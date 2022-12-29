STANTON — Within a span of 26 hours, Stanton went from winless to holiday tournament champions.
And the Mustangs claimed coach Greg Wegner’s 100th career victory along the way.
The Stanton girls basketball team used an improved offensive performance in the second half and key defensive plays down the stretch to top Hartington-Newcastle 43-34 on Thursday in the championship game of its own tournament.
“We talked before the game that we haven’t won (the holiday tournament) in four years,” Wegner said. “It was something that’s always special for our kids to do at home in front of a home crowd.
“We played really well (Wednesday against Lutheran High Northeast). Today we struggled making 2-footers and made it interesting on ourselves. But the kids are excited.”
Both teams struggled shooting in a first half that ended with Stanton leading 14-10. But the Mustangs heated up more than the Wildcats and went up 29-20 on Becca Stoddard’s 3-pointer to open up the fourth quarter.
Alivia Morten pulled Hartington-Newcastle back within 37-32, but a pair of steals by Olivia Hupp 15 seconds apart resulted in her layup and two free throws by Olivia Cunningham to seal the win in the final 85 seconds.
“We were able to get the ball, and that helped us be in good shape to be able to score,” said Hupp, a sophomore who had six of her eight points in the final quarter.
“I thought we kind of got out of sync for a while,” Wegner said. “We panicked, we rushed things. But defense was definitely huge at the end. We got some stops and got some rebounds, then we made some free throws.”
Stanton entered the tournament 0-7, but six of the opponents were .500 or above, and five of the losses were by 13 points or fewer.
“Our games have been competitive, and we said we’ve beaten ourselves in most of those games,” Wegner said. “We’ve started out slow like we did against Howells-Dodge in the first game of the year. We weren’t very mindful and let a girl score 35 points in our second game.
“We just always had something that went wrong for us. We focused on always getting better. We’re a decent team, but we just need to string things together and then hold our composure together.”
Hupp said Stanton still had a good attitude despite its winless performance in its pre-Christmas schedule.
“We were still confident,” she said. “We knew we were going to win, and we wanted to win.”
Madison McKie finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Arynn Spence also scored 10 points for the Mustangs, while Stoddard came off the bench to finish alongside Hupp with eight points.
Zoey Gratzfeld topped the Wildcats (2-5) with nine points while Morten added eight.
Wegner said he hopes the back-to-back wins give Stanton momentum. But he said it wouldn’t be easy with a challenging East Husker Conference schedule, including home games against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Oakland-Craig next week.
As for the 100th win, Wegner gave all the credit to his players.
“For me, it’s just another game,” he said. “But it’s a tribute to the kids over the years who I’ve coached. It’s all up to them. They’re the ones who score. They’re the ones who rebound. They get steals. They’re the ones who make me look good.
“There’s been times I’ve probably called some things or done some things that have cost us some games, but they’ve done things that have saved me in a lot of situations. It’s special to me, but it’s a tribute to our program. I’m just the one driving the car.”
The boys championship game between Lutheran High Northeast and Neligh-Oakdale was postponed until Friday because of snow.
Hartington-Newcastle 6 4 10 14 — 34
Stanton 7 7 12 17 — 43
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (2-5): Mani Lange 2-6 0-0 4; Kennadi Peitz 0-0 0-0 0; Alivia Morten 3-16 1-7 8; Olivia Grutsch 2-4 2-4 6; Zoey Gratzfeld 4-6 1-2 9; McKenzie Bruning 1-1 2-3 4; Lauren Howell 1-1 1-2 3; Maddie Steffen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-34 7-18 34.
STANTON (2-7): Olivia Cunningham 0-2 3-4 3; Kelby Pohlman 0-9 3-4 3; Arynn Spence 4-6 2-9 10; Olivia Hupp 4-10 0-2 8; Madison McKie 3-10 4-4 10; Adi Elbert 0-0 1-2 1; Becca Stoddard 3-9 0-0 8; Tresha Koch 0-0 0-0 0; Lilleigh Brader 0-0 0-0 0. 14-46 13-25 43.