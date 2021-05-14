WISNER -- The Stanton boys and Clarkson-Leigh girls won district championships at the C-3 meet at Wisner-Pilger High School on Thursday in similar fashion.
Neither were atop the team standings after the field events were over, but when the competition on the track began the Mustangs and the Patriots took charge of the action.
Ultimately, the Stanton boys scored 131 points followed by runner-up Oakland-Craig with 102.5 and Howells-Dodge, which held the lead following the field events in both the boys and girls divisions, totaling 90 points while finishing third.
Likewise, the Clarkson-Leigh girls chased down Howells-Dodge after trailing the Jaguars by more than 15 points after the completion of nine events, then went on to win with a 107-point total, while host Wisner-Pilger accumulated 90.5 points and third-place Oakland-Craig 86.
“We have a really good team, obviously; we thought coming in today we had a lot of kids we could get there on the boys side,” Stanton coach Dave Ernesti said. “The big thing today for us was, that if we just did our job we thought we could get good things to go our way. I can’t tip my hat enough to the boys for just executing their job the best they can. We had a lot of PRs, a lot of good things happened.”
When it came time to execute, the Mustangs certainly did--taking a one-two-three finish in the 100 meter dash, with Sutton Pohlman, Mitchell Hupp, and Connor McCarthy leading the field across the finish line.
Pohlman also won the 200 and the 400, while Abraham Larson added a win in the 3200, then ran second to teammate Kolter Van Pelt in the 1600.
Stanton’s 4x100 relay, with Hupp actually increasing his lead over Clarkson-Leigh’s anchor Tommy McEvoy as he accelerated across the finish line to win going away served as a statement as to just how dominant the Mustangs were in their specialties on the track.
“My belief is that all those races early in the year are just setting things up for what we can do at the district meet and hopefully at the state meet, trying to have your best performances at that time,” Ernesti said. “So far, the kids are doing that, we’re having that happen today--it doesn’t always happen.”
“Part of that, too, is that we’ve got the right kids with the right attitudes, and great parents; they’ve been able to do the right things through this point,” he said. “In practice, I don’t have to harp on kids; early on I told them we’ve got a chance to be good, and they took it to heart to do the right things. The team comradery happens organically; you don’t need a lot of rah-rah speeches.”
Polman, as a senior, enjoyed his individual success, but found the success of his team to feel even more valuable.
“None of us ran our best race today in the 100, but we worked hard all summer and through the winter--even though we’re all in different sports--we kept working, and it’s ‘pay day,’ ” Pohlman said. “It’s awesome; I’m honestly more excited about the team title.”
Several members of the Clarkson-Leigh girls track and field team have been in the spotlight during the 2021 season, and that didn’t change on Thursday during the Patriots’ championship win--however, although the names didn’t change, some of the placewinners did.
“We’re not always the strongest in our field events, but once we get on that track our speed just kind of shines,” Clarkson-Leigh coach Briana Wietfeld said.
Tanya Larson, for example, won the 100 meter dash while teammate Emily Loseke took second--although Loseke bounced back to win the 200.
“We did have a little bit of a change in the 100 to what the results might typically be, but being teammates, the senior knows that a win gives our freshman more confidence, although it served as a little bit of a wakeup call, but she’s handling it great and came back to win that 200,” Wietfeld said.
Chloe Hanel contributed wins in the high jump and 100 hurdles and finished second to Kayla Svoboda of Wisner-Pilger in the 300 hurdles, then joined Loseke and Larson along with McKenna Stodola to win the 4x100 relay.
“Over the years we’ve really tried to build our track program; the last few years it’s been kind of back-and-forth between district runner-up and district champ. Our girls are doing pretty well,” Wietfeld said. “We’ve been trying to build a team comradery, for kids to say it’s fun, and when they come to these meets they feel the adrenalin and the teamwork.”
Both of the runners-up also had noteworthy performances from their athletes.
Oakland-Craig’s 4x800 and 4x400 relays earned wins while, individually, Jack Pille won the 300 hurdles, Coulter Thiele won the 800, and Trey Deemer took first in the pole vault.
The Wisner-Pilger girls’ Lindsey Kneifl qualified in three events, notching a win in the triple jump and a second-place finish in the long jump to Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Sophia Hass, then engaged in possibly the most competitive race of the day, coming from behind to edge Logan View’s Kylie Kloster at the finish line in the 400.
“At the beginning I realized I wasn’t in first or second so I was like, okay, I’ll catch up, and then at the end I needed to push it, and I beat her by a split second,” Kneifl said. “It was great competition.”
Svoboda also gave the Gators a win in the pole vault, a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles, and a win in the 300 hurdles.
In notable distance races, Alea Rasmussen won the 3200 for the Gators, with Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craig winning her specialties--the 800 and 1600 runs--and also pacing the Knights’ 4x400 and 4x800 relays to victories.
Boys division
Team scores: Stanton 131; Oakland-Craig 102.5; Howells-Dodge 90;
Logan View 62.5; Clarkson-Leigh 56; Wisner-Pilger 54; Tekamah-Herman 16; Guardian Angels Central Catholic 6; Madison 5.
Top two finishers
4x800: 1. Oakland-Craig (Coulter Thiele, Gavin Enstrom, Grady Gatewood, Aiden Jorgensen), 8:54.65; 2. Howells-Dodge, 8:58.50. 110 hurdles: 1. Lance Brester, H-D, 16.31; 2. Brayden Selk, O-C, 17.08. 100: 1. Sutton Pohlman, STA, 11.53; 2. Mitchell Hupp, STA, 11.55. 400: 1. Pohlman, STA, 51.71; 2. Beau Ruskamp, W-P, 53.02. 3200: 1. Abraham Larson, STA, 10:41.84; 2. Kayl Francis, LV, 10:55.34. 200: 1. Pohlman, STA, 23.06; 2. Hupp, STA, 23.49. 800: 1. Coulter Thiele, O-C, 2:05.65; 2. August Scholting, W-P, 2:06.79. 300 hurdles: 1. Jack Pille, O-C, 39.78; 2. Beau Ruskamp, W-P, 42.20. 1600: 1. Kolter Van Pelt, STA, 4:47.30; 2. Larson, STA, 4:51.30. 4x100 relay: 1. Stanton (Pohlman, Connor McCarthy, Brennan Wragge, Hupp), 45.55; 2. Clarkson-Leigh, 45.91. 4x400 relay: 1. Oakland-Craig (Pille, Thiele, Gavin Enstrom, Jorgensen), 3:34.76; 2. Stanton, 3:43.75.
Long jump: 1. Ruskamp, W-P, 19-10 ¼; 2. Adam Arens, STA, 19-4 ¼. Triple jump: 1. Eli Hays, C-L, 41-8; 2. Jayden Korman, LV, 40-11. Discus: 1. Nathan Hegemann, H-D, 135-7; 2. Carter Hanel, C-L, 135-5. Shot put: 1. Brett Uhing, LV, 49-5 ½; 2. Kamden Dusatko, STA, 48-1. High jump: 1. Lance Brester, H-D, 5-11; 2. Aandy Dominguez, H-D, 5-7. Pole Vault: 1. Trey Deemer, O-C, 11-11; 2. Devon Schultze, W-P, 11-5.
Girls division
Team scores: Clarkson-Leigh 107, Wisner-Pilger 90.5, Oakland-Craig 86, Howells-Dodge 59, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 59, Stanton 48, Tekamah-Herman 38.5, Logan View 28, Madison 11.
Top two finishers
4x800: 1. Oakland-Craig (Laryn Johnson, Charli Webster, Sydney Guzinski, Chaney Nelson), 10:36.94; 2. Howells-Dodge, 10:56.70. 100 hurdles: 1. Chloe Hanel, C-L, 15.04; 2. Kayla Svoboda, W-P, 15.20. 100: 1. Tanyn Larson, C-L, 12.9; 2. Emily Loseke, C-L, 12.92. 400: 1. Lindsey Kneifl, W-P, 1:01.19; 2. Kylie Kloster, LV, 1:01.22. 3200: 1. Alea Rasmussen, W-P, 12:59.74; 2. Sylvia Cunningham, STA, 13:03.97. 200: 1. Loseke, C-L, 26.38; 2. Kloster, LV, 26.82. 800: 1. Nelson, O-C, 2:27.62; 2. Johnson, O-C, 2:40.54. 300 hurdles: 1. Svoboda, W-P, 46.87; 2. Hanel, C-L, 48.45. 1600: 1. Nelson, O-C, 5:48.50; 2. Rasmussen, W-P, 5:55.97. 4x100 relay: 1. Clarkson-Leigh (McKenna Stodola, Hanel, Larson, Loseke), 51.25; 2. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 52.84. 4x400 relay: 1. Oakland-Craig (Ashton Rennerfeldt, Webster, Maycie Johnson, Nelson), 4:15.05; 2. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 4:18.14.
Long jump: 1. Sophia Hass, GACC, 17-1 ¾; 2. Kneifl, W-P, 17-½. Triple jump: 1. Kneifl, W-P, 35-10; 2. Kennedy Settje, C-L, 33-2 ½. Discus: 1. Sasha Perrin, H-D, 117-11; 2. Gracie Stoffel, MAD, 107-11. Shot put: 1. Shea Johnson, O-C, 34-1; 2. Sophie Dvorak, H-D, 33-8 ½. Pole vault: 1. Svoboda, W-P, 9-10; 2. Madison Knudsen, STA, 7-10.