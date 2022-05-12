OAKLAND – Much like the storm that hit just minutes after the conclusion of the Class C, District 3 meet, the Stanton boys provided a little bit of everything on Thursday.
There was power by claiming three out of the four automatic state qualifications between the shot put and discus.
There was speed with Mitchell Hupp sweeping the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He joined with Jason Claussen, Jordan Claussen, Connor McCarthy to win the 4x100.
There was success in the distance runs with Abraham Larson winning the 800 and 3,200. And he placed second to teammate Kolter Van Pelt in the 1,600.
With results like that, it was no surprise that the Mustangs had wrapped up a district championship well before people fled throughout Oakland City Park to take cover following the conclusion of the 4x400, the meet’s final event.
“I couldn’t feel any better,” Stanton coach David Ernesti said. “We really had kids who showed up and did what they were supposed to do today. We had a lot of things happen that we hoped would happen like my boys in the two mile, 800 and mile. That was a pretty tough stretch for us. For them to do what we did was great.”
Stanton claimed the team title over BRLD by 49 points.
Kamden Dusatko got the day off to a great start for the Mustangs by sweeping gold in the discus (156-3) and shot put (54-2).
He added almost two feet to his season best in the discus and nearly a foot in the shot.
“I was pretty excited with how my day went,” he said. “I was happy with how I did in both shot and discus.
“I wasn’t trying for any certain distance in the discus. I was just trying to win. But shot put really made my day.”
Freshman teammate Barrett Wilke will join Dusatko at next week’s state meet after placing second in the shot put (52-4).
Dusatko said it is nice to have Wilke on the team this season.
“Barrett Wilke is a really talented shot put thrower,” he said. “Honestly, I wouldn’t ask for anything different. It’s nice to have someone who can push you in practice, especially when you have competition in practice when it’s just supposed to be practice.”
BRLD’s Hunter Carpenter finished second in the discus while Wilke was sixth.
“Kam PRed and Barrett had some great throws in that discus but it just wasn’t his day to stay in that ring,” Ernesti said.
Wisner-Pilger’s Beau Ruskamp qualified in four events by winning the 400 and 300 hurdles and placing second in the 100 and 110 hurdles.
Howells-Dodge’s Lance Brester won the 100 hurdles, was part of the winning 4x400 and was runner-up in the high jump and 300 hurdles.
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC won the girls title over Wisner-Pilger 104-90.
Jocelyn Skoda took first in the 400 while the 4x400 relay of Sophia Hass, Reese Throener, Izzy Kreikemeier and Skoda also claimed gold.
The Bluejays got runner-up finishes from Cassie Peatrowsky in the 100 and pole vault, Mackenzie Schmid in the 200, Throener in the 800 and Isabell Hass in the triple jump.
The 4x100 of Peatrowsky, Schmid, Isabell Hass and Sophia Hass also placed second but unofficially earned the last of seven extra state qualifier spots for non-district champion relays.
Wisner-Pilger senior Lindsey Kneifl guaranteed that she will be busy during her final trip to Omaha Burke Stadium.
The Wayne State recruit helped the Gators finish in second place by winning the long jump and triple jump and anchoring a pair of top two finishes for relays.
“For the most part, I think I should be proud of myself,” she said. “I qualified in triple, long and 4x1. And we’re hoping for the 4x4.”
Any doubt for Kneifl and her 4x400 teammates Emma Heller, Haley Kneifl and Taylor Scholting didn’t last long. Their time of 4:16.79 was the fastest of any non-district champion and unofficially earned them a spot at state.
That came shortly after the Kneifls, Scholting and Kayla Svoboda won the 4x100.
“I think the girls gave their best effort, and that’s all you can ask as coaches,” Wisner-Pilger girls coach Joan Plagge said. “They stepped up. At districts, you can never rely on what the times are that get turned it. You know that everyone is going to step up. And our girls did that today. They answered those challenges, and I’m extremely proud of them.”
Lindsey Kneifl said this will be a special trip to state for her.
“I think it means more for me this year because my sister is in the 4x1 and gets to go down me,” she said. “My freshman year I got to go with my brother. It’ll be fun to go with her.”
Svoboda also qualified in four events. She won the pole vault and split a thrilling dual against Clarkson/Leigh’s Chloe Hanel in the hurdles. Those two races were decided by a total of 0.24 seconds with Svoboda winning the 300 and Hanel the 100.
“It’s been like that the two years that I’ve been in track,” Hanel said. “She’s a really athletic girl. I have to keep my fundamentals when I’m running with her.”
Hanel also won the high jump by equaling her personal best at 5-3.
“I feel like today went really well,” Hanel said. “We’ve been practicing a lot this week and focusing on the little things. That’s what really helped today. I focused on the little things this whole meet, and that helped in the long run.”
As the final event, the boys 4x400, was taking place, storm and dust clouds could be seen quickly approaching from the west. That hit just minutes after the final runner crossed the finish line to send teams and fans scrambling for cover, and within five minutes a tornado warning was issued for the area.
C-3 DISTRICT MEET
GIRLS
Teams scoring: Guardian Angels Central Catholic 104, Wisner-Pilger 90, Stanton 71, Oakland-Craig 70, Clarkson/Leigh 53, Logan View 50.5, Howells-Dodge 39, Tekamah-Herman 22.5, BRLD 21, Madison 6.
Medalists (top 2 individuals and top relay qualify for state; *projected additional qualifier)
100: 1. Kylie Kloster, LV, 12.84; 2. Cassie Peatrowsky, GACC, 13.33; 3. Olivia Hupp, STA, 13.52; 4. Gretchen Seagren, O-C, 13.66; 5. Mollie Spotanski, STA, 13.68; 6. Hailey Knapp, H-D, 14.03.
200: 1. Kylie Kloster, LV, 25.88; 2. Mackenzie Schmid, GACC, 27.12; 3. Haley Kneifl, W-P, 27.25*; 4. Gretchen Seagren, O-C, 28.44; 5. Korbee Wendt, C/L, 28.46; 6. Elli Christianson, LV, 28.51.
400: 1. Jocelyn Skoda, GACC, 1:00.71; 2. Emma Wakehouse, T-H, 1:02.08; 3. Blair Fiala, H-D, 1:04.84; 4. Grace Schlueter, LV, 1:05.91; 5. Laney Hoier, T-H, 1:08.43; 6. Savannah Siebrandt, STA, 1:09.37.
800: 1. Chaney Nelson, O-C, 2:29.58; 2. Reese Throener, GACC, 2:33.41; 3. Madison McKie, STA, 2:33.47*; 4. Isabella Roche, T-H, 2:36.63*; 5. Ella Martindale, O-C, 2:45.61; 6. Gabi Linder, O-C, 2:48.10.
1,600: 1. Malorie Weaklend, LV, 5:52.57; 2. C. Nelson, O-C, 5:58.59; 3. Kennedy Baumert, GACC, 6:00.70*; 4. Alea Rassmussen, W-P, 6:26.18; 5. Ellen Magnusson, O-C, 6:27.97; 6. Sylvia Cunningham, STA, 6:28.18.
3,200: 1. Cunningham, STA, 13:32.51; 2. Rassmussen, W-P, 13:37.73; 3. Weaklend, LV, 13:55.88; 4. Maelee Beacom, LV, 14:03.97; 5. Amber Kreikemeier, GACC, 15:30.85; 6. Ella Booth, T-H, 15:38.46.
100H: 1. Chloe Hanel, C/L, 15.35; 2. Kayla Svoboda, W-P, 15.42; 3. McKenzie Murphy, BRLD, 17.24; 4. Tresha Koch, STA, 17.65; 5. Lilly Praest, H-D, 17.78; 6. Sadie Nelson, O-C, 17.86.
300H: 1. Svoboda, W-P, 46.97; 2. Hanel, C/L, 47.07; 3. Koch, STA, 50.05*; 4. Maycie Johnson, O-C, 51.93; 5. S. Nelson, O-C, 52.88; 6. Amy Praest, H-D, 53.83.
4x100: 1. Wisner-Pilger (Taylor Scholting, Svoboda, H. Kneifl, L. Kneifl), 51.47; 2. GACC, 52.41*; 3. Clarkson/Leigh, 52.91; 4. Stanton, 53.02; 5. Logan View 53.59; 6. Oakland-Craig, 54.62.
4x400: 1. GACC (Sophia Hass, Throener, Izzy Kreikemeier, Skoda), 4:12.91; 2. Wisner-Pilger, 4:16.79*; 3. Tekamah-Herman, 4:18.09*; 4. Oakland-Craig, 4:39.84; 5. Logan View, 4:44.07; 6. Clarkson/Leigh, 4:48.47.
4x800: 1. Oakland-Craig (Chaney Nelson, Ellen Magnusson, Maycie Johnson, Adi Rinnerfeldt), 10:44.47; 2. Stanton, 10:51.09; 3. GACC, 11:29.31; 4. Wisner-Pilger, 11:44.27; 5. Clarkson/Leigh, 11:46.17; 6. BRLD, 11:52.55.
LJ: 1. Lindsey Kneifl, W-P, 16-11.5; 2. Kennedy Settje, C/L, 16-0; 3. Reese Throener, GACC, 15-6.75; 4. Sophia Hass, GACC, 15-6.75; 5. Jocelyn Skoda, GACC, 15-4; 6. Olivia Hupp, Stanton, 15-0.
TJ: 1. L. Kneifl, W-P, 35-2.25; 2. Isabell Hass, GACC, 34-6.5; 3. Skoda, GACC, 33-8; 4. Settje, C/L, 33-5; 5. Haley Kneifl, W-P, 33-1; 6. Blair Fiala, H-D, 32-3.75.
HJ: 1. Hanel, C/L, 5-3; 2. Abbey Pieper, H-D, 4-11; 3. Olivia Cunningham, STA, 4-7; 4. Brandi Helzer, O-C, 4-7; 5T. Keira Pensyl, T-H, 4-5; 5T. Elizabeth Hill, LV, 4-5.
PV: 1. Svoboda, W-P, 10-6; 2. Cassie Peatrowsky, GACC, 8-6; 3. Madison Knudsen, STA, 8-6; 4. Annai Rodriguez, MAD, 8-0; 5. Josie Stoffel, MAD, 7-6; 6. S. Nelson, O-C, 7-6.
DIS: 1. Sasha Perrin, H-D, 131-9; 2. Alyssa Bucholz, BRLD, 126-1; 3. Shea Johnson, O-C, 112-5; 4. Leah Jansen, GACC, 107-3; 5. Arynn Spence, STA, 105-9; 6. Gracie Eisenmann, C/L, 105-4.
SP: 1. Perrin, H-D, 39-1; 2. Spence, STA, 38-10; 3. Bucholz, BRLD, 34-11.5; 4. Johnson, O-C, 34-9.75; 5. Morgan Ray, O-C, 34-1; 6. Eisenmann, C/L, 33-11.75.
BOYS
Team scoring: Stanton 133, BRLD 84, Howells-Dodge 71, Wisner-Pilger 70, Oakland-Craig 63, Clarkson/Leigh 39, Tekamah-Herman 30, Logan View 27, Madison 6, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 1.
Medalists (top 2 individuals and top relay qualify for state; *projected additional qualifier)
100: 1. Mitchell Hupp, STA, 11.48; 2. Beau Ruskamp, W-P, 11.55; 3. Elliott Nottlemann, BRLD, 11.66; 4. Drew Beeson, C/L, 11.81; 5. Connor McCarthy, STA, 11.95; 6. Jason Claussen, STA, 12.00.
200: 1. Hupp, STA, 22.70; 2. Lucas Ronnfeldt, BRLD, 23.18; 3. Beeson, C/L, 23.67; 4. Gavin Brownell, BRLD, 24.35; 5. Caleb Perrin, H-D, 24.36; 6. Levi Belina, H-D, 24.67.
400: 1. Ruskamp, W-P, 51.75; 2. August Scholting, W-P, 52.56; 3. Carter Bousquet, O-C, 54.46; 4. Caleb Schlichting, BRLD, 54.72; 5. Cale Belfrage, T-H, 56.57; 6. Gavin Hardeman, BRLD, 57.42.
800: 1. Abraham Larson, STA, 2:02.34; 2. Kolter Van Pelt, STA, 2:02.45; 3. Scholting, W-P, 2:02.48*; 4. Kole Bacon, BRLD, 2:09.71*; 5. Jaron Blum, 2:18.92; 6. Andrew Schlichting, BRLD, 2:20.88.
1,600: 1. Van Pelt, STA, 4:55.20; 2. Larson, STA, 4:56.41; 3. Sam Peters, LV, 4:59.20; 4. Braden Hardin, BRLD, 5:09.05; 5, Jeremiah Druckenmiller, O-C, 5:15.05; 6. Kayl Francis, LV, 5:15.84.
3,200: 1. Larson, STA, 10:57.55; 2. Druckenmiller, O-C, 11:12.94; 3. Francis, LV, 11:19.46; 4. Gage Stutzman, H-D, 11:25.98; 5. Bryant Peck, W-P, 11:28.90; 6. Dawson Meyer, O-C, 11:34.59.
110H: 1. Lance Brester, H-D, 15.62; 2. Ruskamp, W-P, 16.13; 3. Brayden Selk, O-C, 16.63; 4. Colton Miller, BRLD, 17.72; 5. Jessen Booth, T-H, 17.99; 6. Mitch Beeson, C/L, 18.20.
300H: 1. Ruskamp, W-P, 40.04; 2. Brester, H-D, 41.73; 3. Booth, T-H, 44.23; 4. Selk, O-C, 44.23; 5. Adrian Robinson, T-H, 44.86; 6. Becker Pohlman, STA, 45.34.
4x100: 1. Stanton (Jason Claussen, Jordan Claussen, McCarthy, Hupp), 44.94; 2. Clarkson/Leigh, 45.43; 3. Howells-Dodge, 46.83; 4. Oakland-Craig, 47.16; 5. Logan View 47.40; 6. BRLD, 48.74.
4x400: 1. Howells-Dodge (Aiden Meyer, Levi Belina, R.J. Bayer, Lance Brester), 3:35.24; 2. BRLD, 3:37.74; 3. Tekamah-Herman, 3:40.73; 4. Oakland-Craig, 3:49.64; 5. Logan View 4:05.71; 6, Stanton, 4:14.87.
4x800: 1. BRLD (Mason Dolezal, Caleb Schlichting, Braden Hardin, Kole Bacon), 8:55.78; 2. Logan View, 9:42.02; 3. Stanton, 10:19.67; 4. Clarkson/Leigh, 10:33.46.
LJ: 1. Mason Dolezal, BRLD, 22-2; 2. Eli Hays, C/L, 19-5; 3. Adam Arens, STA, 19-1.75; 4. Trey Steffeinsmeier, C/L, 18-10; 5. Caleb Perrin, H-D, 18-7.25; 6, Hunter Weise, LV, 18-3.
TJ: 1. LJ McNeill, O-C, 44-2.75; 2. Adam Arens, STA, 41-10.5; 3. Kaleb Quick, T-H, 41-8.5*; 4, Reece Williams, T-H, 40-4; 5. Hays, C/L, 40-4; 6. Gavin Brownell, BRLD, 38-7.
HJ: 1. Elliott Nottlemann, BRLD, 6-1; 2. Lance Brester, H-D, 5-11; 3. Aandy Dominguez, H-D, 5-7; 4. Lincoln Benne, O-C, 5-7; 5. Eli Hays, C/L, 5-7; 6. Dominic Johnson, GACC, 5-5.
PV: 1. Devon Schultz, W-P, 12-3; 2. Walker Ott, W-P, 11-3; 3. Grady Gatewood, O-C, 10-9; 4. Griffin Jordan, MAD, 10-9; 5. Kevin Rodriguez, MAD, 10-3; 6. Jason Claussen, STA, 10-3.
DIS: 1. Kamden Dusatko, STA, 156-3; 2. Hunter Carpenter, BRLD, 146-3; 3. R.J. Bayer, H-D, 139-11; 4. Evan Haas, H-D, 137-0; 5. Dawson Schram, T-H, 135-4; 6. Barrett Wilke, STA, 134-0.
SP: 1. Dusatko, STA, 54-2; 2. Wilke, STA, 52-4; 3. JT Brandt, O-C, 50-1.25*; 4. Jestin Bayer, H-D, 48-9*; 5. Grant Seagren, O-C, 48-7.5*; 6. Logan Booth, LV, 48-6.