and, so far, only positive case of the novel coronavirus — was exhausted, but he also had been caring for the load of bred heifers that were due to deliver in mid-March.
“I knew I had something,” Tiedtke said of the illness. “I was assuming it was the flu, but the reason I didn’t think I had (COVID-19) is I hadn’t been around people at all.”
Tiedtke said his experience with the novel coronavirus began as the load of bred heifers he had purchased approached their calving dates on March 10.
A few days earlier, Tiedtke began devoting more of his time to checking on the cattle, a task that included getting up and going outside in the middle of the night and all hours of the day.
“I got really run down because basically for about seven days — from the 12th through the 19th — I hardly slept,” Tiedtke said.
At the same time, Tiedtke said he began developing symptoms of some kind of illness — fatigue, mild fever, chills and a dry cough — but nothing seemed worse than flu bugs he had experienced in the past.
“I never really had a lot of achiness. I’ve had it a lot worse with the flu,” he said. “It’s kind of weird. I had a sore throat two different times — for about five minutes both times.”
But on March 26, Tiedtke said he felt “really bad” and decided to call Sunny Meadows Medical Clinic in Norfolk to talk to someone about his symptoms.
Commitment to his livestock prevented him from going to the clinic until the next day. By the time he got tested for COVID-19 on March 27, Tiedtke said his fever had broke, he was beginning to feel better, and he debated with his health care provider if they should bother sending the test in.
“She was like, ‘Let’s just send it in,’” he said.
Tiedtke said he was told he would have the test results in four days, but he didn’t receive the results until April 6.
When the results came back positive, Tiedtke said he was surprised because his exposure to other people — including his wife, who’d been out of town until the day before he became ill and has since remained healthy — had been almost non-existent.
Tiedtke said he assumes his exposure to the disease happened when he attended the funeral of a relative in Clarkson.
“I really only talked to my cousin and a few of their kids,” Tiedtke said of his interaction at the funeral. “But obviously the church was crowded and the bar was crowded afterwards.”
To his knowledge, no one else who attended the event has fallen ill, he said.
Tiedtke said he feels 95% better: “I get tired, but I’m also old, so that has something to do with it,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve also got a little bit of a cough.”
Tiedtke said he is relieved to be on the mend; he attributes some of his recovery on a decision to drink more water.
Tiedtke added that he’s glad he didn’t know he was positive for COVID-19 until he was past the worst part because he’s unsure how the psychological impact of the drama surrounding the illness would have affected him had he known earlier.
“I have a problem with all of the drama,” he said. “I don’t have a problem with giving the stats — but give all of the stats. ... If you’re going to say this many people passed away, then give us a percentage of how many passed away versus how many came back.”