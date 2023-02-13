CLARKSON — The Stanton Mustangs erased a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles 57-53 in the subdistrict C2-6 quarterfinal on Monday.
“We hit some big threes and that really kind of gave us some momentum,” Stanton coach Greg Wegner said. “Our kids came back and battled and we found a way to win.”
The Mustangs trailed 45-30 with seven minutes, 56 seconds left after an and-one by Mia Wiederin.
From there, the orange and white came storming back with an 18-2 run capped off by a Madison McKie two-pointer to go up 48-47 with 2:30 to go.
Following a timeout on Lutheran High’s next possession, Wiederin got open and hit a three from the corner to put the Eagles back up with 2:02 left. Olivia Cunningham made a free-throw on the ensuing possession and the Mustangs forced a stop to get the ball right back.
That’s when Rebecca Stoddard hit the biggest of Stanton’s threes; a shot from the top right corner of the key to put the team up 52-50 with 1:18 to go.
Stoddard, whose 20 points were tied with Cunningham for the most on the team, felt that her performance from downtown came down to a few basics.
“Squaring up to my shot, following through, good passes,” she said.
The junior shot 6 for 11 on threes. Stanton shot 10 for 20 as a team.
The Eagles turned the ball over on their next possession, allowing Cunningham to pad Stanton’s lead with a free throw.
The black and blue got another chance to at least cut into the deficit, but turned it over again. This time, Olivia Hupp sank each of her free throws to make it a two-possession game. Delaney-Rose Hancock then hit a three with eight seconds left to make it 55-53.
Hupp then caught the ensuing inbounds pass and drained all but 0.2 seconds from the clock before getting fouled and hit both free throws to seal the deal.
Stanton has often dug itself into deep holes. However, it’s taught them how to play in those situations and how to overcome adversity. With the season on the line, that experience paid off.
“We just kind of rose to the occasion and we found a way to win,” Wegner said. “The records are thrown out of the books here, you just throw them out because it doesn’t matter anyway.”
Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin felt the Eagles didn’t make enough free throws down the stretch. The team made three free throws in the fourth quarter to Stanton’s 13.
“One person can’t win a game like this,” he elaborated. “You’ve got to have more and we just didn’t have that tonight.”
The teams came out of the gate neck-a-neck, tied 5-5 early in the first quarter. Rose-Hancock then hit a go-ahead two followed by another from Mia Wiederin. Stoddard and Cunningham then each hit a three to put Stanton up 11-9.
Wiederin and Stoddard traded threes, then Wiederin hit one more to put the Eagles up before the end of the quarter.
Three twos by Cunningham put Stanton back up 20-18, then Kealy Ranslem hit a three of her own to flip the lead in Lutheran High’s favor.
From there the Eagles went on a 5-2 run to go up by four, but Stoddard’s fourth three of the night made it a 26-25 game at halftime.
The black and blue were flying high out of the break, starting the third quarter on a 12-1 run fueled by nine points from Wiederin. Cunningham hit a three to give the Mustangs life, but Lutheran High answered with a 4-1 run to end the period.
“I was kind of worried about what we were doing in the third quarter,” Wegner admitted.
Coach Wiederin was proud of his team’s effort in the game and all season, as he felt it went far beyond their final record.
“They fought hard all the way through this whole season,” he said. “Even with only six wins, we still looked as good as I thought we probably could have as far as the senior group goes.”
One of those seniors was his daughter Mia, who will be continuing her basketball career at Concordia University. She’ll leave Lutheran High Northeast as its all-time leader in points, steals and assists per season.
Getting to coach his daughter for nearly a decade took minimal work on his end and saw Mia working for everything she got.
“It took little or no effort on my part since third grade,” he said. “She’s a hard worker, she does everything that she needs to do.”
Mia ended her time as an Eagle with a career best 30 points.
The other seniors for Lutheran High include Avery Koeppe, Abbie Kollbaum and Tristen Buss.
As for Stanton, it moves onto the subdistrict semifinals, where the hosts and No.1-seed Clarkson/Leigh Patriots await. The teams just faced off this past Thursday, with Clarkson/Leigh winning 43-33.
“Everyone struggled against them,” Wegner said. “We’re going to have to play perfect tomorrow to compete with them.”
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. in Clarkson.
Lutheran High Northeast 15 11 16 11 — 53
Stanton 14 11 5 27 — 57
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (6-16): Kealy Ranslem, 1-12 1-5 4; Avery Koeppe, 1-3 0-0 2; Faith Baumgartel, 1-3 2-2 4; Josie Spence, 0-3 0-0 0; Delaney Rose-Hancock, 4-7 0-2 10; McKenna Wasson, 0-1 0-0 0; Sophia Wolff, 1-9 1-7 3; Mia Wiederin, 10-26 7-8 3-; Totals, 18-64 11-24 53.
STANTON (9-14): Olivia Cunningham, 7-16 2-4 20; Rebecca Stoddard, 6-11 2-3 20; Skyler Siebrandt, 0-1 0-2 0; Tresha Koch, 0-3 1-2 1; Olivia Hupp, 2-10 8-12 12; Madison McKie, 1-4 0-0 2; Lilleigh Brader, 0-3 2-4 2; Totals, 16-48 15-27 57.